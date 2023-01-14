‘There is no such thing as an average day’: What it takes to forecast an avalanche in Colorado’s backcountry

Read full article on original website
Summit Daily News
Breckenridge and Steamboat ski areas open day cares to attract high country workers in child care desert
WESTERN SLOPE — Snowboard instructor Dorothy Olmstead and ski teacher Kris Peterson fly small airplanes into the Alaskan backcountry in the summer, then look for gigs at ski resorts for the winter. But with a toddler, the crosscountry seasonal lifestyle started to feel impossible for the couple. So when...
Summit Daily News
Sweetwater residents warn federal, state officials they are ready to fight plans for Colorado’s 43rd state park
GYPSUM — Sweetwater Lake is supposed to be the state’s 43rd state park. A 2019 “Save The Lake” fundraising campaign helped the White River National Forest land its largest contribution from the Land and Water Conservation Fund to acquire the 488-acre property above the Colorado River. A one-of-a-kind partnership with Colorado Parks and Wildlife is planned to modernize the property’s facilities and manage recreation at the remote lake surrounded by homes and wilderness at the end of a long dirt road.
