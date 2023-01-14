Read full article on original website
Prep notebook: Nordic and Alpine ski teams compete in Steamboat Springs, Husky hockey ties Summit and Saints boys basketball wins again
Battle Mountain split its league weekend home contests. The Huskies played Summit to a 3-3 tie on Friday night at Dobson Arena, scoring two third period goals to knot things up before both teams were held scoreless in overtime. The Huskies were led by Declan Kelly’s two goals. Nate Bishop...
Battle Mountain boys basketball defeats Vail Mountain School in rivalry game
EAST VAIL —The Battle Mountain boys basketball team defeated upvalley rival Vail Mountain School, 47-32, on Thursday night on the Gore Rangers’ home court in a non-league game. The Huskies were able to remain ahead of the Gore Rangers throughout the game, establishing their lead during a low-scoring...
