PHOENIX (AP) — Rayshon Harrison’s 38 points led Grand Canyon over Utah Tech 89-85 on Wednesday. Harrison added six rebounds for the Antelopes (13-6, 4-2 Western Athletic Conference). Gabe McGlothan added 15 points while shooting 4 of 9 from the field and 6 for 6 from the line, and he also had seven rebounds. Josh Baker was 4-of-7 shooting (4 for 5 from distance) to finish with 14 points.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 2 HOURS AGO