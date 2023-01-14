Read full article on original website
kiss951.com
If You’ve Been To Myrtle Beach You’ve Probably Been To The Best Buffet In South Carolina
If you’ve been to Myrtle Beach you’ve definitely seen and probably eaten at the best buffet in South Carolina. I’m only on the latter end of that assumption. But it’s mainly because I’m not a huge buffet person. I absolutely love the option to try many things on the menu for one cost. However, I personally just don’t eat enough to justify the cost in most cases. And to-go boxes are usually frowned upon. But if you or someone in your family has a large appetite and loves variety, buffet restaurants are a great option.
iheart.com
This Restaurant Serves The Best Biscuits In South Carolina
People in the South know a thing or two about biscuits, whether you have a go-to diner that serves them alongside homemade jams and apple butter or you have a recipe that has been passed down for generations that your family swears by. "From the Pacific Northwest to the South,...
WJLA
Stolen puppies rescued, returned home after suspects crash in SC
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Bulldog puppies stolen during a burglary in Charlotte Saturday morning were rescued and returned home. The York County Sheriff's Office said the suspects left Charlotte and along with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Dept. pursued them into South Carolina. The suspects then wrecked their vehicle near...
FOX Carolina
Murdaugh family tree explained
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - For nearly 100 years, the Murdaugh family has kept a stranglehold on the legal system in the southwest corner of South Carolina. Election after election, a Murdaugh filled the seat of the 14th Circuit Solicitor with the full power of the prosecutor’s office over five counties.
This Is The Top Buffet In South Carolina
Yelp searched around the country to find the best buffets around, including this all-you-can-eat haven in South Carolina.
Bojangles to offer new adult-version sweet tea drink in March across Carolinas
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Bojangles announced its first-ever launch of an adult-version sweet tea beverage on Tuesday, according to a news release. The new Hard Sweet Tea is expected to hit North Carolina and South Carolina shelves in March, the release reads. It will be sold at a variety of chains such as Circle […]
SCDNR officers locate missing hunter using phone tracking technology
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD)- Officers with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) are being praised after using phone tracking technology to locate a missing hunter on New Year’s Day. According to officials, the man — who suffers from a medical condition — was hunting with dogs on his family’s property near the border of […]
wpde.com
SCDNR uses new technology to find missing deer hunter
(WPDE) — A new phone technology used by the South Carolina Dept. of Natural Resources (SCDNR) was used to quickly find a missing deer hunter on New Year's Day. The man was reported missing by his family when they had not heard from him after he said he planned to hunt with dogs on his family's property near the border of Bamberg and Orangeburg Counties, a release said.
FOX Carolina
2 $150K winning tickets sold in SC as Powerball climbs to $439 mil
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - With no winner in Monday night’s Powerball drawing, the jackpot for Wednesday has climbed to $439 million. Although there were no winners, two $150,000 winning tickets were sold at the GT Express Mart at 1800 Easley Bridge Road in Greenville and a mart in Myrtle Beach.
This Middle of Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best BBQ in all of South Carolina
It’s not hard to find good BBQ food in South Carolina, but if you want a real old-school joint filled with plenty of charm, you're going to have to search a little bit harder.
Charleston City Paper
Wednesday headlines: Netflix teases Murdaugh docuseries in February
As the murder trial of embattled former lawyer Alex Murdaugh is set to begin in Walterboro next week, Netflix on Tuesday released a trailer of its coming three-part documentary, Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal. According to the Greenville News, the docuseries “explores the scandals and criminal allegations surrounding disbarred South Carolina attorney Richard Alex Murdaugh and the fall of his disgraced family dynasty.”
Second employee arrested in drug overdose death at SC care home
A second person has been arrested after an adult died at a South Carolina long-term care facility in September.
Charleston City Paper
S.C. approaches animal shelters’ no-kill goal, Charleston group says
The Charleston Animal Society (CAS) announced this week it is close to reaching its longtime goal for animal shelters in South Carolina not to kill animals in trouble. The animal protection nonprofit, which was established in 1874, said its ultimate aim is to reduce the euthanasia rate to 10% or less in the state’s open admission shelters.
FOX Carolina
Local group bringing awareness to gun violence with Empty Shoe Project
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - 400 pairs of shoes were on display in Falls Park Sunday to represent the number of people in South Carolina killed by gun violence every year. In honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his message of nonviolence, the Upstate Freedom Fighters created the...
abccolumbia.com
SC Dept. of Social Services announces new Anderson County Director
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Department of Social Services (SCDSS) announced Josie Jones will be Anderson County’s new DSS Director starting January 17. Jones has served as the Spartanburg County Director since 2018 and will continue to on an interim basis until a new director is named.
wymt.com
Beta Club from Flood damaged Ky. school gets help to attend convention
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Beta Club Convention is this week in Lexington, and hundreds of students from across the Commonwealth are in town. Thanks to a group of students from across the state, students from a flood-damaged school are learning the other side of giving back. Last summer’s...
Increasing fine for left lane slowpokes gets quick traction
A bill allowing police to charge a bigger fine for people driving slow in the left lane of interstates and other multilane highways is one of the first to be taken up at the South Carolina Statehouse in 2023.
Courthouse News Service
The flap over flippers: South Carolina bill would repeal decades-old ban on kids playing pinball
CHARLESTON, S.C. (CN) — Not even a century ago, mothers decried pinball as a gaudy game that lured children into delinquency and school-yard debt. In South Carolina, lawmakers wrung their hands over the “cancerous” and “vicious” machines. One senator prayed pinball would be banned before the state became “like Louisiana.”
South Carolina witness observes hovering diamond-shaped object
A South Carolina witness at Holly Hill reported watching a hovering, diamond-shaped object with flashing lights at 9:03 p.m. on November 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
WMBF
LOOK: Flurries spotted in Grand Strand, Pee Dee as temperatures fall
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Flurries have made their way to the Grand Strand and Pee Dee as temperatures fell overnight. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Jamie Arnold saw some of the wintry weather in Myrtle Beach early Saturday. WMBF News viewer Mike Watts also saw them in Conway early Saturday.
