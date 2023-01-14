– The Florida State men’s tennis team moved up six spots to 10th in this week’s ITA Rankings released Wednesday after a 3-0 start to the dual-match season. The Seminoles defeated No. 7 Georgia in the home opener on Jan. 15 after opening the season with a weekend sweep of Hawai’i and Cal in Honolulu. FSU is second among the six ACC teams in this week’s top-25, behind only top-ranked Virginia, and ahead of 14th-ranked Wake Forest, No. 18 North Carolina, No. 20 Duke and No. 21 NC State.

