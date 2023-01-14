ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AHSTW wrestlers place 9th at LeMars

By Bennett Blake
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 4 days ago
(LeMars) AHSTW place three wrestlers in the top five and scored 85 points on Saturday at LeMars. The Vikings finished 9th in the 17-team field.

3rd place finishes from Henry Lund and Dayden Moertl led the way. Moertl is now 21-11 on the season while Lund has a 23-4 mark. Tucker Osbahr came in 5th while Eli Collins was 6th. Finish 7th was Sawyer Kiesel. Blake Akers and Joseph Blotzer each came in 8th.

Bella Canada claimed a title in the girls tournament. She won by fall in the finals, improving to 14-2 this season.

