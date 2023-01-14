ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everett, WA

KING 5

Grassroots effort led to King County being renamed to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

SEATTLE — King County’s name commemorates Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. However, there is a long history of how that came about. "Most people, I would say, do not know that the namesake of this county is the late great Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.,” said former King County Councilmember Larry Gossett, who helped spearhead the effort to officially change the county’s name.
KING COUNTY, WA
KING 5

Thousands attend 27th annual 'Tết Festival' in Seattle

SEATTLE — Seattle is ringing in the new year with the beat of its own drum. You may think it’s late to the party, but this celebration is actually starting the festivities early to kick off “Tết,” the Vietnamese New Year, which is just a week away on Sunday, Jan. 22.
SEATTLE, WA
KGMI

City of Bellingham accepting public proposals for Woodstock Farm

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – An historic Chuckanut Drive property is looking for its next caretaker. The City of Bellingham is now accepting public proposals for the future of Woodstock Farm. The property has been owned and maintained by the city as a public park since 2004. Currently, the site is...
BELLINGHAM, WA
Cristoval Victorial

The Troll Under the Bridge Statue, a fascinating art piece located in Seattle, Washington and the history behind it.

The Troll Under the Bridge statue is dubbed one of Seattle's most transfixing pieces of art. Its location can be found in the free spirited neck of the woods neighborhood of Fremont ( which can be found approximately 20 minutes north of downtown Seattle). It's beginning started with a plan to fix the vitiated grounds underneath the city bridges. The reason was that for a long span of time, drug dealers and careless homeless individuals would trash and defile the bridges underneath. This lead to the city requesting the Fremont Arts Council to create some sort of art competition with the objective of reintegrating cleanliness to those areas.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle's South Park neighborhood prepares for next wave of flooding

SEATTLE - Seattle's South Park neighborhood is preparing for a second round of king tides. They’re expected to arrive this weekend. Right now, Seattle Public Utilities (SPU) crews are placing sand bags along the Duwamish River to help prevent flooding from happening again. They are also giving them out for free to anyone who might need them. The community is still recovering from the last round.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Tent campers at Tukwila church occupy new tiny house villages

TUKWILA, Wash. — A once sprawling homeless camp in Tukwila is now the site of the newest tiny house village and people living there say the opportunity is changing their lives. Riverton Park Village began operating Dec. 1 on the grounds of Riverton Park United Methodist Church. It offers...
TUKWILA, WA
KING-5

Kirkland residents allowed to continue displaying banners warning of 'truck eating bridge'

KIRKLAND, Wash. — The city of Kirkland is compromising with the passionate community members that have implemented a modern solution to an old problem. A historical landmark has created quite a problem due to its outdated size. A bridge that was originally built as a crossing for a railroad in the early 1900s still remains along Kirkland Avenue and has become known as the “world famous Truck Eating Bridge” due to its outdated low clearance of 11 feet 6 inches.
KIRKLAND, WA
myeverettnews.com

Sunday Night Crashes Keep First Responders Busy In Everett, Washington

Two different crashes just a few minutes apart kept firefighters and police in Everett, Washington busy Sunday night. In the first crash a driver was trapped in their car following a T-bone collision on Madison street just east of Evergreen Way. Everett Firefighters had to use power tools to free...
EVERETT, WA
My Clallam County

Port Angeles skate park closed until further notice

PORT ANGELES – A car was still upside down in the deepest bowl of the skate park in Port Angeles Wednesday morning after a driver plowed through the fence along Race Street and plunged into the pit. PAPD Corporal Bruce Fernie tells us that as of Wednesday morning, no...
PORT ANGELES, WA
KATU.com

Did you see it? Video captures fireball streaking across western Washington sky

A fireball was spotted by several people all across western Washington Monday night. Reports of the fireball came from Seattle, Federal Way, Bremerton and Lopez Island. "Ball got bigger as it descended, looked like smoke coming out all around ball at the end, just above horizon. VERY bright," said one person who saw the fireball on Lopez Island.
SEATTLE, WA

