Republican Women of Luzerne County honored Brendan Frederick of Dallas as scholarship winner at their January meeting. Brendan, a senior at Franciscan University of Steubenville (Ohio), received $1,000 for his entry in the RWLC 2022 Young Republican Undergraduate Scholarship competition. Shown are Jenny Centrella, president, presenting a check to Brendan, with members of the committee, from left: Linda Shypulefski, Shelley Meuser, Deb Betzko, and Deborah Barbose. RWLC invites all women who wish to advance women in political knowledge and political activity and to promote honest government and unselfish patriotism to join their group.

LUZERNE COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO