An Iowa City man was arrested on a warrant stemming from an OWI incident the last weekend of 2022. According to the initial report, 61-year-old Zainel Ashry of Finkbine Lane was called in by witnesses who said he was dangerously intoxicated in the parking lot of his apartment building. Reports said he was halfway out of the driver’s side of his vehicle, and upon arrival, witnesses alleged that Ashry had urinated himself, had alcohol in the vehicle, and had given them his car keys.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO