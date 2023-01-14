A Bellville man was arrested Friday morning on outstanding warrants. Brenham Police report that Friday morning at 6:05, Sgt. Terrence Johnson responded to the 200 block of Highway 290 in reference to a wanted subject. Sgt. Johnson made contact with Christopher Leda Watson, 30 of Bellville, who was taken into custody for two active warrants. Watson was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in on a warrant for Assault Family Violence of a Household Member with a Prior Conviction and Unlawful Restraint, both out of Angelina County.

