'It was talking to me,' says Bucks' Brook Lopez, who blames Gary Trent Jr.'s headband for 1st career ejection
MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Bucks picked up a much-needed 130-122 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday night, in what was a highly entertaining game despite the absences of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton. They also had to play the final 6:40 without Brook Lopez, who was ejected for the first time in his 15-year career following an altercation near the Raptors bench.
Pacers' Myles Turner: Given green light
Turner (back) will play in Monday's matchup with the Bucks. Turner's three-game absence streak will end Monday as the 26-year-old has been ruled active for the contest. He should rejoin the starting five at his usual center spot and steal minutes from Isaiah Jackson, Goga Bitadze and James Johnson.
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Questionable for Thursday
Brown (groin) is questionable for Thursday's game against Golden State. Brown was able to fully practice Wednesday, but he's still considered a question mark for Thursday's contest due to right adductor tightness, which has sidelined him for three straight games. He was initially expected to miss about a week, so he appears to be on track with his rehab and should return soon. Before his absence, Brown posted a season-high 41 points (15-21 FG) in a win over New Orleans.
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Steps up as facilitator
Gordon finished with 19 points (5-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 9-11 FT), eight assists and two rebounds across 32 minutes in Monday's 140-132 loss to the Lakers. With point guard Kevin Porter (foot) missing his third straight game, Gordon stepped up as a facilitator, finishing the night as the Rockets' leading assist man. Assuming Porter's absence doesn't prove to be an extended one, Gordon can't be depended on to regularly offer useful production in the assists column. Instead, Gordon is best utilized as a streaming option for points, free-throw percentage and three-pointers in games when Houston is without one of its other four starters (Porter, Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun and Jabari Smith).
College basketball rankings: Kansas State vaults to No. 6 in Top 25 And 1 after upsetting rival Kansas
Kansas at Kansas State was billed as Tuesday night's biggest game -- a top-15 showdown between two in-state rivals, one of which has a coach (Bill Self) already in possession of two national titles and a spot in the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame, the other led by a first-year coach (Jerome Tang) who entered with just 17 results under his belt.
Kansas vs. Kansas State prediction, odds: 2023 college basketball picks, Jan. 17 best bets from proven model
A share of the Big 12 Conference lead will be on the line when the second-ranked Kansas Jayhawks meet the No. 13-ranked Kansas State Wildcats on Tuesday night in a 2023 Sunflower Showdown matchup. The Jayhawks (16-1), who lead the Big 12 with a 5-0 record, have won the past 10 games overall and last seven in the series with Kansas State. The Wildcats (4-1), who are tied for second at 4-1 with Texas and Iowa State, had a nine-game winning streak snapped on Saturday. Kansas defeated No. 14 Iowa State 62-60 on Saturday, while Kansas State dropped an 82-68 decision to No. 17 TCU that same day.
College basketball rankings: Purdue big man Zach Edey has Boilermakers firing on all cylinders
Purdue's Zach Edey spent the first 17 games of this season establishing himself as the far-and-away leader to eventually be named the CBS Sports National Player of the Year. On Monday, the 7-foot-4 center further enhanced his candidacy by taking 26 shots, making 13 of them and finishing with 32 points and 17 rebounds in the Boilermakers' 64-63 win at Michigan State.
College basketball rankings: Xavier jumps into top 10, Duke falls out of Coaches Poll
The top-10 of the latest Coaches Poll has a major shakeup with Xavier entering the picture for the first time all season following a 2-0 week with wins over UConn and Marquette. The Musketeers jumped three spots from No. 11 to No. 8 in the poll, claiming for the first time this season the honor of being the highest-ranked team in the Big East.
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Sidelined again Wednesday
Ingram (toe) remains out for Wednesday's game versus the Heat, Christian Clark of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports. Ingram still hasn't appeared in a game since Nov. 25, and there doesn't look to be a clear timetable for his return at this juncture. The 25-year-old star's status should be monitored ahead of each game, but there hasn't been any news on him returning to practice yet. Until that happens, Ingram will seemingly remain on the sidelines.
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Deemed questionable Wednesday
Markkanen (hip) is considered questionable for Wednesday's game versus the Clippers, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports. Markkanen has been listed as questionable in each of the last two games before being ruled out, so his listing doesn't really provide much information about his availability Wednesday. The team should provide another update on his status prior to the 9 PM ET tipoff, with Jarred Vanderbilt, Rudy Gay and Talen Horton-Tucker, among others, likely to see expanded run if he sits again.
