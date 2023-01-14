Read full article on original website
Seattle Seahawks Sign Star Pro-Bowl Player To ExtensionOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
Major retailer closes another store in Washington this weekKristen WaltersSeattle, WA
Seattle experiences unprecedented rise in inflation: Third highest rate among large US metrosEdy ZooSeattle, WA
Premieres, Award Winners And Dystopian Love – Seattle Theater Has It Allmixyplix mediaSeattle, WA
Bellevue School District Proposes Consolidation of Elementary Schools Amid Declining Enrollment, Blames Low Birth RatesEden ReportsBellevue, WA
q13fox.com
Tacoma's annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. event honors community members for service
TACOMA, Wash. - Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. dedicated his life for a better, unified world. The City of Tacoma honored his legacy by recognizing the people who made their own sacrifices towards a better community. The theme of the city’s 35th annual celebration was "And We Rise." City...
q13fox.com
'40 years of continuing Dr. King's mission': Annual Seattle march honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
SEATTLE - Hundreds are expected to gather Monday in Seattle to celebrate and honor civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. rally and march. This year's theme is "40 Years of celebrating Dr. King's Mission," as 2023 marks the 40th year of the Martin Luther King Seattle event. The...
Grassroots effort led to King County being renamed to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
SEATTLE — King County’s name commemorates Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. However, there is a long history of how that came about. "Most people, I would say, do not know that the namesake of this county is the late great Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.,” said former King County Councilmember Larry Gossett, who helped spearhead the effort to officially change the county’s name.
Black-owned business marketplace draws community support during MLK holiday weekend
SEATTLE — The Langston Hughes Performing Arts Institute hosted the Black-Owned Business Marketplace in conjunction with their Evolution of Neo Soul to celebrate the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend. The events were put together by Dope Culture. Sarah Childs is the executive assistant for the group that’s focused...
Thousands attend 27th annual 'Tết Festival' in Seattle
SEATTLE — Seattle is ringing in the new year with the beat of its own drum. You may think it’s late to the party, but this celebration is actually starting the festivities early to kick off “Tết,” the Vietnamese New Year, which is just a week away on Sunday, Jan. 22.
q13fox.com
310 homelessness deaths in King County in 2022
More than 300 people experiencing homelessness died in King County last year. That's a 65% increase compared to the year prior.
MyNorthwest.com
Ross: New homeless shelters should be built around Sea-Tac Airport
It’s happened in Atlanta, it’s happened in Dallas – and now a story by Casey Martin reminds us that it’s happening here – homeless people sleeping at the airport. And it makes sense. A lot of non-homeless people end up sleeping at airports, so why not?
q13fox.com
King County struggles to balance prosecuting teens and protecting communities
The Spotlight's David Rose talks with Jimmy Hung, the chief deputy prosecutor for King County's Juvenile Division. David asks about the recent trend in teen violence, and where the line is between punishing crimes and handicapping these kids' futures.
KGMI
City of Bellingham accepting public proposals for Woodstock Farm
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – An historic Chuckanut Drive property is looking for its next caretaker. The City of Bellingham is now accepting public proposals for the future of Woodstock Farm. The property has been owned and maintained by the city as a public park since 2004. Currently, the site is...
The Troll Under the Bridge Statue, a fascinating art piece located in Seattle, Washington and the history behind it.
The Troll Under the Bridge statue is dubbed one of Seattle's most transfixing pieces of art. Its location can be found in the free spirited neck of the woods neighborhood of Fremont ( which can be found approximately 20 minutes north of downtown Seattle). It's beginning started with a plan to fix the vitiated grounds underneath the city bridges. The reason was that for a long span of time, drug dealers and careless homeless individuals would trash and defile the bridges underneath. This lead to the city requesting the Fremont Arts Council to create some sort of art competition with the objective of reintegrating cleanliness to those areas.
q13fox.com
South Park neighborhood stacks sandbags to prevent flooding
As the rain falls, it's a nervous time for people who live near rivers and waterway. They're bracing for another round of King tides.
q13fox.com
Seattle's South Park neighborhood prepares for next wave of flooding
SEATTLE - Seattle's South Park neighborhood is preparing for a second round of king tides. They’re expected to arrive this weekend. Right now, Seattle Public Utilities (SPU) crews are placing sand bags along the Duwamish River to help prevent flooding from happening again. They are also giving them out for free to anyone who might need them. The community is still recovering from the last round.
MyNorthwest.com
Tacoma Police Union president: Shootings result of ‘defund’ movement
Tacoma Police Union president Henry Betts said we are now seeing the results of the police “defund” movement and that law enforcement needs “more support” to do its job. There were 79 killings across Pierce County last year, up from 68 in 2021, according to the...
KOMO News
Tent campers at Tukwila church occupy new tiny house villages
TUKWILA, Wash. — A once sprawling homeless camp in Tukwila is now the site of the newest tiny house village and people living there say the opportunity is changing their lives. Riverton Park Village began operating Dec. 1 on the grounds of Riverton Park United Methodist Church. It offers...
KING-5
Kirkland residents allowed to continue displaying banners warning of 'truck eating bridge'
KIRKLAND, Wash. — The city of Kirkland is compromising with the passionate community members that have implemented a modern solution to an old problem. A historical landmark has created quite a problem due to its outdated size. A bridge that was originally built as a crossing for a railroad in the early 1900s still remains along Kirkland Avenue and has become known as the “world famous Truck Eating Bridge” due to its outdated low clearance of 11 feet 6 inches.
q13fox.com
'I’m that serious'; Veteran offers up Purple Heart to have stolen 1930s Ford returned
POULSBO, Wash. - A Vietnam veteran is doing everything to find his stolen car—a rare, 1930 Model A Ford Huckster. He’s so serious he even contemplated offering up his Purple Heart in hopes of it being returned. Gary McIntosh, 73, says someone broke into his garage between 10...
myeverettnews.com
Sunday Night Crashes Keep First Responders Busy In Everett, Washington
Two different crashes just a few minutes apart kept firefighters and police in Everett, Washington busy Sunday night. In the first crash a driver was trapped in their car following a T-bone collision on Madison street just east of Evergreen Way. Everett Firefighters had to use power tools to free...
My Clallam County
Port Angeles skate park closed until further notice
PORT ANGELES – A car was still upside down in the deepest bowl of the skate park in Port Angeles Wednesday morning after a driver plowed through the fence along Race Street and plunged into the pit. PAPD Corporal Bruce Fernie tells us that as of Wednesday morning, no...
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds, Lynnwood drivers among those involved in seven-vehicle collision on I-405 Tuesday
A man from Edmonds and a woman from Lynnwood were among those involved in a seven-vehicle crash that killed a 41-year-old Everett man on Interstate 405 in Bothell just after 4 a.m. Tuesday, the Washington State Patrol said. No one else was injured in the crash, the state patrol said.
KATU.com
Did you see it? Video captures fireball streaking across western Washington sky
A fireball was spotted by several people all across western Washington Monday night. Reports of the fireball came from Seattle, Federal Way, Bremerton and Lopez Island. "Ball got bigger as it descended, looked like smoke coming out all around ball at the end, just above horizon. VERY bright," said one person who saw the fireball on Lopez Island.
