KCRG.com
Two arrested after Cedar Rapids Police stop in-progress burglary
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On January 16th at approximately 10:30 pm, Cedar Rapids Police were dispatched to the 100 block of 22nd St. NE for a report of a burglary in progress. Responders quickly surrounded the home in question, right as the first suspect, who was later identified as...
cbs2iowa.com
Two hurt after an RV fire in Cedar Rapids Wednesday morning
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Two people were treated after their RV caught fire early Monday morning. Cedar Rapids Police and Fire arrived on the scene around 5:45 am in the 1000 block of America Drive SW after reports of the fire. Police officers arrived first and...
KCJJ
Additional charge filed against Iowa City man who fired shots on Ped Mall
An additional charge has been filed against an Iowa City man who allegedly fired point blank at another man on the Pedestrian Mall over the weekend. Witnesses say just before 4pm Saturday they observed 29-year-old Dante Yance of Primrose Court firing a gun at another subject. Nearby officers say they heard the gunshots and passed multiple people running from the scene.
KCJJ
Iowa City man arrested on OWI warrant
An Iowa City man was arrested on a warrant stemming from an OWI incident the last weekend of 2022. According to the initial report, 61-year-old Zainel Ashry of Finkbine Lane was called in by witnesses who said he was dangerously intoxicated in the parking lot of his apartment building. Reports said he was halfway out of the driver’s side of his vehicle, and upon arrival, witnesses alleged that Ashry had urinated himself, had alcohol in the vehicle, and had given them his car keys.
cbs2iowa.com
CRPD: Two men arrested for burglary while inside the home they were allegedly robbing
Cedar Rapids police have arrested two people after stopping a burglary in-progress on Monday in northeast Cedar Rapids. Around 10:30 p.m. officers got to a home in the 100 block of 22nd Street Northeast. They arrested Dacoda Cinkan, 31, who was leaving the side-door of the home. Online court documents...
KCRG.com
Monticello intruder previously lived in residence
Fayette is without a chief for its fire department - even after the department recommended someone not once, but twice. The program works to help people get healthy, affordable meals below cost. Updated: 11 hours ago. A tornado touched down in rural Iowa County on Monday, January 16, 2023, causing...
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Rapids Police Department K9 Ryder gets donation of body armor
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Another Cedar Rapids Police Department K9 officer gets a donation of body armor. K9 Ryder has reached his full working size and now has his own vest. As they grow, CRPD Canine Officers use Department protective gear that offers proper protection, but...
cbs2iowa.com
Investigator: rifle in Jackson home used in murders, Alex Jackson's prints found on gun
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (IOWA'S NEWS NOW) — An investigator that helped lead the four-day processing of the scene at the Jackson family home says the rifle found next to one of the bodies is the murder weapon - and that prints from Alex Jackson were found on the gun.
KCJJ
Iowa City Police respond to report of shots fired on Cross Park Avenue
Iowa City Police are investigating shots fired on the city’s southeast side. According to a news release from the ICPD, officers responded just before 4:45pm to reports of multiple shots fired in the area of Cross Park Avenue and Keokuk Street. Investigators were unable to find evidence to corroborate...
QC man arrested on nationwide warrant
A 23-year-old Davenport man is behind bars after he was arrested in Dixon on an Iowa nationwide warrant. Christian McDonnell-Groenbeck was arrested in the 100 block of Plaza Drive on January 16 for an Iowa nationwide warrant for walking away from a detention center/halfway house in Iowa. He was taken to the Lee County Jail […]
KCJJ
Arrest made in Iowa City burglary case
Iowa City Police have made an arrest in a reported burglary earlier this week. Officers were called to an address on Taylor Drive just before 10:45 Wednesday night for a subject breaking into the house through a window while the reporting party hid in their basement. Arriving police say they located 42-year-old Angela Burk of Dover Street exiting the residence through a broken-out sliding glass door. Burk allegedly admitted to breaking the door with a rock. The resident also claimed Burk broke a door to a bedroom as well.
