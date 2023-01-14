Read full article on original website
Related
WSVN-TV
Victim transported to hospital after hit-and-run incident in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - A girl is in the hospital after being struck in the street. The victim was hit by a car on Northwest 36th Street and 22nd Avenue, Wednesday morning. Police are investigating the crash as a hit-and-run. The girl was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Trauma Center.
calleochonews.com
One dead, three injured: 24-year-old shooting suspect unknown
Miami-Dade police discovered the victims after the fatal shooting in Homestead and are in search of any leads to a 24 year old. On the 15th of January, just before 4 pm, four people were shot at while exiting a home in Homestead. While the shooters were gone when police arrived, shots were likely fired from a vehicle. 24-year-old Dontravis Byrd lost his life, while the other three were left in need of serious medical attention. Anyone with any information about this tragic and fatal shooting should bring it to the police department immediately.
Click10.com
Man faces 8 counts of attempted murder after shooting in Miami’s Liberty City
MIAMI – Detectives accused Hakeem Lanier of shooting at a mother and her children while they were on their way to school earlier this month in Miami. He appeared in Miami-Dade County court on Wednesday. Police officers responded at about 8:20 a.m., on Jan. 12, to Northwest 51 Terrace,...
NBC Miami
Broward Motorcycle Deputy Hospitalized After Reported Hit-and-Run
A Broward Sheriff's Office deputy was hospitalized after a reported hit-and-run crash near Lauderdale Lakes Wednesday. The incident happened in the area of Northwest 49th Avenue and Northwest 24th Court. Footage from the scene showed the motorcycle on its side in the middle of the road and a large law...
WSVN-TV
BSO arrest suspect who shot and killed 24-year-old man in Dania Beach
DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - There has been a break in the case of a South Florida murder. On Dec. 27, police responded to a shooting at 712 SW 10th St., where they found 24-year-old Tra-Onzx Pierre suffering from a gunshot wound. Pierre was transported to a hospital where he...
WSVN-TV
Driver dead after striking tree in Southwest Miami-Dade
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fatal crash in Southwest Miami-Dade happened outside of a popular franchise restaurant. Around 11 p.m., the Miami-Dade Police Department responded to the area of 122nd Avenue and Coral Way where they found a damaged car in a McDonald’s drive-thru, Wednesday. Officials said the...
WSVN-TV
BSO motorman hospitalized after hit-and-run incident in Lauderdale Lakes
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward Sheriff’s Office motorman was transported to the hospital after a hit-and-run incident. BSO arrived at the scene in the area of Northwest 24th Street and 49th Avenue, Wednesday morning. 7Skyforce hovered over the scene where the deputy’s motorcycle lay on the ground....
WSVN-TV
Family of bicyclist killed in Tamarac hit-and-run continue to ask public for information leading to arrest
TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - Months after a South Florida man was killed by a hit-and-run driver, his loved ones have not given up on justice. They are hoping their pleas will lead to an arrest. The victim, was a father and son, only 22 years old and was in school...
NBC Miami
Man in Custody After Allegedly Killing Co-Worker at Hollywood Business: Police
One man was in custody after he allegedly killed a co-worker at a business in Hollywood Wednesday morning, officials said. Officers responded to a marine engine business in the 2900 block of Southwest 42nd Avenue after being notified by a man that he killed someone in "self defense." Police found...
NBC Miami
Man Arrested After Allegedly Stabbing Gas Station Clerk in NW Miami-Dade
Miami Police arrested a man Monday who they said stabbed the clerk at a gas station following a confrontation over a stolen item. Billy Martin, 39, faces several charges including attempted murder, armed robbery and battery on a law enforcement officer. According to an arrest report, Martin went into the...
Man arrested after shots fired, car crashes through fence in Miami
MIAMI - A man has been arrested in Miami after shots were fired in Overtown and after police say he took off and crashed his car through a fence by a home.A neighbor's ring cam captured the images as the vehicle went through that fence and as Miami police arrived moments later. CBS4 was on the scene exclusively as he was taken into custody, prompting Miami Police spokeswoman Kiara Delva to say, "Obviously we are going to consider this man quite brazen and armed and dangerous. And we do not want him to strike again. So there will be a...
NBC Miami
Miami Police Investigate Suspicious Package Left Near Federal Courthouse
Miami Police investigated a suspicious package left near the federal courthouse Tuesday morning. Police have not released details about the package at this time, but did confirm to NBC 6 that a package was left and they have closed Northeast 1st Avenue between 3rd and 5th Street due to an investigation.
WSVN-TV
BSO search for woman accused of stealing purse from vehicle in North Lauderdale
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies are seeking the public’s help in finding a vehicle and a woman accused of stealing a purse from a car parked at a local cemetery. According to investigators, the incident happened on Jan. 4, near the 1500 block of...
NBC Miami
North Miami Beach Mom Accused of Fatally Stabbing 3-Year-Old Facing Second-Degree Murder
A North Miami Beach mother accused of stabbing her 3-year-old daughter to death just days after Christmas is facing a new murder charge. It was announced Tuesday morning that Miami-Dade prosecutors had filed a second-degree murder charge against 24-year-old Jellisa Baxter. She also faces a charge of felony aggravated child abuse.
NBC Miami
Female Detention Officer Hit by Bullet at Gun Range in Broward
A detention officer was hospitalized after she was accidentally hit by a bullet at a gun range in Broward Wednesday morning. The incident happened during a training exercise at Markham Park off State Road 84 in Sunrise. Broward Sheriff's Office officials said the female deputy, who works for the Department...
WSVN-TV
Streets closed in Miami as police investigate suspicious package
MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Police Department is investigating a suspicious package found on a busy street. Around 7:50 a.m., police closed off Northeast First Avenue between Third and Fifth streets after they received a call about the parcel, Tuesday. Drivers have been advised to avoid the area as police...
NBC Miami
Female Detention Officer Accidentally Shoots Herself at Gun Range in Broward
A detention officer was hospitalized after she was accidentally hit by a bullet from her own weapon at a gun range in Broward Wednesday morning, officials said. The incident happened during a training exercise at Markham Park off State Road 84 in Sunrise. Broward Sheriff's Office officials said the veteran...
WSVN-TV
Family makes plea to find hit-and-run driver who killed loved one
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A family is hoping for help in finding the driver who struck and killed their loved one on a South Florida highway. “Whoever did it, they are heartless,” said Carol Brantley, the victim’s aunt. The family of Aaron Jones came together Tuesday...
Officer arrested on charges of aggravated assault in domestic incident
A South Florida police officer has been arrested on charges that she attacked her ex-boyfriend with a gun during a domestic violence incident.
Investigation underway after body found in Biscayne Bay
MIAMI -- A death investigation was underway after a body was found floating in the waters of Biscayne Bay Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.According to a written statement emailed to CBS 4 from Miami-Dade Police Department, investigators received a call shortly after 3 p.m. Tuesday about a body.Police did not immediately say if it was the body of a man or woman or if foul play was suspected.
Comments / 0