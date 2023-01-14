Read full article on original website
WHSV
EMU men’s basketball drops 89-71 bout to Mary Washington
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Wednesday, Eastern Mennonite men’s basketball fell to non-conference foe Mary Washington, 89-71. The Royals drop to 5-12 while the Eagles improve to 12-4. Mark Burkholder led Eastern Mennonite with 19 points and eight rebounds. Andre Pacheco had 12 points while Julien Hagerman added eleven.
WHSV
Steinbrecher, Davis highlight All-State accolades for the Dukes
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison volleyball head coach Lauren Steinbrecher and senior Sophie Davis brought home three Virginia Sport Information Directors University Division major awards, while classmate Caroline Dozier and junior Miëtte Veldman joined Davis on the All-State teams, as announced by the organization Tuesday afternoon. Steinbrecher was...
WHSV
Steinbrecher, Davis highlight All-State honors for JMU volleyball
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison volleyball head coach Lauren Steinbrecher and senior Sophie Davis earned three Virginia Sport Information Directors University Division awards on Tuesday. Steinbrecher was named the VaSID Coach of the Year after leading the Dukes to a historic Sun Belt debut that ended in the Sun...
WHSV
Virginia School for the Deaf and Blind brings students opportunities through sports
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia School for the Deaf and the Blind is celebrating its homecoming this week. Students from across the state have made their way back to campus, and they got to enjoy men’s and women’s basketball games on Wednesday. “For three years, we haven’t...
WHSV
JMU holds 36th annual MLK Day celebration program
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Monday, James Madison University students and community members got to hear from the Director of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Research and Education Institute at Stanford University. Dr. Lerone Martin spoke about Dr. King’s indifferences with racism and poverty and how doctor king would view our...
WHSV
Air3 enjoying downtown Harrisonburg's sunrise
WHSV
Threat made to Harrisonburg High School
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - According to officials, a false threat was made to Harrisonburg High School (HHS) and the school was put on a soft-lockdown. Harrisonburg City Public Schools Superintendent Michael Richards told WHSV that multiple threats were made to the school early this morning, but they were deemed ‘not credible’ and the soft-lockdown was lifted.
WHSV
Wreck closes exit ramp near Harrisonburg
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A crash caused delays and a closure on Interstate 81 near Harrisonburg early Wednesday afternoon. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, (VDOT) a tractor trailer crash had closed the south-bound ramp at MM 243, and is slowing down traffic for all traffic heading south on the highway.
WHSV
Flooding of January 1996, post blizzard
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The blizzard of 1996 is still one of the biggest, most impactful snowstorms for the east coast. Between January 6-8, 1996 snow accumulated to 15″ to about 36″ across the area with a few locally higher amounts. Big Meadows at the Shenandoah National Park recorded a new state snowfall record of 49″!
WHSV
Crash causes delay on I-81 S
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A crash on I-81 S has caused delays Wednesday evening. According to VDOT, the south left shoulder at MM 237 is closed as of 6:08 p.m. Stay tuned for more updates.
WHSV
Arc of Harrisonburg and Rockingham holds annual MLK Day of Service food drive
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Arc of Harrisonburg and Rockingham held its annual MLK Day of Service drive-through food distribution at the Lucy Simms Center on Monday. Each year the organization partners with the Brent Barry Family Food Drive to provide free meals to families in need. “We’ve seen a...
WHSV
Harrisonburg natural health and beauty business going international
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - withSimplicity, a Harrisonburg-based natural health and beauty company will soon be shipping its products made in the Shenandoah Valley across international borders. The business was founded eight years ago and sells sustainable and organic health and beauty products like nail polish, face masks, and makeup. Starting...
WHSV
Bridgewater celebrates MLK Day with community march
BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - Monday was Martin Luther King Jr. Day and college students and community members in Bridgewater came together to march through the town in memory of Dr. King. “It was so amazing how the community really came together and there was such a great turnout. I’m actually...
WHSV
WPD investigating alleged armed robbery
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - A store in Waynesboro was robbed on the night of Jan. 14 and police are asking for help identifying the alleged suspect, according to the Waynesboro Police Department. (WPD) According to a press release sent out by the WPD, at around 9:43 pm, officers responded to...
WHSV
Elkton rehires Greg Lunsford as Town Manager
ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - The town of Elkton has filled its Town Manager vacancy after seven months. The Town Council voted on Tuesday night to rehire former Town Manager Greg Lunsford who was fired by the previous council back in June. Lunsford will return to Elkton in February, he’s been...
WHSV
New Elkton Town Council to consider several projects at first regular meeting
ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - The new Elkton Town Council will hold its first regular meeting on Tuesday night with a trio of new members. The council has a packed agenda for its first meeting and will consider several potential projects. The meeting will begin with a public hearing on the...
WHSV
Volunteer Fire Companies and Rescue Squads face ongoing struggles
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Volunteer rescue squads and fire companies have been hit particularly hard by inflation and the aftermath of the COVID pandemic. Harrisonburg State Senator Mark Obenshain hopes to help them out. Obenshain has introduced a bill in the State Senate that would recognize volunteer agencies as...
