ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Notable Upset

The No. 13 Kansas State Wildcats took down the No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks in an upset thriller at Bramlage Coliseum on Tuesday night. The upset victory came in electric fashion as Kansas State star Keyontae Johnson finished an alley-oop dunk to give the Wildcats the lead with just over 20 seconds ...
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

‘It’s going to mean extra’: Bill Self previews Sunflower Showdown

LAWRENCE (KSNT)- Kansas men’s basketball will travel to Manhattan, Kansas on Tuesday for the 298th Sunflower Showdown. The Jayhawks have owned this rivalry both recently, and historically, and come in as hot as any team in the country. KU’s current ten-game winning streak is the sixth-longest active winning streak in college basketball. The Jayhawks have […]
MANHATTAN, KS
Salina Post

Central, South and Abilene kick off SIT play on Thursday

With midseason tournament week already in full swing, the Salina Central, Salina South, and Abilene boys' and girls' basketball teams will all open this year's Salina Invitational Tournament with a Thursday matchup. Both brackets will also feature Liberal, Buhler, and Andover while the girl's bracket is filled out by Junction...
ABILENE, KS
KSNT News

Rivals to Roommates: Top Topeka runners to join forces at KU

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Seaman High School’s Bethany Druse and Washburn Rural High School’s Maddie Carter are used to running track and cross country alongside eachother. The two are usually fighting each other for a first-place medal, but soon, they’ll be teammates on the Kansas track and cross country teams. “We would always tell each other […]
TOPEKA, KS
Trisha Faye

History Uncovered: Bonnie and Clyde in Our Backyard

Memorial in Southlake, Texas, on Dove Road just north of Highway 114, paying tribute to the police officers killed on Easter Day in 1934.Photo byTrisha Faye. In the early 1930s, two Texas natives spread a crime spree across several states – Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas, and Iowa. Most of the criminal activity was robberies, mostly at banks, small stores, and funeral homes. Unfortunately, the gun battles that often occurred during the robberies escalated to murder.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
Salina Post

Altercation at local bar leads to arrest of Topeka, Salina men

Two people were arrested after an altercation in a downtown Salina drinking establishment early Saturday morning. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that officers responded to Big Nose Kate's, 121 N. Santa Fe Avenue, at 12:30 a.m. Saturday for the report of a disturbance involving a firearm. Witnesses told police that during an altercation involving a number of patrons, one patron, later identified as Laurence McCall, 18, of Topeka, pulled up his jacket, exposing a black handgun.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Police catch Kansas felon driving stolen vehicle

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a vehicle theft and have made an arrest. Just before 8:30 a.m. Friday, police were dispatched to take a report of a stolen vehicle in the 600 block of NW Highway 24. The owner of the vehicle does not live in the State of Kansas, and the vehicle contained thousands of dollars-worth of tools, personal items, and two firearms, according to Police Lt. Matt Danielson.
TOPEKA, KS
Salina Post

Crews have cleaned up most of Keystone's Kansas oil spill

The pipeline company that spilled nearly 600,000 gallons of oil onto fields and into a stream in north-central Kansas says it has cleaned up more than 85% of the crude. Meanwhile, the Washington County, Kansas, newspaper reported that the Keystone pipeline is by far the county’s biggest source of tax revenue. The county’s second-biggest source of tax revenue? Also a pipeline operator.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Police: Kansas house fire intentionally set

RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged arson fire in Manhattan. Just after 2:30p.m. Tuesday, officers filed a report for arson in the 800 block of Pottawatomie Avenue in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. A 75-year-old woman reported a 28-year-old woman started a...
MANHATTAN, KS
Salina Post

Dickinson County SO's Hasenbank receives award at KLETC graduation

Twenty-two new law enforcement officers graduated from the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center (KLETC) on Friday in a ceremony held in KLETC’s Integrity Auditorium. Commencement speaker for the ceremony, United States Senator Roger Marshall, M.D., congratulated the graduates and expressed his deep appreciation for their sacrifice and the sacrifice of their families. “Every day, brave law enforcement officers, like the ones on stage and in the audience today, make many sacrifices to keep our communities across Kansas safe.”
DICKINSON COUNTY, KS
1350kman.com

Riley County makes decision on annexation of City of MHK for property near airport

An open public meeting was well attended Saturday morning in Riley County Commissioners’ Chambers. The board was tasked with deciding if an annexation to the City of Manhattan would hinder growth or development to the area or any incorporated city in the county. The nearly 79 acre tract of land is located between the airport and the Random Woods neighborhood.
RILEY COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Police report burglary of Kan. man's military equipment

RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary involving military equipment in Manhattan. Just after 6:30p.m. Monday, officers filed a report for burglary in the 900 block of Bluemont Ave. in Manhattan. A 21-year-old man reported his car was broken into and his military-issued Improved Outer Tactical Vest, helmet...
MANHATTAN, KS
Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, KS
18K+
Followers
28K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://salinapost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy