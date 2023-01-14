ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

KWQC

Police: 3 arrested after drive-by shooting in Muscatine Wednesday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Muscatine Police arrested three people after a drive-by shooting Wednesday morning, according to a press release. Officials say officers responded at 1:02 a.m. to a report of gunshots fired at the 1300 block of Oak Street. No injuries were reported on the scene but a home was hit several times by gunfire.
MUSCATINE, IA
KCRG.com

KCRG.com

KCRG.com

Two arrested after Cedar Rapids Police stop in-progress burglary

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On January 16th at approximately 10:30 pm, Cedar Rapids Police were dispatched to the 100 block of 22nd St. NE for a report of a burglary in progress. Responders quickly surrounded the home in question, right as the first suspect, who was later identified as...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

KCRG.com

Two injured in Cedar Rapids RV fire

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people have been taken to the hospital after an RV caught fire in Cedar Rapids Wednesday morning. Officials said they responded to the fire at 5:45 a.m. in the 1000 block of America Drive Southwest. That’s behind hotels and a gas station, just off Wright Brothers Boulevard and 6th Street.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCJJ

Iowa City man arrested on OWI warrant

An Iowa City man was arrested on a warrant stemming from an OWI incident the last weekend of 2022. According to the initial report, 61-year-old Zainel Ashry of Finkbine Lane was called in by witnesses who said he was dangerously intoxicated in the parking lot of his apartment building. Reports said he was halfway out of the driver’s side of his vehicle, and upon arrival, witnesses alleged that Ashry had urinated himself, had alcohol in the vehicle, and had given them his car keys.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCJJ

KCRG.com

KCRG.com

Marion police still searching for missing 83-year-old man

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Marion police say they’re still looking for a missing 83-year-old man. Police said Theodore “Ted” Wolf was last seen driving on Monday at 12:30 p.m. Police said he is 5 feet 9 inches. He weighs 224 pounds. He has brown eyes and gray...
MARION, IA
KCRG.com

Monticello intruder previously lived in residence

Fayette is without a chief for its fire department - even after the department recommended someone not once, but twice. The program works to help people get healthy, affordable meals below cost. Updated: 11 hours ago. A tornado touched down in rural Iowa County on Monday, January 16, 2023, causing...
MONTICELLO, IA
KCJJ

Iowa City Police Department conducts tobacco compliance checks

The Iowa City Police Department conducted tobacco sales law compliance checks last week at the 56 open businesses licensed to sell tobacco, alternative nicotine, or vapor products. In a release from the city, underage persons entered the businesses accompanied by plainclothes officers over the period of January 10th through the...
IOWA CITY, IA
Local 4 WHBF

QC man arrested on nationwide warrant

A 23-year-old Davenport man is behind bars after he was arrested in Dixon on an Iowa nationwide warrant. Christian McDonnell-Groenbeck was arrested in the 100 block of Plaza Drive on January 16 for an Iowa nationwide warrant for walking away from a detention center/halfway house in Iowa. He was taken to the Lee County Jail […]
DAVENPORT, IA
cbs2iowa.com

KCJJ

Arrest made in Iowa City burglary case

Iowa City Police have made an arrest in a reported burglary earlier this week. Officers were called to an address on Taylor Drive just before 10:45 Wednesday night for a subject breaking into the house through a window while the reporting party hid in their basement. Arriving police say they located 42-year-old Angela Burk of Dover Street exiting the residence through a broken-out sliding glass door. Burk allegedly admitted to breaking the door with a rock. The resident also claimed Burk broke a door to a bedroom as well.
IOWA CITY, IA

