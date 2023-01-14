Read full article on original website
Missing Pennsylvania brothers found dead in reservoir with fishing poles
Luzerne County, Pa. — Divers found two men in the water still with their fishing poles at Pike's Creek Reservoir after a search that lasted over a week. Daniel Fisk, 67, of Noxen, was reported missing to state police on January 9. Family members also told police that both Daniel and Kris Fisk, 58, of Harveys Lake, had not been seen or heard from since Jan. 4 Pike's Creek Reservoir...
34th Annual Early Bird Sports Expo in Bloomsburg
BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s time once again as this year marks the 34th annual Early Bird Sports Expo at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds in Columbia County. According to their website, the Early Bird Sports Expo will take place from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 26, 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., on […]
Popular drive-in theater now plans to reopen
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The Point Drive-In has been a popular spot to watch movies in Northumberland County since 1953. The drive-in sits off Route 11 between Northumberland and Danville, and many people thought it rolled its final credits last summer. Officials at the theater said it would close...
SUV crashes into a Dunmore home
DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews are on the scene where an SUV crashed into the porch of a home in Dunmore Wednesday morning. According to the Dunmore Police Department, an SUV crashed into a porch around 11:20 a.m. in the 600 block of Boyle Street. Officers said a man was at a nearby residence […]
PennDOT unveiling plan to widen part of Interstate 81
DUNMORE, Pa. — PennDOT is taking the next step in a project to widen the busiest stretch of Interstate 81 in part of Luzerne and Lackawanna counties. The state will unveil its preliminary plans to widen I-81 between the Avoca exit (178) to the Biden Expressway (185) at a meeting next month.
WOLF
ICE4U2C Sculpture Display
WEST HAZLETON, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Palermo Heart to Heart and SAFE Incorporated is hosting the "Ice 4 U 2 C" charity event in Hazleton. The event features 21-time world champions Steve Brice, and 10-time world champion Heather Brice, competing against each other in an ice sculpture competition-- all while supporting children in treatment.
WOLF
Jessup Borough awarded grant for park improvements
JESSUP,LACKAWANNA CO(WOLF) — Jessup Borough is being awarded a 561-thousand dollar grant from the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. The funds will be utilized for upgrades and improvements within The Youth Sports Complex. The plan is to convert field lighting to L-E-D. We're told that'll save taxpayer money...
Tourists brave the cold at Steamtown
SCRANTON, Pa. — People took advantage of an extra day off and the sunshine at Steamtown National Historic Site in Scranton on Monday. Eric Schubert and his girlfriend were in Wayne County over the weekend and were looking for something else to check out on their way back home to Philadelphia.
WFMZ-TV Online
Meuser talks shop with Tunkhannock businesses
U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser, R-9, Dallas, talked shop Wednesday with downtown Tunkhannock business owners. Although he said he lives just 14 minutes away, and practically sees Wyoming County as “like home,” the county did not officially become part of the 9th Congressional District until Jan. 3. At his...
Republican Women of Luzerne County honor scholarship winner
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Republican Women of Luzerne County honored Brendan Frederick of Dallas as scholarship winner at their January meeting. Brendan, a senior at Franciscan University of Steubenville (Ohio), received $1,000 for his entry in the RWLC 2022 Young Republican Undergraduate Scholarship competition. Shown are Jenny Centrella, president, presenting a check to Brendan, with members of the committee, from left: Linda Shypulefski, Shelley Meuser, Deb Betzko, and Deborah Barbose. RWLC invites all women who wish to advance women in political knowledge and political activity and to promote honest government and unselfish patriotism to join their group.
WOLF
MLK Day event at Penn State Scranton
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — Penn State Scranton hosted its annual MLK Day event on Friday. The event included famous civil rights activist Minnie Jean Brown Trickey as a keynotes speaker. She's best known as a member of the Little Rock Nine. She and her peers were essential in...
WOLF
Columbia Street Arch Bridge expected to be completed in July of 2024
Schuylkill Haven, Schuylkill County (WOLF) — With an $3 million project, the Columbia Street Arch Bridge in Schuylkill Haven is being replaced. The old bridge is a significant project as it was over 100-year-old bridge. PennDOT tells us they tried to minimize the amount of traffic delays even with...
WFMZ-TV Online
Fire destroys home in rural Schuylkill County
WAYNE TWP., Pa. - Fire tore through a home in Schuylkill County on Wednesday. It was reported around 11 a.m. on Kiehner Road, about a mile north of Route 443, in Wayne Township. Firefighters struck three alarms and multiple departments responded to the scene. A photographer for 69 News says...
Woman leaves 2 kids, dog in car to gamble at Pa. casino: police
A Lehigh County woman is facing child endangerment and other charges for leaving two children and a dog in a vehicle while she gambled at Wind Creek casino, Bethlehem police said. A witness Thursday night reported seeing the kids and a dog alone in a Honda Civic parked in a...
Business owners worry over lengthy Route 611 closure
DELAWARE WATER GAP, Pa. — With no cars or pedestrians, Delaware Water Gap borough is a ghost town. It's something the people of the borough and its business owners are not used to. A rockslide last month closed part of the road on Route 611 south between Delaware Water...
Scranton bar serving up 'mocktails' with zero-proof liquor
SCRANTON, Pa. — It might surprise you to learn the owner of a bar doesn't drink alcohol. Then again, there are a lot of things that might surprise you at Noir Dark Spirits in Scranton. "To get this drink, you have to confess a sin," bartender Morgan Rondinella explained...
1 hurt in accident at Camelback Ski Resort
One person was injured Sunday in an accident at Camelback Ski Resort in Monroe County, according to a published report and a resort spokeswoman. WFMZ-69 News is reporting a 25-year-old person after a “skiing accident” was airlifted to an area hospital for treatment. The victim was then reported as “unconscious and bleeding from the head,” according to the report.
WOLF
Company focused on flexible, hybrid working spaces announces new location in Scranton
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — Businesses have changed a lot since the pandemic, and now, a new "Class-A" company focused on flexible and hybrid working spaces is on its way to Scranton!. Urban Co-Works is building a 19,100-square-foot coworking space, located at 116 North Washington Avenue, which will offer...
$10K fishing boat snagged from Bradford County home
WINDHAM TOWNSHIP, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for information regarding a Bradford County home burglary where over $12,000 worth of items were reported stolen. According to PSP Towanda, troopers responded to a home on Battle Creek Road in Windham Township for a report of a burglary that occurred between midnight on […]
pahomepage.com
Peggy’s Marinade and Dipping Sauce on PA live!
PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!. Chris and Rachel spoke with Peggy Cosgrove, who helps them take her famous dipping sauce to make tasty foods. Peggy founded Peggy’s Marinade and Dipping Sauce when she was a school teacher in Scranton. Now, it’s not just for chicken wings.
