Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
While keeping an eye on 2024, DeSantis begins his second term with the slogan "Where woke goes to die."Malek SherifFlorida State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From TallahasseeTed RiversTallahassee, FL
Judge Refused to Dismiss Wire Fraud Charges Against Andrew GillumJavier ManjarresTallahassee, FL
Here's Where It Might Snow in Florida this Holiday WeekUncovering FloridaFlorida State
Related
seminoles.com
Florida State Moves Up To 10th In ITA Rankings
– The Florida State men’s tennis team moved up six spots to 10th in this week’s ITA Rankings released Wednesday after a 3-0 start to the dual-match season. The Seminoles defeated No. 7 Georgia in the home opener on Jan. 15 after opening the season with a weekend sweep of Hawai’i and Cal in Honolulu. FSU is second among the six ACC teams in this week’s top-25, behind only top-ranked Virginia, and ahead of 14th-ranked Wake Forest, No. 18 North Carolina, No. 20 Duke and No. 21 NC State.
seminoles.com
M. Basketball Defeats Notre Dame, 84-71
NOTRE DAME, Ind. – Darin Green Jr. scored a game-high 20 points on six made field goals, four 3-pointers, and four free throws to lead Florida State to an 84-71 victory over Notre Dame at the Joyce Center. Green Jr. led five Seminoles in double figure scoring, Green, Jalen Warley (17 points), Matthew Cleveland (14 points), Caleb Mills (11 points), and Cameron Corhen (10 points) to improve Florida State’s ACC record to 4-4. Matthew Cleveland secured his eighth consecutive double double against Notre Dame with 14 points and a career-high 16 rebounds. The last Seminole to reach the prestigious milestone was Reggie Royals who finished the 1970-71 season with nine consecutive double doubles. Cleveland will have the chance to join Royals in Saturday’s game at Pittsburgh.
seminoles.com
FSU Opens Season Hosting Three Weekend Matches
– The Florida State women’s tennis team opens its 2023 season this weekend hosting three matches at home. FSU’s season opener is Friday at 3 p.m. against FGCU, and then the Seminoles host Mercer and FAMU in a Sunday doubleheader beginning at 10 a.m. Florida State is led...
seminoles.com
Kone and Davis Named ACC Performers of the Week
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida State’s Ismael Kone (track) and Jeremiah Davis (field) were each named ACC Men’s Performers of the Week on Tuesday afternoon by the ACC. Both Seminoles put together phenomenal performances this past weekend at the Clemson Invite. Both athletes currently hold the world leads in their respective events.
seminoles.com
No. 16 FSU Sweeps ACC Weekly Awards
– After its 5-2 win over No. 7 Georgia, the 16th-ranked Florida State men’s tennis team swept the ACC weekly honors announced Tuesday. Antoine Cornut-Chauvinc is the conference’s Performer of the Week and Cornut-Chauvinc and Barnaby Smith are the Doubles Pair of the Week. Cornut-Chauvinc, who is ranked No. 12 nationally in singles play, defeated the No. 1 collegiate singles player in America with a 6-1, 7-5 victory over Ethan Quinn. Cornut-Chauvinc, a junior from Lyon, France, is off to a 3-0 start this season with all three wins coming over ranked opponents.
seminoles.com
Latson Ties Conference Record With Ninth ACC Rookie of the Week Honor
TALLAHASSEE, FL – Florida State Women’s Basketball freshman guard Ta’Niya Latson has tied the conference record by winning her ninth ACC Rookie of the Week award, announced on Monday. Latson’s latest honor ties her for the most in conference history with Wake Forest’s Tracy Connor (1992-93) and...
Comments / 0