South Carolina State

If You’ve Been To Myrtle Beach You’ve Probably Been To The Best Buffet In South Carolina

If you’ve been to Myrtle Beach you’ve definitely seen and probably eaten at the best buffet in South Carolina. I’m only on the latter end of that assumption. But it’s mainly because I’m not a huge buffet person. I absolutely love the option to try many things on the menu for one cost. However, I personally just don’t eat enough to justify the cost in most cases. And to-go boxes are usually frowned upon. But if you or someone in your family has a large appetite and loves variety, buffet restaurants are a great option.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Biscuits In South Carolina

People in the South know a thing or two about biscuits, whether you have a go-to diner that serves them alongside homemade jams and apple butter or you have a recipe that has been passed down for generations that your family swears by. "From the Pacific Northwest to the South,...
Stolen puppies rescued, returned home after suspects crash in SC

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Bulldog puppies stolen during a burglary in Charlotte Saturday morning were rescued and returned home. The York County Sheriff's Office said the suspects left Charlotte and along with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Dept. pursued them into South Carolina. The suspects then wrecked their vehicle near...
Murdaugh family tree explained

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - For nearly 100 years, the Murdaugh family has kept a stranglehold on the legal system in the southwest corner of South Carolina. Election after election, a Murdaugh filled the seat of the 14th Circuit Solicitor with the full power of the prosecutor’s office over five counties.
SCDNR uses new technology to find missing deer hunter

(WPDE) — A new phone technology used by the South Carolina Dept. of Natural Resources (SCDNR) was used to quickly find a missing deer hunter on New Year's Day. The man was reported missing by his family when they had not heard from him after he said he planned to hunt with dogs on his family's property near the border of Bamberg and Orangeburg Counties, a release said.
2 $150K winning tickets sold in SC as Powerball climbs to $439 mil

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - With no winner in Monday night’s Powerball drawing, the jackpot for Wednesday has climbed to $439 million. Although there were no winners, two $150,000 winning tickets were sold at the GT Express Mart at 1800 Easley Bridge Road in Greenville and a mart in Myrtle Beach.
Wednesday headlines: Netflix teases Murdaugh docuseries in February

As the murder trial of embattled former lawyer Alex Murdaugh is set to begin in Walterboro next week, Netflix on Tuesday released a trailer of its coming three-part documentary, Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal. According to the Greenville News, the docuseries “explores the scandals and criminal allegations surrounding disbarred South Carolina attorney Richard Alex Murdaugh and the fall of his disgraced family dynasty.”
S.C. approaches animal shelters’ no-kill goal, Charleston group says

The Charleston Animal Society (CAS) announced this week it is close to reaching its longtime goal for animal shelters in South Carolina not to kill animals in trouble. The animal protection nonprofit, which was established in 1874, said its ultimate aim is to reduce the euthanasia rate to 10% or less in the state’s open admission shelters.
SC Dept. of Social Services announces new Anderson County Director

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Department of Social Services (SCDSS) announced Josie Jones will be Anderson County’s new DSS Director starting January 17. Jones has served as the Spartanburg County Director since 2018 and will continue to on an interim basis until a new director is named.
Beta Club from Flood damaged Ky. school gets help to attend convention

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Beta Club Convention is this week in Lexington, and hundreds of students from across the Commonwealth are in town. Thanks to a group of students from across the state, students from a flood-damaged school are learning the other side of giving back. Last summer’s...
