Avon, CO

Vail Daily

Eagle Chamber’s computer literacy program begins

A partnership between the Eagle Chamber of Commerce’s Eagle Economic Vitality Foundation and Eagle County Public Health is delivering a local computer literacy training program to Hispanic adults. In addition to learning how to operate a laptop, students learn how to navigate the Windows and Microsoft laptop environment, Google...
EAGLE, CO
Vail Daily

School Views: Making progress on housing

As the new year gets underway, we want to provide an update on our housing efforts at Eagle County School District. Our Housing Master Plan released in April 2020 outlined a goal of creating 120 housing opportunities for district employees and facilitating housing opportunities through partnerships, programs, and connecting employees with existing resources.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: Kudos to Boebert

In light of Rep. George Santos’ fake resume, Lauren Boebert has not shied away from her resume. What you’ve seen and read about her is what you get. Both Santos and Boebert beat formidable candidates in their respective races. There wasn’t a coup. The voters in their districts have spoken.
AVON, CO
Vail Daily

Mountain Recreation to revisit future of Edwards Field House

Mountain Recreation is taking another look at the Edwards Field House to ensure it meets the needs of the community and plan for possible future renovations. In 2019, as part of its Edwards Community Survey, the rec district received feedback on the facility’s current amenities. Now, in 2023, it is requesting additional feedback from the Edwards community to see whether the 2019 comments still resonate or see if they have shifted.
EDWARDS, CO
Vail Daily

Law enforcement tackles labor trafficking on the Western Slope

January is Human Trafficking Prevention Month. Nationwide, law enforcement agencies strategize year-round to combat human trafficking. Locally, agencies do the same, but the focus is on labor trafficking, a subset of human trafficking most prevalent in and around Eagle County. Griffin Wright, deputy sheriff with the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office,...
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Gypsum Grill building will be torn down this year

The Gypsum Grill is prime real estate, right off the town’s Interstate 70 interchange. So why doesn’t anyone want it?. The town of Gypsum in 2019 bought the restaurant and land for $960,000 with the intent of bringing in a private party to redevelop the site. Gypsum Town...
GYPSUM, CO
Vail Daily

Vail Town Council revisits priorities to kick off the year

With a new year comes the opportunity to re-evaluate, reset and forge a path ahead. And on Tuesday, Jan. 17, the Vail Town Council is setting out to do just that with a strategic planning session during a morning board retreat. The retreat will offer an opportunity to evaluate the...
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Vail Daily

Vail, CO