Suns' Chris Paul: Practices Wednesday
Paul (hip) practiced fully Wednesday, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports. Paul has missed the last five games due to a right hip injury, but it's encouraging that he went through a full practice Wednesday. Coach Monty Williams didn't indicate whether Paul would be available for Thursday's game against the Nets, but the 37-year-old appears to at least be progressing in his recovery.
NBA trade rumors: Luka Doncic wants help in Dallas; Wizards exploring options for Rui Hachimura
The NBA trade deadline is rapidly approaching, which means that new rumors and reports pop up seemingly daily. This season's Feb. 9 deadline could be especially intriguing given the parity in the league this season. A lot of teams feel like they have a chance to make a real run, and thus could be looking to make moves. It can be a lot to stay on top of, but we'll do our best to keep you covered. Here's a look at a few fresh rumblings from across the league's landscape.
North Alabama wins despite Hunter's triple-double 78-73
CONWAY, Ark. (AP) Jacari Lane's 19 points helped North Alabama defeat Central Arkansas 78-73 on Wednesday night. Lane was 7 of 9 shooting and 4 of 6 from the free throw line for the Lions (10-10, 2-5 Atlantic Sun Conference). Daniel Ortiz scored 16 points while going 5 of 14 from the floor, including 3 for 8 from distance, and 3 for 4 from the line, and added six rebounds. Damien Forrest recorded 13 points and shot 5 of 7 from the field and 3 for 5 from the line. The Lions ended a five-game losing streak with the win.
TCU targets Kendal Briles: Arkansas offensive coordinator expected to take on same role with Horned Frogs
Arkansas offensive coordinator Kendal Briles is expected to accept an offer from TCU to become the program's next offensive coordinator, according to 247Sports. Briles has been weighing an offer from the Horned Frogs since the weekend and is expected to accept the position on Thursday. TCU offer to Briles comes...
Chris Ford, Boston Celtics champion who made first 3-pointer in NBA history, dies at 74
Former Boston Celtics player and head coach Chris Ford has died at the age of 74, the team announced Wednesday. Ford played for the Celtics from 1978-1982 and won a title with the team in 1981. Prior to playing in Boston, he spent six seasons with the Detroit Pistons, who selected him out of Villanova in the second round of the 1972 NBA Draft. Ford is noted for having made the first 3-pointer in NBA history on Oct. 12, 1979.
Tyler Hansbrough denies dismissing John Wall on recruiting visit to North Carolina
Two of the biggest college basketball stars in recent history are beefing over differing accounts of what happened on the recruiting trail. Former Kentucky superstar John Wall has accused North Carolina legend Tyler Hansbrough of dismissing him on a recruiting visit, but Hansbrough has since refuted that version of events.
Mounties Drop Sixth Straight
The Alleghany Mountaineers (6-8, 0-6) fell for the sixth straight game following a 52-45 Three Rivers District matchup against the James River Knights (11-3, 4-2) at Mountaineer Arena on Tuesday night. Chris Harden led the way in scoring for the Mountaineers with a team-high 16 points. Meanwhile Xzavier Hayslett was the other Mountaineers in double figures scoring with 10. The Knights grabbed a huge performance from Ryan Steger who had a game-high 27 points, including six three-pointers made. The loss for the Mountaineers was their fourth straight single digit loss. The Mountaineers were back on the court last night looking to end their losing streak at Radford. The post Mounties Drop Sixth Straight appeared first on The Virginian Review.
Watch Drake vs. Missouri State: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NCAAB game
A Missouri Valley battle is on tap between the Drake Bulldogs and the Missouri State Bears at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday at Knapp Center. Drake is out to keep their nine-game home win streak alive. The Bradley Braves typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday the...
Giants' Isaiah Hodgins: Remains limited Wednesday
Hodgins (ankle) was a limited participant during Wednesday's practice, Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports reports. Hodgins didn't do much during the Giants' walk-through practice Tuesday and remained limited Wednesday due to an ankle injury he presumably suffered during the team's wild-card win over Minnesota. The severity of the issue remains unclear, but as of now, it doesn't appear like Hodgins is in danger of missing Saturday's divisional-round matchup against Philadelphia. The Oregon State product topped the century mark to open the playoffs, finishing with eight receptions on nine targets for 105 yards and a score, and he has quickly turned into Daniel Jones' top pass catching option, totaling 33 catches on 42 targets for 355 yards and five scores over the Giants' past six games.
Kentucky vs. Georgia: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
The Kentucky Wildcats are 11-1 against the Georgia Bulldogs since February of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Tuesday. UK and UGA will face off in an SEC battle at 9 p.m. ET at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, the Wildcats have to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.
