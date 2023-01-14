ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
WSVN-TV

Victim transported to hospital after hit-and-run incident in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A girl is in the hospital after being struck in the street. The victim was hit by a car on Northwest 36th Street and 22nd Avenue, Wednesday morning. Police are investigating the crash as a hit-and-run. The girl was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Trauma Center.
MIAMI, FL
calleochonews.com

One dead, three injured: 24-year-old shooting suspect unknown

Miami-Dade police discovered the victims after the fatal shooting in Homestead and are in search of any leads to a 24 year old. On the 15th of January, just before 4 pm, four people were shot at while exiting a home in Homestead. While the shooters were gone when police arrived, shots were likely fired from a vehicle. 24-year-old Dontravis Byrd lost his life, while the other three were left in need of serious medical attention. Anyone with any information about this tragic and fatal shooting should bring it to the police department immediately.
HOMESTEAD, FL
NBC Miami

Broward Motorcycle Deputy Hospitalized After Reported Hit-and-Run

A Broward Sheriff's Office deputy was hospitalized after a reported hit-and-run crash near Lauderdale Lakes Wednesday. The incident happened in the area of Northwest 49th Avenue and Northwest 24th Court. Footage from the scene showed the motorcycle on its side in the middle of the road and a large law...
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL
WSVN-TV

Driver dead after striking tree in Southwest Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fatal crash in Southwest Miami-Dade happened outside of a popular franchise restaurant. Around 11 p.m., the Miami-Dade Police Department responded to the area of 122nd Avenue and Coral Way where they found a damaged car in a McDonald’s drive-thru, Wednesday. Officials said the...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Man Arrested After Allegedly Stabbing Gas Station Clerk in NW Miami-Dade

Miami Police arrested a man Monday who they said stabbed the clerk at a gas station following a confrontation over a stolen item. Billy Martin, 39, faces several charges including attempted murder, armed robbery and battery on a law enforcement officer. According to an arrest report, Martin went into the...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Man arrested after shots fired, car crashes through fence in Miami

MIAMI - A man has been arrested in Miami after shots were fired in Overtown and after police say he took off and crashed his car through a fence by a home.A neighbor's ring cam captured the images as the vehicle went through that fence and as Miami police arrived moments later. CBS4 was on the scene exclusively as he was taken into custody, prompting Miami Police spokeswoman Kiara Delva to say, "Obviously we are going to consider this man quite brazen and armed and dangerous. And we do not want him to strike again. So there will be a...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Miami Police Investigate Suspicious Package Left Near Federal Courthouse

Miami Police investigated a suspicious package left near the federal courthouse Tuesday morning. Police have not released details about the package at this time, but did confirm to NBC 6 that a package was left and they have closed Northeast 1st Avenue between 3rd and 5th Street due to an investigation.
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Female Detention Officer Hit by Bullet at Gun Range in Broward

A detention officer was hospitalized after she was accidentally hit by a bullet at a gun range in Broward Wednesday morning. The incident happened during a training exercise at Markham Park off State Road 84 in Sunrise. Broward Sheriff's Office officials said the female deputy, who works for the Department...
SUNRISE, FL
WSVN-TV

Streets closed in Miami as police investigate suspicious package

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Police Department is investigating a suspicious package found on a busy street. Around 7:50 a.m., police closed off Northeast First Avenue between Third and Fifth streets after they received a call about the parcel, Tuesday. Drivers have been advised to avoid the area as police...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Investigation underway after body found in Biscayne Bay

MIAMI -- A death investigation was underway after a body was found floating in the waters of Biscayne Bay Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.According to a written statement emailed to CBS 4 from Miami-Dade Police Department, investigators received a call shortly after 3 p.m. Tuesday about a body.Police did not immediately say if it was the body of a man or woman or if foul play was suspected.
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy