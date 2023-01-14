Joanna Rose White, 88, of Elizabeth City, NC, died Saturday, January 14, 2023 at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. She was born on February 10, 1934 in Hyde County, NC to the late Theodore and Bonnie Cutrell Rose and was the widow of Barkwell Meads and Clifton White. Joanna was a member of The Order of the Eastern Star #44; she loved yard sales and shopping for antiques. The most important thing to her was spending time with her family. She loved watching “The Stories” while cooking daily lunches for “The Boys”. Other enjoyments include watching cooking shows and Fox News. She was a loving daughter, wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, and a dear friend to many.

ELIZABETH CITY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO