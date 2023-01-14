Read full article on original website
ocala-news.com
Ocala woman charged with pawning stolen jewelry, laptop computer
A 24-year-old Ocala woman was arrested after she was accused of pawning a stolen laptop computer and jewelry. On Monday, January 2, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to the 3800 block of NE 28th Terrace in Ocala in reference to the theft of an HP laptop computer ($300 value), according to the MCSO report.
ocala-news.com
Ocala man accused of punching, choking woman after argument turns physical
A 39-year-old Ocala man was arrested after a woman accused him of punching and choking her during an argument that became physical. On Tuesday, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a local residence in reference to a domestic battery incident. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the female victim who advised that she had gotten into a physical altercation with Matthew Lucas Sellers.
ocala-news.com
Security guard accused of raping teen girl at Ocala movie theater
A 31-year-old armed security guard was arrested by the Ocala Police Department after a teenage girl accused him of raping her at a local movie theater. On Sunday, January 15, OPD was notified of a sexual battery incident that had allegedly occurred the night before at the Regal Hollywood 16 movie theater located at 2801 SW 27th Avenue. According to the police department, officers were informed that a 15-year-old girl had been sexually battered by an armed security guard who was working at the movie theater.
WCJB
Car crashes into school bus carrying students in Marion County
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - No students were hurt in a crash involving a school bus in Marion County on Wednesday morning. According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, a Marion County Public Schools bus was carrying 25 children on Southwest 55th Avenue around 7:45 a.m. At a driveway, a car made a wide turn, crossed into the bus lane, and collided with the bus.
Two people fatally shot in Gainesville, killer is still on the loose
The manhunt continues for the killer who left two people to die in Gainesville. The victims a 16 year old boy and a man named Antonio Delgado were found shot at a home in northwest Gainesville
WESH
Lake County woman set grandfather's home on fire, police say
EUSTIS, Fla. — According to Eustis police, Autumn Walker, 22, confessed to setting her grandfather’s, James Kilfoyle’s, home on fire. She had also planned to set his car on fire. Elizabeth Price was on her porch when she saw the house across from her engulfed in smoke....
ocala-news.com
Ocala man with revoked license jailed after fleeing from sheriff’s deputy
A 36-year-old Ocala man with a revoked driver’s license was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he fled from a deputy who had attempted to conduct a traffic stop. On Sunday, shortly before 2:55 p.m., an MCSO deputy observed a white Mercedes car that was weaving...
WCJB
Lawtey man arrested after SWAT team searches home
LAWTEY, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Lawtey was arrested after deputies conducted a search and say they found drugs and weapons in his home. Bradford County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Houston Fender, 31, on drug possession charges with the intent to sell. Deputies teamed up with their drug task...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Teen injured in Gainesville shooting
A teenage boy was shot near the Boys and Girls Club in Gainesville late Sunday afternoon. According to a Gainesville Police Department (GPD) social media post, the incident occurred after 4 p.m. at 1900 SE 4th St. when a suspect in a vehicle shot at several juveniles. One teenager was...
WCJB
Elderly cyclist dies after hit and run crash involving semi-truck in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An elderly man has died due to injuries he sustained during a hit-and-run crash in Southeast Gainesville last Friday. Gainesville Police Department officials confirm the victim of the crash died at the hospital over the weekend. Officers say the crash happened around 10:30 p.m. on Southeast...
ocala-news.com
Marion County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing, endangered 16-year-old girl last seen in Dunnellon
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing and endangered 16-year-old girl from Dunnellon. On Wednesday, January 18, at approximately 12:15 a.m., Hailey Vazquez was last seen leaving her residence located in the 13300 block of SW 110th Place in Dunnellon, and she was traveling in an unknown direction, according to MCSO.
WCJB
‘We got to break these cycles of violence’: Residents concerned after drive-by shooting injures teenager
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A teenage boy is recovering at the hospital after a drive-by shooting took place outside of the Boys and Girls Club of Alachua County on Sunday. Gainesville police officers said someone drove up Southeast 4th street around 4:00pm. The pastor from Gainesville Vineyard, Michael Raburn said...
ocala-news.com
Three women wanted for theft at Winn-Dixie liquor store
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help to identify three women who are wanted in connection with a theft at a local liquor store. According to MCSO, the three female suspects (pictured below) traveled together to the Winn-Dixie liquor store located in the 15900 block of E Highway 40 in Silver Springs.
WESH
FHP: Florida woman left to die on side of road after being struck
The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for a driver who struck and killed a woman in Hernando County and left the scene. The crash happened in the area of Citrus Way and Glory Road. Troopers still don’t know when it occurred. According to the Highway Patrol, the driver was...
WCJB
One hospitalized after FHP patrol car collides with pickup truck on State Road 26
TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Traffic was backed up on State Road 26 on Tuesday after a Florida Highway Patrol trooper and a pickup truck collided in Gilchrist County. According to FHP, the crash happened between Trenton and Newberry on the roadway near Southwest 51st Way around 4 p.m. Officers say a Chevy pickup truck and an FHP Charger collided.
FHP investigates deadly Lake County single-car crash
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that happened Sunday night in Lake County. The crash happened around 7:35 p.m. near the intersection of State Road 46 and State Road 453. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Troopers said a Ford...
ocala-news.com
Man arrested after being accused of choking, punching girlfriend in hotel room
A 32-year-old man was arrested by the Ocala Police Department after his girlfriend accused him of choking and punching her inside a hotel room. On Wednesday, January 11, at approximately 12 p.m., an OPD officer responded to the incident location and made contact with the female victim and a man who was identified as Justin Gore, according to the OPD report.
ocala-news.com
Ocala man arrested after allegedly kicking in front door of girlfriend’s home
A 24-year-old Ocala man was arrested after his girlfriend accused him of kicking in the front door of her residence. On Saturday, January 7, two Belleview Police Department officers responded to a local residence in reference to a burglary in progress. Upon arrival, the officers were informed that a man, identified as Ezekiel Anderson, had fled from the residence after allegedly kicking in the front door.
WCJB
A teenager was shot in Alachua County
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A teenage boy is recovering after a shooting in Alachua County. Gainesville Police officers say someone drove up to the “Boys and Girls Club” on SE 4th Street around 4 p.m. on January 15th. The suspect fired at several people and 1 teen was...
villages-news.com
Former local police chief held on stalking charges
A former Center Hill police chief has been jailed on stalking charges. William Ray Pruitt, 56, of Weirsdale was booked Friday at the Lake County Jail on warrants charging him with aggravated stalking of a child under the age of 16 and stalking. Pruitt was served last month with an...
