ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Jason Myers' 56-yard field goal gives Seahawks halftime lead

By Barry Werner
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y1DrM_0kF6IYv900

A silly play by San Francisco 49ers DB Jimmie Ward toward the end of the second quarter on Saturday proved costly in the NFC Wild-Card game.

Ward was flagged for unnecessary roughness for a hit on Seattle QB Geno Smith.

That didn’t make it a freebie for Jason Myers but the Seattle kicker found the range from 56 yards to give his team a 17-16 lead at the break.

Seattle scored all 17 of its points in the second quarter,

Speaking of kickers, the 49ers’ Robbie Gould had three field goals in the first 30 minutes.

In his playoff career, the veteran kicker — he’s 40 years old — has hit all of his 24 field-goal attempts.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
TAMPA, FL
Athlon Sports

NFL World Stunned By Cowboys-49ers Ticket Prices

The Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers have played several memorable matchups in the postseason, including a year ago, when the Cowboys ran out of time in their late bid to win the game. Fans who are wanting an in-person view for the latest rendition will have to pay a pretty penny. According ...
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens players dropped interesting comments after playoff loss to Bengals

The playoff clash between the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens was every bit as nasty as expected on Sunday night during Cincinnati’s 24-17 win. Bengals players didn’t have anything nice to say about Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters after the game, for starters. That after going into the game having accused the Ravens of cheap actions during the Week 18 meeting.
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bills vs. Bengals: Wednesday injury reports

OL Alex Cappa (ankle) CB Tre Flowers (hamstring) DE Joseph Ossai (shoulder) S Michael Thomas (hamstring) Notes: Per Bengals Wire, Cappa was using a shooter due to his injury while Williams no longer had his crutches. Buffalo Bills (13-3) Did not practice. N/A. Limited participation. CB Dane Jackson (knee) DT...
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs HC Andy Reid thinks Jaguars HC Doug Pederson is worthy of Coach of the Year honors

As the Kansas City Chiefs get prepared to face the Jacksonville Jaguars for the second time this season, Andy Reid’s vast coaching tree has again come to light. 25 years ago, when Doug Pederson first met Andy Reid, he’d thrown just eight passes in the NFL. Little did he know the influence that Reid was about to have over his career as both a player and a coach.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Latest 2-round mock draft has Joey Porter Jr. headed to the AFC South

It is officially the offseason in college football, and that also means we are one week closer to the 2023 NFL Draft. Penn State has a few notable prospects that could likely be selected in the first three rounds in the spring. One notable Nittany Lion that many have mocked in the first round is Joey Porter Jr[autotag][autotag]. To start off “Mock Draft Monday,” we take another look at a Nittany Lion featured in the first round. Many of our features have been from The Draft Network. However, this week, we head over to The Draft Wire for their latest two-round mock...
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steelers work out 2 punters, 2 kickers

According to the league report, the Pittsburgh Steelers had two punters and two kickers in for tryouts this week. The Steelers brought in kickers Gabe Brkic and Chris Naggar as well as punters Dom Maggio and Joseph Carlton. Brkic was the starting kicker at Oklahoma from 2019 to 2022 where...
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Vic Fangio reportedly Panthers' leading DC candidate if a young HC is hired

We now have a leader in the Carolina Panthers’ search for a defensive coordinator . . . on one condition. On Wednesday, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano shared some buzz about the ongoing coaching carousel in the NFL. Included in their report was a note about the Panthers’ probe into defensive coordinators, one that’s favoring Vic Fangio in the event that the team hires a young offensive “guru” as their next head coach.
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ex-Florida State wide receiver transfers to Penn State

For the second time in the past week, Penn State has added a wide receiver to the program from the transfer portal. Former Florida State wide receiver Malik McClain has reportedly enrolled in classes at Penn State and committing to the Nittany Lions. McClain has yet to announce the commitment on his Twitter profile, but he has updated his profile image on the social media account. McClain played in all 13 games for Florida State during the 2022 season and caught 17 passes for 206 yards and three touchdowns. He caught 16 passes for 190 yards and two touchdowns in 2021. McClain...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Hornets' Mark Williams produced a rare stat line in win over Rockets

Mark Williams turned in a bit of a rare performance on Wednesday to help the Charlotte Hornets defeat the Houston Rockets and snap a five-game losing streak. Williams produced a career-high-tying 17 points, six rebounds and five blocked shots in the 122-117 victory on the road. He finished the contest by shooting 8-of-10 from the field in 18 minutes and 42 seconds of work off the bench.
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

205K+
Followers
257K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy