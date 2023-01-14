Read full article on original website
A Real Montana Cowboy Gives “Yellowstone” An Honest Review
Trinity Vandenacre, is this guy's actual name. I did not make that up. In the video that you can watch below, he explains what the TV show Yellowstone gets right, and gets wrong about ranchers and ranch life out West. Let me jump in here right away and point out...
Yellowstone’s “Train Station” Is Based On A Real Place In Idaho Called The “Zone Of Death”
If you’re a fan of Yellowstone, then you know about the train station. You know, whenever a ranch hand gets fed up with the ranch and say they’re leaving, Rip, Lloyd, Kayce, or whoever will voluntarily take them to the “train station,” where ultimately they end up killing them and toss ’em over the side of a mountain, never to be seen again.
A Bison Absolutely Wrecks A Yellowstone Tourist’s Car During A Massive Stampede
Now this, this is a Yellowstone National Park nightmare. If you’ve never been to Yellowstone before, then there’s one thing you need to know off the bat…. Well, besides not getting up close and personal with the wildlife, you also have to know that when you’re in the park, you’re on bison time.
Last weekend, two Yellowstone National Park bison bulls migrated all the way to Oklahoma.
Did you know that bison once migrated as much as one thousand miles every year? It’s unfathomable to think about the great range of bison just as recent as one hundred years ago. Go back another hundred years and bison were reported to be in “healthy” population numbers all the way up the east coast.
Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Wyoming
Wyoming is a part of the Yellowstone ecosystem. Therefore, it is home to grizzly bears. These bears are protected in many areas, which means that they are not taken by hunters. However, car crashes kill many bears each year. Additionally, some are found dead due to other causes. While we...
The Highest Restaurant in North America is in Colorado: 6 Things to Know
Colorado is known for setting all sorts of records, now we have the highest restaurant in all of North America. Before you think about putting it on your bucket list, check out list. This restaurant takes highfalutin to a whole new level. It's been closed due to the pandemic and...
The 8 Best Ski Resorts in the U.S.
Not everyone wants to spend a winter vacation skiing or snowboarding. But what makes the U.S.’s best mountain destinations so spectacular is that there’s so much else to do, meaning you never have to fasten planks to your feet if you don’t want to. Whether you’re interested in designer shopping, a see-and-be-seen après-ski scene, locavore dining, or exploring historic towns and villages, the best ski resorts in the U.S. have got you covered. Oh, and don’t forget the exceptional views and cozy, bucolic surroundings.
More Than $400,000 in Art Stolen From a Truck in Colorado
Thieves stole five pricy pieces of art from a locked truck in a hotel parking lot in Boulder, Colorado, last month. Someone made off with the art while the folks transporting it slept in their hotel rooms. The unknown person cut the padlock on the truck and made off with several tools and five pieces of art, valued at more than $400,000, according to Boulder police.
Shockingly, Wyoming Is One of the Top 20 Best States to Drive In
There is often a lot of complaining about drivers in Wyoming, but according to a brand new study, Wyomingites aren't nearly as bad as the majority of the country. According to the study, which was conducted by personal finance website, WalletHub, the Cowboy State was overall ranked 14th out of all fifty states on "2023’s Best & Worst States to Drive in".
Wyoming’s Proposed EV ‘Ban’ Is the Worst Kind of Performative Art
Welcome to Wyoming State Highway sign welcomes drivers. (Photo by: Visions of America/Joe Sohm/Universal Images Group via Getty Images).If only the state had an abundant natural resource to develop as a sustainable energy source for EVs in a decade.
Where is '1923' Filmed? The 'Yellowstone' Prequel's Filming Locations, From Malta to Montana
If series creator Taylor Sheridan has anything to say about it, Yellowstone fans will continue getting more and more backstory on his dysfunctional ranching family, the Duttons. After his modern Western became the most popular series on cable, the Paramount Network greenlit a prequel series for Sheridan to elaborate on how the Dutton family first came to own and operate their massive Montana ranch. Following the success of 1883, he's still going, with 1923 picking up a few decades later. He even has more rumored prequels in the works set in the '40s and '60s.
WATCH: Elk Runs in Terror From Ferocious Wolf in Grand Teton National Park
Born and raised in the Elk Mountains of Colorado, professional wildlife guide Bo Welden has held a deep passion for wildlife and nature all his life. So when he arrived in Jackson, Wyoming, to begin a career with the Teton Science School, he knew he had found the perfect place for him.
Wyoming Supreme Court suspends Cheyenne attorneys, 11 others for not paying fees
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Two Cheyenne attorneys are among 13 who have been suspended by the Wyoming Supreme Court for failing to abide with Article I, Section 5(b) of the Bylaws of the Wyoming State Bar by not paying their annual license fee. The list of suspended attorneys includes:. Richard...
Three Of The Best National Park Lodges Are In Montana
Even though it's January, it's never too early to book your spring or summer trips to some of the most iconic national parks in America. When it comes to national parks, Montana is an embarrassment of riches. We have Yellowstone, the oldest national park, and Glacier, one of the most scenic national parks. Both of these spots are in high demand by tourists every year to see what all the fuss is about, and we can't blame them.
Wyoming High School Wrestling Scoreboard: Jan. 16-21, 2023
With a month to go until regional tournaments, there is a lot of action this week as teams pick up matches. There are two big invites in-state this weekend, in Lander and Moorcroft. Tuesday, Jan. 17. Lyman at Big Piney - missing results. Buffalo 40 Tongue River 15. Red Lodge...
