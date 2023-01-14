Read full article on original website
'It was talking to me,' says Bucks' Brook Lopez, who blames Gary Trent Jr.'s headband for 1st career ejection
MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Bucks picked up a much-needed 130-122 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday night, in what was a highly entertaining game despite the absences of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton. They also had to play the final 6:40 without Brook Lopez, who was ejected for the first time in his 15-year career following an altercation near the Raptors bench.
Pacers' Myles Turner: Given green light
Turner (back) will play in Monday's matchup with the Bucks. Turner's three-game absence streak will end Monday as the 26-year-old has been ruled active for the contest. He should rejoin the starting five at his usual center spot and steal minutes from Isaiah Jackson, Goga Bitadze and James Johnson.
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Steps up as facilitator
Gordon finished with 19 points (5-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 9-11 FT), eight assists and two rebounds across 32 minutes in Monday's 140-132 loss to the Lakers. With point guard Kevin Porter (foot) missing his third straight game, Gordon stepped up as a facilitator, finishing the night as the Rockets' leading assist man. Assuming Porter's absence doesn't prove to be an extended one, Gordon can't be depended on to regularly offer useful production in the assists column. Instead, Gordon is best utilized as a streaming option for points, free-throw percentage and three-pointers in games when Houston is without one of its other four starters (Porter, Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun and Jabari Smith).
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Questionable for Thursday
Brown (groin) is questionable for Thursday's game against Golden State. Brown was able to fully practice Wednesday, but he's still considered a question mark for Thursday's contest due to right adductor tightness, which has sidelined him for three straight games. He was initially expected to miss about a week, so he appears to be on track with his rehab and should return soon. Before his absence, Brown posted a season-high 41 points (15-21 FG) in a win over New Orleans.
Chicago White Sox top prospects 2023: First-round pick Colson Montgomery headlines list
Major League Baseball's offseason is in full swing, and that means everyone is thinking about the future. In most cities, that means next season; in some, though, it means the bigger picture, the next three to five years. You're either selling wins or you're selling hope, the old saying goes. We here at CBS Sports like to provide as much hope as we can around this time of the winter by evaluating each team's farm system.
Suns' Chris Paul: Practices Wednesday
Paul (hip) practiced fully Wednesday, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports. Paul has missed the last five games due to a right hip injury, but it's encouraging that he went through a full practice Wednesday. Coach Monty Williams didn't indicate whether Paul would be available for Thursday's game against the Nets, but the 37-year-old appears to at least be progressing in his recovery.
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Deemed questionable Wednesday
Markkanen (hip) is considered questionable for Wednesday's game versus the Clippers, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports. Markkanen has been listed as questionable in each of the last two games before being ruled out, so his listing doesn't really provide much information about his availability Wednesday. The team should provide another update on his status prior to the 9 PM ET tipoff, with Jarred Vanderbilt, Rudy Gay and Talen Horton-Tucker, among others, likely to see expanded run if he sits again.
Chris Ford, Boston Celtics champion who made first 3-pointer in NBA history, dies at 74
Former Boston Celtics player and head coach Chris Ford has died at the age of 74, the team announced Wednesday. Ford played for the Celtics from 1978-1982 and won a title with the team in 1981. Prior to playing in Boston, he spent six seasons with the Detroit Pistons, who selected him out of Villanova in the second round of the 1972 NBA Draft. Ford is noted for having made the first 3-pointer in NBA history on Oct. 12, 1979.
Giants' Azeez Ojulari: Plans to play through pain
Ojulari (quadriceps) was a limited participant during Wednesday's practice, but he said he plans on playing in Saturday's divisional-around matchup against Philadelphia, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. Ojulari has been limited during back-to-back practices to begin prep but is expected to suit up Saturday, though his effectiveness will be...
Giants' Isaiah Hodgins: Limited in Tuesday's walk-through
Hodgins was a limited participant Tuesday in the Giants' walk-through practice due to an ankle injury, Dan Salomone of the team's official site reports. Hodgins is tending to an injury in the aftermath of this past Sunday's 31-24 win over the Vikings in the wild-card round, but the ankle issue isn't anything that's expected to keep him off the field in Saturday's matchup with the Eagles in the divisional round. In the victory over the Vikings, Hodgins played 91 percent of the Giants' snaps on offense and finished with eight catches for a career-high 105 yards and a touchdown on nine targets.
