Columbus police: Woman went to pay for soda, stole money instead

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) – A woman approached the counter to pay for a soda, but instead stole money from the cash register at a Southside store this week, Columbus police said.

On Wednesday, Jan. 11, the suspect entered the Dollar General store on the 1500 block of Lockbourne Road at approximately 12:41 p.m.

The woman walked up to the counter to pay for a soda, but when the cashier opened the register, the suspect allegedly said, “Give me all the money or I will shoot you,” according to Columbus police.

The cashier backed away from the register, at which time, the suspect reached over the counter and grabbed an unknown amount of money from the cash drawer, police said.

The woman was last seen walking east on Frebis Avenue.

Surveillance photos of the suspect are below.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-2600.









