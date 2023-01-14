For your full Certified Most Accurate forecast just watch the above video. You can follow Melissa on Facebook here or Twitter here. Thanks to an approaching cold front pushing the heat in on us, we'll have a warm and windy Thursday. In fact, the record temperature for tomorrow is 79 degrees set back in 2017, and we'll get close to it. You can also expect the winds to be whipping out of the south gusting over 20 MPH through the day. There is a 20% chance of showers as the front passes through late tomorrow evening but the front looks to fall apart to our west.

8 HOURS AGO