Defense: Man harmless despite threat to kill Kansas lawmaker
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A man charged with threatening to kill a Kansas congressman is harmless, believing he has a special relationship with God and his weapons are “meteors and plagues,” not “knives and guns,” a defense attorney argued Tuesday during a federal criminal trial.
Guy Fieri Calls This His Favorite Restaurant In The State Of Texas!
I don't know about you but in our household, Guy Fieri is the ultimate food critic. We can sit and watch his show Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives for an entire Saturday afternoon. This guy is 100% a foodie and to me an expert when it comes to finding all the best places to eat from coast to coast.
History Uncovered: Bonnie and Clyde in Our Backyard
Memorial in Southlake, Texas, on Dove Road just north of Highway 114, paying tribute to the police officers killed on Easter Day in 1934.Photo byTrisha Faye. In the early 1930s, two Texas natives spread a crime spree across several states – Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas, and Iowa. Most of the criminal activity was robberies, mostly at banks, small stores, and funeral homes. Unfortunately, the gun battles that often occurred during the robberies escalated to murder.
Altercation at local bar leads to arrest of Topeka, Salina men
Two people were arrested after an altercation in a downtown Salina drinking establishment early Saturday morning. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that officers responded to Big Nose Kate's, 121 N. Santa Fe Avenue, at 12:30 a.m. Saturday for the report of a disturbance involving a firearm. Witnesses told police that during an altercation involving a number of patrons, one patron, later identified as Laurence McCall, 18, of Topeka, pulled up his jacket, exposing a black handgun.
Police catch Kansas felon driving stolen vehicle
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a vehicle theft and have made an arrest. Just before 8:30 a.m. Friday, police were dispatched to take a report of a stolen vehicle in the 600 block of NW Highway 24. The owner of the vehicle does not live in the State of Kansas, and the vehicle contained thousands of dollars-worth of tools, personal items, and two firearms, according to Police Lt. Matt Danielson.
Crews have cleaned up most of Keystone's Kansas oil spill
The pipeline company that spilled nearly 600,000 gallons of oil onto fields and into a stream in north-central Kansas says it has cleaned up more than 85% of the crude. Meanwhile, the Washington County, Kansas, newspaper reported that the Keystone pipeline is by far the county’s biggest source of tax revenue. The county’s second-biggest source of tax revenue? Also a pipeline operator.
Police: Kansas house fire intentionally set
RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged arson fire in Manhattan. Just after 2:30p.m. Tuesday, officers filed a report for arson in the 800 block of Pottawatomie Avenue in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. A 75-year-old woman reported a 28-year-old woman started a...
Dickinson County SO's Hasenbank receives award at KLETC graduation
Twenty-two new law enforcement officers graduated from the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center (KLETC) on Friday in a ceremony held in KLETC’s Integrity Auditorium. Commencement speaker for the ceremony, United States Senator Roger Marshall, M.D., congratulated the graduates and expressed his deep appreciation for their sacrifice and the sacrifice of their families. “Every day, brave law enforcement officers, like the ones on stage and in the audience today, make many sacrifices to keep our communities across Kansas safe.”
Riley County makes decision on annexation of City of MHK for property near airport
An open public meeting was well attended Saturday morning in Riley County Commissioners’ Chambers. The board was tasked with deciding if an annexation to the City of Manhattan would hinder growth or development to the area or any incorporated city in the county. The nearly 79 acre tract of land is located between the airport and the Random Woods neighborhood.
Small quake rattles part of Dickinson County Tuesday morning
SOLOMON - A small earthquake shook part of Dickinson County Tuesday morning. According to the Kansas Geological Survey, a 2.4 magnitude earthquake struck south-southeast of Solomon at 9:43 a.m. Tuesday. The quake was centered east-northeast of the 2000 Avenue/Barn Road intersection.
Police report burglary of Kan. man's military equipment
RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary involving military equipment in Manhattan. Just after 6:30p.m. Monday, officers filed a report for burglary in the 900 block of Bluemont Ave. in Manhattan. A 21-year-old man reported his car was broken into and his military-issued Improved Outer Tactical Vest, helmet...
