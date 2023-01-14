ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisonburg, VA

WHSV

EMU men’s basketball drops 89-71 bout to Mary Washington

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Wednesday, Eastern Mennonite men’s basketball fell to non-conference foe Mary Washington, 89-71. The Royals drop to 5-12 while the Eagles improve to 12-4. Mark Burkholder led Eastern Mennonite with 19 points and eight rebounds. Andre Pacheco had 12 points while Julien Hagerman added eleven.
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Steinbrecher, Davis highlight All-State accolades for the Dukes

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison volleyball head coach Lauren Steinbrecher and senior Sophie Davis brought home three Virginia Sport Information Directors University Division major awards, while classmate Caroline Dozier and junior Miëtte Veldman joined Davis on the All-State teams, as announced by the organization Tuesday afternoon. Steinbrecher was...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Steinbrecher, Davis highlight All-State honors for JMU volleyball

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison volleyball head coach Lauren Steinbrecher and senior Sophie Davis earned three Virginia Sport Information Directors University Division awards on Tuesday. Steinbrecher was named the VaSID Coach of the Year after leading the Dukes to a historic Sun Belt debut that ended in the Sun...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

JMU holds 36th annual MLK Day celebration program

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Monday, James Madison University students and community members got to hear from the Director of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Research and Education Institute at Stanford University. Dr. Lerone Martin spoke about Dr. King’s indifferences with racism and poverty and how doctor king would view our...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Air3 enjoying downtown Harrisonburg's sunrise

That is along the Carmel Country Club and in the area of the Charlotte County Day School. Firefighters called to house fire on Masters Court in south Charlotte. When they arrived, firefighters said there was heavy smoke and fire showing. Calls For Kids Unintentionally Eating Edible Marijuana Product Nearly Tripled.
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Threat made to Harrisonburg High School

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - According to officials, a false threat was made to Harrisonburg High School (HHS) and the school was put on a soft-lockdown. Harrisonburg City Public Schools Superintendent Michael Richards told WHSV that multiple threats were made to the school early this morning, but they were deemed ‘not credible’ and the soft-lockdown was lifted.
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Wreck closes exit ramp near Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A crash caused delays and a closure on Interstate 81 near Harrisonburg early Wednesday afternoon. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, (VDOT) a tractor trailer crash had closed the south-bound ramp at MM 243, and is slowing down traffic for all traffic heading south on the highway.
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Flooding of January 1996, post blizzard

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The blizzard of 1996 is still one of the biggest, most impactful snowstorms for the east coast. Between January 6-8, 1996 snow accumulated to 15″ to about 36″ across the area with a few locally higher amounts. Big Meadows at the Shenandoah National Park recorded a new state snowfall record of 49″!
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Crash causes delay on I-81 S

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A crash on I-81 S has caused delays Wednesday evening. According to VDOT, the south left shoulder at MM 237 is closed as of 6:08 p.m. Stay tuned for more updates.
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Harrisonburg natural health and beauty business going international

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - withSimplicity, a Harrisonburg-based natural health and beauty company will soon be shipping its products made in the Shenandoah Valley across international borders. The business was founded eight years ago and sells sustainable and organic health and beauty products like nail polish, face masks, and makeup. Starting...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Bridgewater celebrates MLK Day with community march

BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - Monday was Martin Luther King Jr. Day and college students and community members in Bridgewater came together to march through the town in memory of Dr. King. “It was so amazing how the community really came together and there was such a great turnout. I’m actually...
BRIDGEWATER, VA
WHSV

WPD investigating alleged armed robbery

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - A store in Waynesboro was robbed on the night of Jan. 14 and police are asking for help identifying the alleged suspect, according to the Waynesboro Police Department. (WPD) According to a press release sent out by the WPD, at around 9:43 pm, officers responded to...
WAYNESBORO, VA
WHSV

Elkton rehires Greg Lunsford as Town Manager

ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - The town of Elkton has filled its Town Manager vacancy after seven months. The Town Council voted on Tuesday night to rehire former Town Manager Greg Lunsford who was fired by the previous council back in June. Lunsford will return to Elkton in February, he’s been...
ELKTON, VA
WHSV

Volunteer Fire Companies and Rescue Squads face ongoing struggles

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Volunteer rescue squads and fire companies have been hit particularly hard by inflation and the aftermath of the COVID pandemic. Harrisonburg State Senator Mark Obenshain hopes to help them out. Obenshain has introduced a bill in the State Senate that would recognize volunteer agencies as...
HARRISONBURG, VA

