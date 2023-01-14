Read full article on original website
Related
coveringkaty.com
Deputies search 2 square miles of Katy area looking for suspect
KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - A teenager, reportedly out on bond for vehicular manslaughter, is accused of threatening a Katy smoke shop clerk and setting off a two square mile search of the Katy area Tuesday night. Harris County Sheriff's Deputies say two men threatened to kill an employee...
Work continues on Fort Bend County EpiCenter, set to finish in August
The 230,000-square-foot facility was designed for agriculture, sports, and local school district events, officials said. (Rendering courtesy Stonehenge Holdings LLC) Work is still underway on the 230,000-square-foot, 10,000-seat-capacity Fort Bend County EpiCenter in Rosenberg. Site developers for the county’s newest sports and entertainment complex said the project is slated for completion in August 2023.
Man accused of threatening family escapes during SWAT standoff in north Harris Co., deputies say
Deputies said they have received previous calls at the residence and the suspect has an "extensive criminal record." After a few hours, the wife and three children were released unharmed.
coveringkaty.com
Harris County Sheriff's Office identifies victim of fatal Clay Road hit and run
NORTHWEST HARRIS COUNTY (Covering Katy News) - The Harris County Sheriff's Office says the victim of an early morning fatal hit-and-run accident on Clay Road is Daniel Rodriguez. His date of birth was not provided. The crash happened on Friday, January 13, 2023. The HCSO received the call at 3:34...
Click2Houston.com
Walmart employee arrested, admits to stealing $20,000 in cash from registers, PCT. 4 says
SPRING, Texas – A Walmart employee has been arrested and charged after deputies said she stole thousands of dollars in cash from a Spring store’s register. Elisha Minter has since been charged with felony theft. She is currently being held in the Harris County Jail on a $1,000 bond.
You're Flocked! Suspected porch pirate nabbed in Pearland thanks to surveillance cameras, police say
PEARLAND, Texas — A man charged with stealing packages from a Pearland family's porch was arrested after the victims' security camera and the city's Flock Safety system helped identify him, Pearland police said. Raul Ignacio Ros, 36, surrendered to the Pearland Police Department on Sunday, Jan. 15, after a...
Woman hurt able to point out suspect in deadly Hempstead shooting near church, police say
The deadly shooting happened near a church, and police say there's a connection between the victims and the shooter, but further details are not yet known.
Texas DPS: 22-year-old man killed after hitting deer in Grimes County
Ritvik Aayush Reddy Yeruva, 22, of Cypress, had been driving northbound on State Highway 90, officials said.
Click2Houston.com
Photos released of suspect, vehicle tied to shooting that left 1 dead, 1 critically injured in NW Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – Surveillance photos were released of a suspect wanted in the fatal shooting of one man and critical injuring of another on Sunday in northwest Houston, according to the Houston Police Department. The shooting was reported at 1:25 p.m. in the 3300 block of De Soto Street. When...
Woman hit, killed by Houston police officer on way to shooting, HPD says
HOUSTON — A woman was hit and killed by a Houston police officer who was responding to a double shooting early Tuesday, according to the Houston Police Department. This happened just before 12:30 a.m. on Southwest Freeway feeder road near Wilcrest Drive. Houston police said the officer did not...
Click2Houston.com
Video: Woman attempts to chase robbers after bag-snatching, gets dragged by suspect’s vehicle in apartment complex, HPD says
HOUSTON – A surveillance video was released of an aggravated robbery of a woman at a southeast Houston apartment complex in hopes someone will recognize those involved, according to the Houston Police Department. The robbery was reported on Nov. 9, 2022 around 12 a.m. at an apartment complex located...
kwhi.com
AUSTIN CO. SHERIFF’S OFFICE WARNING OF PHONE SCAMS
The Austin County Sheriff’s Office says residents should be mindful of a phone scam involving someone posing as an Austin County Sheriff’s deputy. The sheriff’s office says the individual making the scam calls is telling people they have warrants and demands they pay fines to avoid immediate arrest.
kwhi.com
BELLVILLE MAN ARRESTED ON WARRANTS
A Bellville man was arrested Friday morning on outstanding warrants. Brenham Police report that Friday morning at 6:05, Sgt. Terrence Johnson responded to the 200 block of Highway 290 in reference to a wanted subject. Sgt. Johnson made contact with Christopher Leda Watson, 30 of Bellville, who was taken into custody for two active warrants. Watson was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in on a warrant for Assault Family Violence of a Household Member with a Prior Conviction and Unlawful Restraint, both out of Angelina County.
Detective believes suspect was convinced to do 'right thing' because mom was there during interview
HOUSTON — It was terrifying to watch when Houston police released a dashcam video showing an Uber driver being held at gunpoint. The driver didn't give up his car and eventually was able to get away, but authorities said he was lucky it played out that way. The incident...
kwhi.com
SEALY MAN DROWNS AT LAKE SOMERVILLE
Washington County authorities are investigating a weekend drowning at Lake Somerville. According to Washington County Sheriff Otto Hanak, a boater fell from his boat into the water near Overlook Marina around noon on Sunday. Hanak said the victim, identified as a 65-year-old male from Sealy, was treated by Washington County...
Suspect arrested 8 months after man shot and killed outside southwest Houston motel
HPD previously released surveillance photos and video of the suspect, hoping someone would recognize him. The 28-year-old was arrested on Jan. 11.
Police investigating after man's body found near southwest Houston railroad tracks, HPD says
Officers at the scene said it appeared the man was jumping on or off the train when he was run over. They believe the victim was likely homeless.
Man's body found next to railroad tracks in West University area
HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating after a man's body was found near West University Monday. The body was found by railroad personnel in a residential neighborhood on 5500 Community Drive. That's east of the West Loop, between the Southwest Freeway and Bissonnet. Investigators said it appears the man...
bluebonnetnews.com
Crime Stoppers names this week’s Featured Felons
The persons in the attached photo were named as this week’s Featured Felons by the Multi-County Crime Stoppers organization, which serves Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto counties. All persons had active warrants as of Jan. 11, 2023. If you see one of the persons pictured, do not attempt to...
Driver killed in possible road rage shooting, crashing into tree in Missouri City, police say
Police say after the suspect shot the driver on the road, he took off as the victim crashed into a tree. Surveillance video shows moments after the shooting.
Comments / 0