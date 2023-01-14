Sheldon, Iowa — Last year’s Teen Night was a big hit, so the SCDC has decided to do it again this year. Ashley Nordahl, the Sheldon Chamber Director, tells KIWA this year Teen Night will be on Friday, February 17th from five in the evening until eight at night. She says there will be inflatables, mini golf, laser tag, and more. They will also be serving the teens pizza, snacks, and drinks.

SHELDON, IA ・ 16 HOURS AGO