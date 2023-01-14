Read full article on original website
WIBW
Fork in the Road: North Topeka’s favorite Pad
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Pad is one of North Topeka’s oldest eateries. “Since about 1966,” regular Jim Juffey said, when asked how long he’s been eating at The Pad. “Back in 1972, and we started coming down here on weekends,” Elmer Ent, of Holton, answered. “It’s been a popular place for me.”
WIBW
Washburn Rural’s Weber commits to Washburn
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One of the best linebackers in the state of Kansas is staying home. The Junior Blues star announced on his Twitter Wednesday night, he’s committed to Washburn and Craig Schurig’s program. Weber recorded 134 tackles, 82 solo, two sacks, one interception, three forced fumbles...
WIBW
Wednesday’s Child - Andrew
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Every week, for more than twenty years now, we’ve been introducing you to kids who need to be adopted. We call them our Wednesday’s Children. Tonight, we feature a young man who would love to have a family of his own. At 13 years...
WIBW
TPD asking individual to exit home in Oakland standoff
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police are asking an individual to exit a home surrounded in the city’s Oakland neighborhood. Units are at a home Wednesday evening in the 700 block of NE Kellam St. 13 NEWS on scene have heard officers call for a “Timothy,” and state that he is under arrest.
WIBW
Emporia State splits doubleheader with Kearney
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - ESU men nabbed win number 15, but the women on the other hand are trying to find a way to get back in the win column. The Hornets hosted Kearney as the women marked their seventh straight loss, 86-54 to the No. 19 ranked Lopers. Tre’Zure Jobe paced ESU with 21 points but were outscored 25-11 in the second quarter.
WIBW
Alma Manor closing this Spring
ALMA, Kan. (WIBW) - A nursing center in Alma, Kansas is closing its doors soon. 13 NEWS spoke to a manager Tuesday morning at Alma Manor who confirmed the facility would be closed by March. They gave no further information on the reason behind the decision. Alma Manor is a...
WIBW
Washburn’s Mulvane Art Museum highlights listening, water in new exhibitions
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - In two new exhibitions, Washburn University’s Mulvane Art Museum will highlight the benefits of attentive listening as well as the importance of water. Washburn University says on Tuesday, Jan. 17 that its Mulvane Art Museum will present two new exhibitions which will be on view until March 18.
WIBW
Trout introduced to Emporia’s King Lake for the first time
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - As a result of a program between the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks and Emporia State University, trout have been stocked in Emporia’s King Lake for the first time. The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks says King Lake - located on the Emporia...
WIBW
Officials investigate third deer poaching in just as many months near Emporia
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials have opened an investigation into a third deer poaching case near Emporia in just as many months. KVOE reports on Tuesday, Jan. 17, that Lyon Co. Game Warden Aaron Scheve has opened a third deer poaching incident since early November. Officials said the latest incident...
WIBW
KSU coach Jerome Tang, KSHSAA urge sportsmanship after Sunflower Showdown
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State men’s basketball head coach Jerome Tang and the Kansas State High School Activities Association (KSHSAA) are encouraging more sportsmanship from fans after expletive chants echoed Bramlage Coliseum during Tuesday’s game between KU and K-State. K-State fans and students were heard chanting, “F***...
WIBW
Topeka Fire Chief discusses decision to remove EMT requirement
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Fire Department has dropped a long-standing requirement to attract more recruits. Last week, the Topeka Fire Department, along with City Manager Stephen Wade, made the decision to no longer require its new hires to be EMT-certified. Fire Chief Randy Phillips said he hopes removing...
WIBW
Washburn men win, women drop third straight
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Ichabods returned to Lee Arena Wednesday night where both programs split with Fort Hays State. Hayden grad Levi Braun had a game-high 20 points, Tyler Nelson had 16 points and two others scored in double figures for the ‘Bods as they won, 74-64. The men are 7-9 and won their last two straight.
WIBW
Eastside Community Group to receive Community Impact Award
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Eastside Community Group will receive this year’s Community Impact Award at the 125th Annual Meeting of the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce. On January 18, 2023, the Emporia Area Chamber and Visitors Bureau announced that the Eastside Community Group will be recognized with the Community Impact Award.
WIBW
Officials say Nemaha Co. subject found following weekend incident
NEMAHA CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The person who was sought by officials in Nemaha County over the weekend has since been accounted for. The Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office says on Tuesday, Jan. 17, that a person they had been searching for in the area of Kansas Highway 63 and K-71 on Saturday has been accounted for.
WIBW
One hospitalized after pedestrian-vehicle accident on K-State campus
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - One person has been sent to the hospital after a vehicle-pedestrian collision on the Kansas State university campus. The Kansas State University Police Department says around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, officials were called to the 1600 block of Claflin Rd. with reports of a collision.
WIBW
Crews extinguish blaze at one of KU’s largest buildings - Malott Hall
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Fire crews in Lawrence extinguished a small blaze at one of the largest buildings on the KU campus - Malott Hall. Lawrence-Douglas Co. Fire Medical says on Tuesday evening, Jan. 17, crews were called to one of the University of Kansas’s largest buildings - Malott Hall - with reports of the smell of smoke. One unit was sent to investigate.
WIBW
One man arrested, another hospitalized following downtown Topeka brawl
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after another man was hospitalized following a brawl in downtown Topeka. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that just before 5 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15, officials were called to the 1200 block of SW 12th St. with reports of a disturbance.
WIBW
After walking in middle of road, Topeka man found to have burglary warrant
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After he was found walking in the middle of the road, a Topeka man was arrested when officers learned he had a warrant out for his arrest. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that on Monday, Jan. 16, William R. Thorp, 36, of Topeka, was arrested in connection with a recent burglary.
WIBW
Gas line replacement to cause Topeka street closure
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The replacement of a gas line by Kansas Gas will cause the closure of one Topeka street. Officials with the City of Topeka say that on Wednesday, Jan. 18, Golden Ave. will close from NE Florence to SE 2nd Ter. to southbound traffic only. According to...
WIBW
SALUTE OUR HEROES: Topeka pastor finds ways to serve community
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - New Mount Zion Church Pastor Delmar White has been a familiar face around Topeka for many years now as somebody in the community who “does the work,” as he so often puts it. “I take the approach of Christ’s idea of social gospel. While...
