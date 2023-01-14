Read full article on original website
Eagle Chamber’s computer literacy program begins
A partnership between the Eagle Chamber of Commerce’s Eagle Economic Vitality Foundation and Eagle County Public Health is delivering a local computer literacy training program to Hispanic adults. In addition to learning how to operate a laptop, students learn how to navigate the Windows and Microsoft laptop environment, Google...
School Views: Making progress on housing
As the new year gets underway, we want to provide an update on our housing efforts at Eagle County School District. Our Housing Master Plan released in April 2020 outlined a goal of creating 120 housing opportunities for district employees and facilitating housing opportunities through partnerships, programs, and connecting employees with existing resources.
Vail Comedy Show returns with back-to-back performances by headliner Steve Gillespie
Vail Comedy Show is back Wednesday for a special pop-up show at Moe’s Original BBQ in Eagle and then Thursday at Bridge Street Bar in Vail Village. Steve Gillespie from CONAN and FOX is headlining. Nic Dean from Denver will support. Brett Hiker, who grew up in Eagle, will be a special guest at the Moe’s show. Mark Masters will host.
Walking Mountains launches free Climate Speaker Series this month
Walking Mountains Science Center is kicking off its second annual Climate Speaker Series this month, hosting the first of three speaker events on Wednesday, Jan. 25, from 6-7:30 p.m. The series, which is sponsored by Don and Jennifer Holzworth and hosted by Colorado Mountain College in Edwards, brings in one...
Letter: Kudos to Boebert
In light of Rep. George Santos’ fake resume, Lauren Boebert has not shied away from her resume. What you’ve seen and read about her is what you get. Both Santos and Boebert beat formidable candidates in their respective races. There wasn’t a coup. The voters in their districts have spoken.
Mountain Recreation to revisit future of Edwards Field House
Mountain Recreation is taking another look at the Edwards Field House to ensure it meets the needs of the community and plan for possible future renovations. In 2019, as part of its Edwards Community Survey, the rec district received feedback on the facility’s current amenities. Now, in 2023, it is requesting additional feedback from the Edwards community to see whether the 2019 comments still resonate or see if they have shifted.
Vail Valley Foundation names Sierra Adams as vice president of philanthropy
The Vail Valley Foundation has announced that Sierra Adams is the new vice president of philanthropy for the nonprofit organization, which has served the Eagle River Valley in arts, athletics, education, and community leadership since its founding in 1981. “Our first objective is to always seek to promote from within...
Law enforcement tackles labor trafficking on the Western Slope
January is Human Trafficking Prevention Month. Nationwide, law enforcement agencies strategize year-round to combat human trafficking. Locally, agencies do the same, but the focus is on labor trafficking, a subset of human trafficking most prevalent in and around Eagle County. Griffin Wright, deputy sheriff with the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office,...
Bus ridership up, frontage road days down with Vail’s new parking program
The start of ski season this year brought changes to Vail’s parking program. The changes were meant to encourage other types of transit to the town and higher turnover of parking spaces as well as reduce the number of overflow days onto the South Frontage Road. The rollout of...
Vail votes to extend East Vail entitlements to allow settlement negotiations to continue
The Vail Town Council voted to extend the entitlements on Vail Resorts’ East Vail property, allowing the two entities time to reach a settlement through court-ordered mediation. In a swift and unanimous on Tuesday night, the council voted to extend the expiration dates of the approvals of the development...
Gypsum Grill building will be torn down this year
The Gypsum Grill is prime real estate, right off the town’s Interstate 70 interchange. So why doesn’t anyone want it?. The town of Gypsum in 2019 bought the restaurant and land for $960,000 with the intent of bringing in a private party to redevelop the site. Gypsum Town...
1037theriver.com
Photos: The Story of Colorado’s Beautiful Crystal Mill Power Station
Crystal Mill is one of the most photographed historic sites in the state of Colorado. It's easy to see why. The old mill along the edge of the river has been around 129 years and looks like the old west meets the seven dwarfs mining house. The ghost town of...
realvail.com
Eagle Valley’s Krueger family sells trailer park in model for blocking private-equity groups
A Carbondale-based social justice nonprofit group in December went under contract to buy a 20-unit mobile-home park outside of Glenwood Springs for $2.4 million in an attempt to buck the trend of displacement and affordable-housing destruction at the hands of private-equity groups buying Colorado parks. The Roaring Fork Community Development...
Apparently This Is the Most Family-Friendly Town in Colorado?
Well, color me shocked on this one. When you think of family-friendly places in Colorado, you tend to think of some of the larger cities with robust school systems, lots of parks, places to go, things to see and stuff to do. Places like Fort Collins, Colorado Springs or even...
Western Slope Veterans Coalition to offer writers workshop
The Western Slope Veterans Coalition will offer a new writers workshop series for veterans and their families. The first workshop will be held Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Western Slope Veterans Coalition Resource Center, located at 801 Colorado Ave. in Glenwood Springs. The workshops will be...
Police searching for Aspen woman missing for about a week
A 64-year-old woman has been missing from the Aspen area for about a week. If you see her, call 911 or the Aspen Police Department at 970-920-5400.
Vail Town Council revisits priorities to kick off the year
With a new year comes the opportunity to re-evaluate, reset and forge a path ahead. And on Tuesday, Jan. 17, the Vail Town Council is setting out to do just that with a strategic planning session during a morning board retreat. The retreat will offer an opportunity to evaluate the...
Time machine: 40 years ago, 13,000 guests ski Vail on a Monday
Vail Resorts and the town of Vail were preparing for a big makeover, the Vail Trail reported. A key element of the makeover was known as “Vail’s Front Door,” which sought to transform the main access point onto Vail Mountain in the area known as the Vista Bahn ski yard.
Climate Action Collaborative: The links between radon and climate change
Happy New Year from the Climate Action Collaborative. January is an exciting time to reflect on the past year (as we did in November and December’s columns) and set goals for what’s to come in 2023. However, there’s another important happening in January that we feel compelled to raise awareness about: Radon Action Month.
