outerbanksvoice.com
Joanna Rose White of Elizabeth City, January 14
Joanna Rose White, 88, of Elizabeth City, NC, died Saturday, January 14, 2023 at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. She was born on February 10, 1934 in Hyde County, NC to the late Theodore and Bonnie Cutrell Rose and was the widow of Barkwell Meads and Clifton White. Joanna was a member of The Order of the Eastern Star #44; she loved yard sales and shopping for antiques. The most important thing to her was spending time with her family. She loved watching “The Stories” while cooking daily lunches for “The Boys”. Other enjoyments include watching cooking shows and Fox News. She was a loving daughter, wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, and a dear friend to many.
NSU Spartan Legion's 'Chief' Emery Fears passes away at 97
NORFOLK, Va. — The community will come together to say goodbye to a longtime band director of Norfolk State University's "Spartan Legion". NSU Athletics Foundation Hall of Fame member Emery Fears died on January 12. He was 97 years old. Fears, affectionately known as "Chief," was NSU's Director of...
outerbanksvoice.com
Ailene Dickens Hawkins of Manteo, January 15
Ailene Dickens Hawkins, 98, of Manteo, NC died Sunday, January 15, 2023. Born in Roanoke Rapids on January 28, 1924, she was the daughter of the late Iola Stenson Dickens and Joe Butts Dickens. Ailene was a graduate of Weldon City Schools. She was a past member of Smiths Methodist...
New VA medical clinic approved for former Cinemark site in Western Branch
A new Veterans Administration medical clinic is coming to the former site of a movie theater in Western Branch.
Man posing as another person purchases 2 vehicles in Virginia Beach: Report
Virginia Beach Crimesolvers says a man posed as another person and purchased two vehicles. The suspect's identity is currently unknown.
Names of 3 killed by fire outside Elizabeth City confirmed by family
Out in front of the house now stands three crosses for the victims.
outerbanksvoice.com
Marilyn Adams Hinson, January 15
Marilyn Adams Hinson, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend passed away on January 15, 2023 at home. Marilyn loved and was loved by many. She was born in Omaha, Nebraska to the late Earl and Mabel Adams. Her family moved to Cincinnati where she attended elementary school and made several lifelong friends. They moved to Charlotte in 1954 where she met her future husband in Latin class.
outerbanksvoice.com
‘It just depends on the year or day you pick’
What part of OBX is an island and what part is a peninsula?. On a barrier island, the only constant is change. And that certainly holds true for the question of whether the Outer Banks—and particular pieces of it—are actually a peninsula or an island. “A lot of...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Three killed in Elizabeth City fire
An early Friday morning fire in Elizabeth City claimed the lives of three individuals. According to a press release from the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, January 13, 2023 at around 12:33 a.m., PCSO deputies responded to the 1100 block of Millpond Rd. in Elizabeth City after being dispatched by Central Communications to respond for a structure fire.
Another city employee cuts ties with Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The deputy city manager of Portsmouth no longer works for the city, an official confirmed Tuesday. A city spokesperson said as of Jan. 13, Robert Baldwin is no longer employed with the city. He also served as planning director. The spokesperson said Baldwin's salary was $174,978....
USPS collection bins taped across Hampton Roads
Stolen mail could be a reason why our local bins are taped shut, but there are other feasible options for sending packages
outerbanksvoice.com
Corolla Civic Association seeks to curtail ‘Animal House’ behavior during Beach Week
In a Jan. 18 release from President Barbara Marzetti, the Corolla Civic Association (CCA) outlined new efforts to reduce what it characterized as the increasing number of “mobs of kids engaging in atrocious, intolerable behavior,” during Beach Week, the period in early to mid-June when high school graduates flock there for a good time.
outerbanksvoice.com
Dare Schools quickly announced Jan. 10 incident posed ‘no threat’ to FFES; details not revealed
Dare County School officials are not revealing many details about a potential threat affecting First Flight Elementary School on Jan. 10 that was quickly deemed to have posed “no threat” after an investigation. On Jan. 10, First Flight Elementary School [FFES] parents received a notice from Dare County...
outerbanksvoice.com
Calling All Settlers for “The Trail to Oregon!”
Rayolight Productions, is holding auditions for their latest theatrical project, The Trail to Oregon! a musical parody of the classic video game, The Oregon Trail. Auditions are slated to be held February 3 and 4 (Friday and Saturday), at Theatre of Dare in Kitty Hawk, NC by appointment only. “The...
outerbanksvoice.com
Bryan Cultural Series presents NC Symphony String Quartet
Monday, January 23, 7 p.m. Join the premiere string performers in the NC Symphony for an evening of magical music. About the North Carolina Symphony (NCS) Founded in 1932, the North Carolina Symphony (NCS) is a vital and honored component of North Carolina’s cultural life. Each year, more than 300 concerts, education programs, and community engagement offerings reach adults and schoolchildren in all 100 North Carolina counties—in communities large and small, and in concert halls, auditoriums, gymnasiums, restaurants, clubs, and outdoor settings. NCS is proud to expand access to audiences around the globe through concerts and educational offerings available through the digital space.
Police: Newport News man goes missing on drive back home
Police are currently looking for an elderly man who has been missing since New Year's Eve.
Man dies after being struck by vehicle on Virginia Beach Blvd
Police say a pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle in Virginia Beach.
Victim of fatal vehicle crash in Chesapeake identified: Police
One man was pronounced dead at the scene. He has since been identified. An adult female suffered serious injuries and was hospitalized as a result of the crash.
WAVY News 10
Norfolk Naval Shipyard to require masking next week
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Due to high levels of COVID-19 in the community, Norfolk Naval Shipyard has been elevated to high, and masking will be required at the shipyard beginning Monday and continuing through Jan. 22. Because of a high (red) community level, social distancing will be mandated along...
