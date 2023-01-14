ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Bend County, TX

coveringkaty.com

Deputies search 2 square miles of Katy area looking for suspect

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - A teenager, reportedly out on bond for vehicular manslaughter, is accused of threatening a Katy smoke shop clerk and setting off a two square mile search of the Katy area Tuesday night. Harris County Sheriff's Deputies say two men threatened to kill an employee...
KATY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Work continues on Fort Bend County EpiCenter, set to finish in August

The 230,000-square-foot facility was designed for agriculture, sports, and local school district events, officials said. (Rendering courtesy Stonehenge Holdings LLC) Work is still underway on the 230,000-square-foot, 10,000-seat-capacity Fort Bend County EpiCenter in Rosenberg. Site developers for the county’s newest sports and entertainment complex said the project is slated for completion in August 2023.
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

AUSTIN CO. SHERIFF’S OFFICE WARNING OF PHONE SCAMS

The Austin County Sheriff’s Office says residents should be mindful of a phone scam involving someone posing as an Austin County Sheriff’s deputy. The sheriff’s office says the individual making the scam calls is telling people they have warrants and demands they pay fines to avoid immediate arrest.
AUSTIN COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

BELLVILLE MAN ARRESTED ON WARRANTS

A Bellville man was arrested Friday morning on outstanding warrants. Brenham Police report that Friday morning at 6:05, Sgt. Terrence Johnson responded to the 200 block of Highway 290 in reference to a wanted subject. Sgt. Johnson made contact with Christopher Leda Watson, 30 of Bellville, who was taken into custody for two active warrants. Watson was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in on a warrant for Assault Family Violence of a Household Member with a Prior Conviction and Unlawful Restraint, both out of Angelina County.
BELLVILLE, TX
kwhi.com

SEALY MAN DROWNS AT LAKE SOMERVILLE

Washington County authorities are investigating a weekend drowning at Lake Somerville. According to Washington County Sheriff Otto Hanak, a boater fell from his boat into the water near Overlook Marina around noon on Sunday. Hanak said the victim, identified as a 65-year-old male from Sealy, was treated by Washington County...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
KHOU

Man's body found next to railroad tracks in West University area

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating after a man's body was found near West University Monday. The body was found by railroad personnel in a residential neighborhood on 5500 Community Drive. That's east of the West Loop, between the Southwest Freeway and Bissonnet. Investigators said it appears the man...
HOUSTON, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Crime Stoppers names this week’s Featured Felons

The persons in the attached photo were named as this week’s Featured Felons by the Multi-County Crime Stoppers organization, which serves Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto counties. All persons had active warrants as of Jan. 11, 2023. If you see one of the persons pictured, do not attempt to...
SAN JACINTO COUNTY, TX

