ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scranton, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NorthcentralPA.com

Missing Pennsylvania brothers found dead in reservoir with fishing poles

Luzerne County, Pa. — Divers found two men in the water still with their fishing poles at Pike's Creek Reservoir after a search that lasted over a week. Daniel Fisk, 67, of Noxen, was reported missing to state police on January 9. Family members also told police that both Daniel and Kris Fisk, 58, of Harveys Lake, had not been seen or heard from since Jan. 4 Pike's Creek Reservoir...
NOXEN, PA
WBRE

34th Annual Early Bird Sports Expo in Bloomsburg

BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s time once again as this year marks the 34th annual Early Bird Sports Expo at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds in Columbia County. According to their website, the Early Bird Sports Expo will take place from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 26, 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., on […]
BLOOMSBURG, PA
Newswatch 16

Popular drive-in theater now plans to reopen

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The Point Drive-In has been a popular spot to watch movies in Northumberland County since 1953. The drive-in sits off Route 11 between Northumberland and Danville, and many people thought it rolled its final credits last summer. Officials at the theater said it would close...
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WBRE

SUV crashes into a Dunmore home

DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews are on the scene where an SUV crashed into the porch of a home in Dunmore Wednesday morning. According to the Dunmore Police Department, an SUV crashed into a porch around 11:20 a.m. in the 600 block of Boyle Street. Officers said a man was at a nearby residence […]
DUNMORE, PA
WOLF

ICE4U2C Sculpture Display

WEST HAZLETON, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Palermo Heart to Heart and SAFE Incorporated is hosting the "Ice 4 U 2 C" charity event in Hazleton. The event features 21-time world champions Steve Brice, and 10-time world champion Heather Brice, competing against each other in an ice sculpture competition-- all while supporting children in treatment.
WEST HAZLETON, PA
WOLF

Jessup Borough awarded grant for park improvements

JESSUP,LACKAWANNA CO(WOLF) — Jessup Borough is being awarded a 561-thousand dollar grant from the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. The funds will be utilized for upgrades and improvements within The Youth Sports Complex. The plan is to convert field lighting to L-E-D. We're told that'll save taxpayer money...
JESSUP, PA
Newswatch 16

Tourists brave the cold at Steamtown

SCRANTON, Pa. — People took advantage of an extra day off and the sunshine at Steamtown National Historic Site in Scranton on Monday. Eric Schubert and his girlfriend were in Wayne County over the weekend and were looking for something else to check out on their way back home to Philadelphia.
SCRANTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Meuser talks shop with Tunkhannock businesses

U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser, R-9, Dallas, talked shop Wednesday with downtown Tunkhannock business owners. Although he said he lives just 14 minutes away, and practically sees Wyoming County as “like home,” the county did not officially become part of the 9th Congressional District until Jan. 3. At his...
TUNKHANNOCK, PA
Times Leader

Republican Women of Luzerne County honor scholarship winner

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Republican Women of Luzerne County honored Brendan Frederick of Dallas as scholarship winner at their January meeting. Brendan, a senior at Franciscan University of Steubenville (Ohio), received $1,000 for his entry in the RWLC 2022 Young Republican Undergraduate Scholarship competition. Shown are Jenny Centrella, president, presenting a check to Brendan, with members of the committee, from left: Linda Shypulefski, Shelley Meuser, Deb Betzko, and Deborah Barbose. RWLC invites all women who wish to advance women in political knowledge and political activity and to promote honest government and unselfish patriotism to join their group.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WOLF

MLK Day event at Penn State Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — Penn State Scranton hosted its annual MLK Day event on Friday. The event included famous civil rights activist Minnie Jean Brown Trickey as a keynotes speaker. She's best known as a member of the Little Rock Nine. She and her peers were essential in...
SCRANTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Fire destroys home in rural Schuylkill County

WAYNE TWP., Pa. - Fire tore through a home in Schuylkill County on Wednesday. It was reported around 11 a.m. on Kiehner Road, about a mile north of Route 443, in Wayne Township. Firefighters struck three alarms and multiple departments responded to the scene. A photographer for 69 News says...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

1 hurt in accident at Camelback Ski Resort

One person was injured Sunday in an accident at Camelback Ski Resort in Monroe County, according to a published report and a resort spokeswoman. WFMZ-69 News is reporting a 25-year-old person after a “skiing accident” was airlifted to an area hospital for treatment. The victim was then reported as “unconscious and bleeding from the head,” according to the report.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

$10K fishing boat snagged from Bradford County home

WINDHAM TOWNSHIP, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for information regarding a Bradford County home burglary where over $12,000 worth of items were reported stolen. According to PSP Towanda, troopers responded to a home on Battle Creek Road in Windham Township for a report of a burglary that occurred between midnight on […]
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

Peggy’s Marinade and Dipping Sauce on PA live!

PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!. Chris and Rachel spoke with Peggy Cosgrove, who helps them take her famous dipping sauce to make tasty foods. Peggy founded Peggy’s Marinade and Dipping Sauce when she was a school teacher in Scranton. Now, it’s not just for chicken wings.
SCRANTON, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy