Moosic, PA

WOLF

Wheel restaurant giving Pottsville " a taste of something new"

Pottsville, Schuylkill County(WOLF) — Wheel in Pottsville is switching up the restaurant from a build your own grilled cheese’s to tacos, tapas, and tequila concept. From inspiration from around the world being implemented within the menu, this unique experience will give Schuylkill County residents a taste of something new to the area.
POTTSVILLE, PA
WOLF

Scranton Police investigate early morning shooting

Scranton, Lackawanna Co. — Scranton police are investigating a shooting from early this morning on Deacon Street. Police say multiple shots were fired at a house at 3:15 a.m. this morning. Nobody was injured and police say the shooting was targeted. Scranton police are asking people who live in...
WOLF

Jessup Borough awarded grant for park improvements

JESSUP,LACKAWANNA CO(WOLF) — Jessup Borough is being awarded a 561-thousand dollar grant from the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. The funds will be utilized for upgrades and improvements within The Youth Sports Complex. The plan is to convert field lighting to L-E-D. We're told that'll save taxpayer money...
JESSUP, PA
WOLF

MLK Day event at Penn State Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — Penn State Scranton hosted its annual MLK Day event on Friday. The event included famous civil rights activist Minnie Jean Brown Trickey as a keynotes speaker. She's best known as a member of the Little Rock Nine. She and her peers were essential in...
SCRANTON, PA
WOLF

Alcohol Prices Increase by 4% Across the Commonwealth

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO. (WOLF) — The price of many items across the Commonwealth have gone up, including alcohol. This past weekend, the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board raised prices, a first since 2019. FOX56'as Jake Sarwar talked with the PLCB and a local bar owner to understand the impact. On...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WOLF

Fatal house fire in Coolbaugh Township

COOLBAUGH TWP, MONROE CO., (WOLF) — A man was found dead on the floor of a burning home in Monroe County over the weekend. Officials say crews were called to a home in the 9100 block of Wilson Court in Coolbaugh Township around 10:30 Saturday night for a reported house fire.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Brothers behind bars after allegedly beating man outside Scranton bar

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — Two brothers from Scranton are in jail facing multiple assault-related charges after police say they beat a man outside a bar so badly that he is now in critical condition. According to Scranton Police, officers were dispatched to the Thirsty Elephant bar just before...
SCRANTON, PA
WOLF

Inmate death reported at SCI-Dallas

JACKSON TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — An inmate at SCI- Dallas died last week, and State Police are now conducting an investigation. According to a news release from SCI-Dallas superintendent Kevin Ransom, 37-year-old Matthew Boyer was found unresponsive in his cell at 6:52 PM Friday, January 13th. Prison staff...
DALLAS, PA
WOLF

Why the price of eggs are expensive

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY(WOLF) — Have you gone grocery shopping?. Well you have probably seen the price of eggs have skyrocketed within this year. The answer has to do with the bird flu and inflation. Americans across the county are wondering “Why are eggs so expensive.” And it has to do...
SCRANTON, PA
WOLF

Firefighters battle apartment fire in Pottsville early Saturday morning

Pottsville (Schuylkill County) - Pottsville Firefighters, along with others from different fire departments, battled a fire at an apartment complex located at 653 West John O'Hara Street for a reported apartment building fire. Fire officials say the blaze damaged three units. It's not known how that fire started or how...
POTTSVILLE, PA
WOLF

Two officers injured, man accused of attack during traffic stop

DINGMAN TWP, PIKE CO, (WOLF) — A man from Milford was arrested early Sunday morning after police say he attempted to attack them during a traffic stop. According to State Police, troopers initiated a traffic stop in Dingman Township, Pike County, around 1:35 AM. The driver, 32-year-old Keith Kunecz,...
MILFORD, PA

