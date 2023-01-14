Jason Myers' 56-yard field goal gives Seahawks halftime lead

A silly play by San Francisco 49ers DB Jimmie Ward toward the end of the second quarter on Saturday proved costly in the NFC Wild-Card game.

Ward was flagged for unnecessary roughness for a hit on Seattle QB Geno Smith.

That didn’t make it a freebie for Jason Myers but the Seattle kicker found the range from 56 yards to give his team a 17-16 lead at the break.

Seattle scored all 17 of its points in the second quarter,

Speaking of kickers, the 49ers’ Robbie Gould had three field goals in the first 30 minutes.

In his playoff career, the veteran kicker — he’s 40 years old — has hit all of his 24 field-goal attempts.