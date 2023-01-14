Read full article on original website
Couple married in Vol-themed wedding
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Lifetime Vol fans Susan and Roy Hughes got married on Jan. 14, and started their marriage on Rocky Top. From checkered shoes to an orange suit, the Hughes got married in front of the Volunteer Statue in Circle Park. “We’re both huge fans,” Susan Hughes said....
Wilderness Wildlife Week coming to Pigeon Forge
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Pigeon Forge plans to share the history and diverse ecology of the Great Smoky Mountains with a special program Tuesday through Saturday. Wilderness Wildlife Week returns to Pigeon Forge for the 31st year on January 24 through 28 at the Ramsey Hotel and Convention Center.
One van can change two children’s lives in Anderson County
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two parents with two children losing their ability to walk is asking for the community’s help. On Friday, Amanda Robinson and her husband told WVLT News their children Tobias, 10, and Jedediah, 7, have a rare condition called Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. “It is a muscle-wasting...
Knoxville ‘free store’ offers items for those in need
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An organization based out of Knoxville will be hosting a free store this month, where people can either donate their extra items or grab something they need. First Aid Collective Knoxville representatives said January’s free store would take place in Montgomery Village Ministry. Those interested can...
‘It doesn’t matter, it’s my son’ | Community fundraises for student ahead of risky surgery
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - An East Tennessee high school student is battling a tumor the size of a grapefruit and is headed for a risky surgery next month. In the meantime, the community is rallying around him and his family. “Everybody loves him, he’s a special kid,” said Donald...
Missing in Knoxville: How KPD is working to find teens
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In the United States every year 600,000 people are declared missing, according to The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, NamUS, a database that has a list of every single missing person in the entire United States. More than 4,000 unidentified bodies are discovered each year...
Bystander performs CPR on badly injured children in fatal Magnolia Ave. crash
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In the midst of a hectic scene on Magnolia Avenue in East Knoxville, a man who was on an afternoon motorcycle ride went out of his way to help a child in need. A fatal crash claimed the life of 65-year-old Michael Williams on Tuesday afternoon,...
As ‘We Back Pat’ week tips off, the legacy of Pat Summitt continues
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Thursday is the tip-off of the week-long We Back Pat movement, designed to bring awareness to the fight against Alzheimer’s. “The ‘We Back Pat’ week is really an awareness week so it gives us the opportunity to talk,” said Morgan Vance, the director of advancement at the Pat Summitt Foundation.
‘We have a vision’ | Free Medical Clinic of America gets new name
More kids in classrooms? It’s possible in Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - More students in your child’s classroom is a possibility in Tennessee. A new bill would get rid of class size limits in public schools, and not everybody is on board. Should the bill pass, it would be up to individual counties and school districts to...
‘Definitely a blessing’ | Pilot speaks after making emergency landing on I-40 East
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - What started off as a fun Saturday flight quickly turned into an intense situation. Frank Grubbs, the pilot of a Zenith 750 that his friend owns, had to make an emergency landing after less than 40 minutes of flight. So, he landed the plane on I-40 East at Papermill Drive once he realized his engine was failing.
McMinn County man charged for contributing to overdose death, TBI says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A McMinn County man was indicted Tuesday after police said he contributed to an overdose death in 2021, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. In April 2021, officials said that TBI agents began investigating after finding Jacob Aaron Crisp, 20, unresponsive from a suspected drug...
Tennessee has sixth least-healthy population, study says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - According to a study by Forbes Advisory, several states across the country are ranked as having the least healthy population. Tennessee is ranked as the sixth least healthy population. Samantha Ehrlich, an associate professor at the University of Tennessee Department of Public Health, said 25 to...
2 Tenn. officials fired after lethal injection errors noted
You may hear Oak Ridge public warning sirens next week
Sunshine stays for Saturday, before rain returns Sunday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Enjoy the sunshine for your Saturday as temperatures remain pretty seasonable as clouds will slowly begin to build heading into the overnight. Most areas will remain dry for all of Saturday as showers and downpours begin to arrive heading Saturday night into Sunday, which will round out the weekend on a soggy note.
One more day of sunshine before the rain returns
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Welcome to Saturday! We started off with patches of frost this morning. Temperatures are in the 20s across the area. Today is the better of the weekend as the rain chances move back in on Sunday. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for...
TDOT: Small plane makes emergency landing on I-40 East
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A small plane made an emergency landing on the interstate, causing congestion in Knox County Saturday afternoon. Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesperson Mark Nagi said the plane made the landing on I-40 East near the Papermill Drive exit. The TDOT Smartway map stated the “disabled vehicle”...
Man arrested at Jefferson Co. elementary school after killing wife, sheriff says
DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was arrested on Wednesday after he called 911 saying he shot his wife, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office officials said in a media release. JCSO deputies were sent to 982 Ingram Road after a man had called saying he shot his wife. JCSO officials...
