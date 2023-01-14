Read full article on original website
KMOV
Saint Louis Zoo’s research team looks at how some animals responded to lack of visitors during pandemic
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The Saint Louis Zoo’s research team is focused on visitor impacts on some animals. The team studied how the behavior of polar bears, grizzly bears, gorillas, and the banteng changed when the Zoo was forced to close due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Some of the animals spent more time in shaded structures or areas away from the visitor viewing areas. When visitors came back to the Zoo, the animals moved closer to the viewing areas.
Fast-growing, chicken-wing restaurant chain plans first move into St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Atomic Wings, a New York-based, chicken-wing restaurant chain, is set to break into Missouri with as many as 10 locations, the first coming later this year to the St. Louis region. The restaurant, which opened its first location in New York City in 1989, began franchising...
KMOV
New Stray Rescue of St. Louis’ building broken into, robbed
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The new building for Stray Rescue of St. Louis was broken into and stolen from Wednesday morning, leaving the building without power. The lock on the front gate was cut with a grinder and all the copper, conduit and communication wire were taken from the main electrical panel.
KMOV
Girl scout wants to donate 5,000 boxes of cookies to military troops
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- It’s the best time of the year if you’re not on a diet. Girl scout cookie season has begun. And one local girl is on a mission to make her cookies count. She is trying to get the attention of a celebrity to help her. News 4′s Steve Harris introduces us to her in the above video.
St. Louis Lottery office claims $50,000 prize from ‘Fruit Loot’ scratcher
ST. LOUIS – On January 5, the winner of a $50,000 scratch-off ticket bought in Charleston, Missouri, went to the St. Louis Regional Office to claim the prize. The winning Fruit Loot ticket was sold at the Three Points gas station on Highway 60. “Fruit Loot” is a $3...
Jewish deli coming to Delmar Divine development in March
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis restauranteur Ben Poremba is gearing up to open his latest concept, a New York-style Jewish deli called Deli Divine and located at the Delmar Divine project in the West End neighborhood. Construction is underway, and Poremba is targeting a March 1 opening for the...
This Strange Looking Building Just Named the Ugliest in Missouri
Missouri has some great architecture from St. Louis Arch to Union Station in Kansas City, but there is one building that has a lot of us scratching our heads wondering what it was built for. The St. Louis Compton Hill Water Tower is a massive 179 feet tower in the...
St. Louis praised for love of bagels, also known for a unique twist
National Bagel Day has arrived! It's a delicacy that St. Louis loves, and for some, there's a signature way to enjoy it.
Attention Book Lovers: The J's Used Book Sale Returns This Month
The sale features 600 boxes of books priced to move
5 Top: New York-Style Pizzas in St. Louis, Chosen by our Critic
Our weekly roundup of some of our favorite St. Louis dishes.
This Town Has Been Named The Friendliest in Missouri
If you're looking for one of the friendliest towns in Missouri we've found it. Just west of St. Louis, you'll find Dardenne Prairie, Missouri which was just named by Travelpulse, the friendliest town in Missouri. To be honest, I have not heard of Dardenne Prarie, but they were the town described I want to check out this town.
Hundreds celebrate life of automotive icon Frank Bommarito
Hundreds of people gathered inside the Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis on Tuesday to celebrate the life of local automotive icon Frank Bommarito.
KMOV
St. Louis Symphony Orchestra prepares for massive renovation and expansion of Powell Hall this spring
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Patrons young and old filled Powell Hall Monday night for a tribute concert to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The performance kicks off some of the last few months inside Powell Hall as we know it. The $100 million renovation kicks off...
KMOV
Ferguson eco team celebrated MLK Day by cleaning up West Florissant
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Ferguson eco team called for volunteers to help make a difference. They went out to pick up litter along West Florissant Avenue.
Helping hand leads to laughs on FOX 2 traffic hit
ST. LOUIS – We had a funny moment on FOX 2 this morning. Our traffic anchor, Amelia Mugavero, was having a technical difficulty. Our news anchor, John Pertzborn, helped her out. He used a method known as the “Fonzie Touch” to help fix the map. This refers to the way one Happy Day’s character would turn on the jukebox.
stljewishlight.org
Bridge Bread Bakery is finding hope in the baking of bagels
Bridge Bread Bakery‘s New York-style kettle-boiled bagels are chewy, delicious, free from preservatives or strange additives. They are made in the traditional New York style beginning with the careful mixing of ingredients, kneading the dough by hand, letting it rise, then boiling and baking. But these bagels are made with something extra; a pinch of hope.
Red Lobster Has Locked the Doors of this St. Louis Location
If you like to include Red Lobster as a stop for any trips you make to the big city, you need to know they're just locked the doors on one location in St. Louis and it appears that is permanent. KSDK just shared an article that's based on a report...
KMOV
MLK food drive brings out thousands in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The line of cars stretched over a mile long on Monday afternoon with thousands waiting for food from the Urban League of St. Louis annual food drive. The Urban League teamed up with the St. Louis-Area Foodbank to pass out over 100,000 tons of food.
KMOV
Local rescue saves 4 dogs wounded by gunfire hours a part, life saving rescue caught on camera
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Dogs have become the latest victims of gun violence in the Metro. According to Stray Rescue of St. Louis, the agency’s bottom cages are full of dogs recovering from gunshot wounds. Since Monday, four dogs have been brought in after being hit by bullets.
KMOV
Friends and family remember Belleville woman hit by train
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It’s just steps away from this railroad crossing in Swansea, Illinois where a memorial of flowers continues to grow. “Just crushed, it’s literally like losing a family member,” said Kevin Horcher. 52-year-old Jennifer McDonnell was struck and killed by a MetroLink train...