NBA trade rumors: Luka Doncic wants help in Dallas; Wizards exploring options for Rui Hachimura
The NBA trade deadline is rapidly approaching, which means that new rumors and reports pop up seemingly daily. This season's Feb. 9 deadline could be especially intriguing given the parity in the league this season. A lot of teams feel like they have a chance to make a real run, and thus could be looking to make moves. It can be a lot to stay on top of, but we'll do our best to keep you covered. Here's a look at a few fresh rumblings from across the league's landscape.
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Key role in comeback win
Oshie scored a goal on three shots, added an assist, logged four PIM, notched two hits and blocked two shots in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Islanders. Oshie scored the game-tying goal 5:54 into the third period, and he set up Dmitry Orlov's game-winner in overtime. This was Oshie's second multi-point effort in seven outings since he returned from an upper-body injury. The 36-year-old winger has had another injury-plagued campaign, but he's picked up nine goals, 16 points, 67 shots on net, 66 hits, 27 PIM and a minus-5 rating in the 29 contests he's been healthy enough to suit up for.
North Alabama wins despite Hunter's triple-double 78-73
CONWAY, Ark. (AP) Jacari Lane's 19 points helped North Alabama defeat Central Arkansas 78-73 on Wednesday night. Lane was 7 of 9 shooting and 4 of 6 from the free throw line for the Lions (10-10, 2-5 Atlantic Sun Conference). Daniel Ortiz scored 16 points while going 5 of 14 from the floor, including 3 for 8 from distance, and 3 for 4 from the line, and added six rebounds. Damien Forrest recorded 13 points and shot 5 of 7 from the field and 3 for 5 from the line. The Lions ended a five-game losing streak with the win.
49ers' Danny Gray: Rarely sees field in rookie year
Gray finished his rookie campaign with one reception (seven targets) for 10 yards and one rush for nine yards in the regular season. Gray logged just 85 offensive snaps across 13 active games, failing to crack the regular rotation even in relief of injured starters. Head coach Kyle Shanahan drew up a couple of gadget plays for his third-round wideout, but he didn't trust the rookie in meaningful moments this season. Perhaps Gray sees more usage in his sophomore campaign, but he will have to fight up several spots on the receiver depth chart during training camp to be worth monitoring in fantasy.
Red Sox's Jorge Alfaro: Signs with Boston
Alfaro signed a minor-league contract with the Red Sox on Monday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports. Alfaro split time behind the plate with Austin Nola in San Diego last season, slashing .246/.285/.383 across 274 plate appearances. Both of Boston's major-league catchers haven't shown to be anything special at the plate either, so there's a chance Alfaro wins a spot this spring.
Kevin White: Contract with Saints plays out
White's (illness) practice squad contract with the Saints expired Monday, per the NFL's transaction log. White moved back and forth between New Orleans' practice squad and active roster while filling in for the team's injury-riddled receiving corps from Weeks 6 to 12. He then popped up with an illness shortly before getting waived Dec. 5, and he finished his second campaign with the Saints on the practice squad. White thus finished his age-30 season with two receptions (on five targets) for 74 yards, and he'll likely look to carve out a similar reserve role with a team this offseason.
Detroit Tigers top prospects 2023: Jace Jung leads list, plus the other Wilmer Flores
Major League Baseball's offseason is in full swing, and that means everyone is thinking about the future. In most cities, that means next season; in some, though, it means the bigger picture, the next three to five years. You're either selling wins or you're selling hope, the old saying goes. We here at CBS Sports like to provide as much hope as we can around this time of the winter by evaluating each team's farm system.
Bills' Jamison Crowder: Status for divisional round TBD
Head coach Sean McDermott said Monday that he doesn't know if Crowder (ankle) will be available for Sunday's divisional-round matchup against Cincinnati, Sal Capaccio of WGR Sports Radio 550 Buffalo reports. Crowder was designated to return from injured reserve and practiced last week, but he wasn't added to the active...
