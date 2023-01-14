Read full article on original website
Winifred “Winnie” Mack
Winifred “Winnie” Mack, age 101 of Hartley, passed away at Community Memorial Health Center in Hartley on Tuesday, January 17, 2023. A funeral service will be held on Monday, January 23, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hartley. Visitation will also be held at the church, prior to the service on Monday, January 23rd, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.; the family will be present at that time.
Dan Alons
Dan Alons, age 98 of Sanborn, passed away at Prairie View Nursing Home in Sanborn on Monday, January 16, 2023. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at the Cornerstone United Reformed Church in Sanborn. Visitation will also be held at the church on Friday, January 20th from 3:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.; family will be present from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Meendering: Sheldon Crossroads Pavilion Doing Great After Five Years
Sheldon, Iowa — Sheldon’s Crossroads Pavilion Events Center is five years old and the facility continues to become busier and busier. That’s according to an annual report that the pavilion’s executive director, Katricia Meendering prepared recently. She tells us how 2022 went at the pavilion. She...
Volunteers Needed For SCDC’s Teen Night At The Pavilion
Sheldon, Iowa — Last year’s Teen Night was a big hit, so the SCDC has decided to do it again this year. Ashley Nordahl, the Sheldon Chamber Director, tells KIWA this year Teen Night will be on Friday, February 17th from five in the evening until eight at night. She says there will be inflatables, mini golf, laser tag, and more. They will also be serving the teens pizza, snacks, and drinks.
Two From Sioux Center And One From Ireton Taken To Hospital After Crash
Sioux Center, Iowa– A Sioux Center man and woman and an Ireton man were taken to the hospital after an accident near Sioux Center recently. The Sioux Center Police Department reports that 81-year-old Marvin Wielard of Sioux Center was driving a 2016 Toyota SUV northbound on 13th Avenue Northeast, at the northeast corner of the Sioux Center city limits. They tell us that 50-year-old Brady Van Sloten of Ireton was eastbound on 20th Street Northeast in a 2007 Peterbilt truck.
Rep. Jeneary Outlines His 2023 Priorities
Des Moines, Iowa — The Iowa Legislature is into the second week of the 2023 session. We recently caught up with Republican District 3 State Representative Tom Jeneary of Le Mars. Jeneary represents the new District 3, which covers the southern half of Sioux County (not including the city of Sioux Center), and parts of northern and western Plymouth County.
Far Western Sioux County Hog Barn Receives Major Damage In Fire
Sioux County, Iowa, near Hudson, SD — A hog confinement was damaged and a few hogs were destroyed in a fire on Sunday, January 15, 2023, near Hudson, SD. According to Hudson Fire Chief Justin Teunissen, at about 8:35 a.m., the Hudson Fire Department was called to the report of a hog barn fire at 3241 Cherry Avenue, about seven miles west of Rock Valley or a little over three miles due north of Hudson.
Assistant Chief: Hay Bale Fire In Building Near Ashton Could Have Been Much Worse
Ashton, Iowa — Some hay bales in a shed were destroyed in a fire on Saturday, January 14, 2023, near Ashton. According to Ashton Fire Assistant Chief Dave Otis, at about 12:55 p.m., the Ashton Fire Department was called to the report of a shed fire at 5379 220th Street, three miles east and a mile north of Ashton.
Man Arrested For Murder In Sioux City
Sioux City — A Sioux City man is jailed in the weekend shooting death of a woman on the city’s north side. Police say 23-year-old Austyn Self is charged with first-degree murder and three counts of child endangerment. Police Sergeant Tom Gill says officers were dispatched to a house around 9:40 p.m. Saturday during a 911 call where a woman was pleading for help.
Lester Woman Faces Felony Charge After She And Her Children Were Found Partially Stuck In The Snow
Rock Rapids, Iowa — A Lester woman faces a felony charge after her car was reported as stopped along the roadway near Rock Rapids. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office reports that one of their deputies arrested 41-year-old Brandi Phillips of Lester on Friday afternoon. They tell us that...