KCJJ
Cedar Rapids man arrested on weapons charge after traffic stop in Iowa City
A Cedar Rapids man was taken into custody Saturday night after a weapon was found during a traffic stop. According to the arrest report, officers pulled over 46-year-old Charles Taylor of 1st Avenue Southeast at approximately 9:45 pm for speeding in the 900 block of Maiden Lane. When asked to step out of the vehicle to perform field sobriety tests, a knife greater than 5 inches long was discovered.
KCJJ
Davenport man facing several charges after allegedly found operating stolen vehicle
A Davenport man faces significant prison time after he was reportedly found operating a stolen vehicle on Interstate 80 last week. 43-year-old Dathan Luth of North Prairie Street was located Monday night just after 6:30 operating a 2015 Ford van that had been reported stolen. Upon contact, he had the odor of ingested alcohol and allegedly admitted to a deputy that he had been drinking, and was a little drunk. He also reportedly admitted that he had used meth in the past few days.
KWQC
Muscatine battles 2 fires 20 minutes apart
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Muscatine Joint Communications Center received a 911 call around 6:30 p.m. Monday for a possible electrical fire in a room at Addington Place, a nursing home facility, according to a press release. Upon arrival, fire crews found smoke in a resident’s room with smoke starting...
KCRG.com
Woman killed in Cedar County head-on crash identified
CEDAR COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa State Patrol has identified the woman that died in a wrong-way crash in Cedar County over the weekend. Deputies said 46-year-old Rebecca McClaine, of Bettendorf, died in the crash. In a crash report, ISP said it happened just after 3 a.m. on Saturday...
KCJJ
2 men arrested after allegedly scuffling with Iowa City Police during traffic stop
Two men have been arrested after allegedly scuffling with Iowa City Police during an early Saturday morning traffic stop. Arrest records indicate 32-year-old Luis Ramirez Ramos of Marion was pulled over just after 1:45am after making an improper right turn at Burlington and Madison Streets. Police say Ramos Ramirez refused to roll down the window of his 2018 Toyota Tundra, refused to exit the car, and refused to identify himself. He then reportedly resisted arrest, assaulted police, and had to be dragged out of the vehicle.
ourquadcities.com
3 involved in storage facility burglary, police allege
Three Davenport men were behind bars Monday after police allege they were involved in a storage facility break-in Sunday night. 29-year-old Joshua Hayes faces a felony charge of conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony, court records show. 32-year-old Joseph Lund faces a felony charge of second-degree burglary and an aggravated...
KCJJ
Suspect who led police on chase through Iowa City cornfield now at-large after skipping sentencing
A suspect who led police on a chase through an Iowa City cornfield that caused a lockdown at a nearby elementary school is now wanted after skipping his sentencing. 36-year-old Deonte House…who lists home addresses of both Cicero, Illinois and Des Moines…was scheduled to be sentenced on Monday in Johnson County court. But court records show he failed to appear, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
KAAL-TV
Worth County semi driver involved in wrong-way fatal crash on I-80 in eastern Iowa
(ABC 6 News) – A Worth County semi driver was involved in a wrong-way fatal crash on I-80 in eastern Iowa early Saturday morning. According to the Iowa State Patrol (ISP), just after 3:00 a.m. a Honda vehicle driven by 46-year-old Rebecca McClaine from Bettendorf, Iowa, was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-80 near mile marker 277 in Cedar County when she crashed head-on into a westbound traveling semi driven by 65-year-old Stuart Anderson of Northwood, Iowa. Both vehicles came to a rest in the median.
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa County Sheriff: No injuries reported following tornado
IOWA COUNTY, Iowa — There have been no reports of anyone getting injured after an EF-1 tornado touched down northeast of Williamsburg, the Iowa County Sheriff says. Sheriff Robert Rotter says a semi truck and a vehicle were blown off Interstate 80. There were also reports of downed power...
