KWQC
Police: 3 arrested after drive-by shooting in Muscatine Wednesday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Muscatine Police arrested three people after a drive-by shooting Wednesday morning, according to a press release. Officials say officers responded at 1:02 a.m. to a report of gunshots fired at the 1300 block of Oak Street. No injuries were reported on the scene but a home was hit several times by gunfire.
KCRG.com
KCRG.com
Police identify man charged after firing gun at Ped Mall in Iowa City
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The man arrested after firing gunshots at the Pedestrian Mall in Iowa City on Saturday has been identified and is facing multiple charges for the incident. Police said 29-year-old Dante Jaymes Yance faces charges of trafficking in a stolen weapon, reckless use of a firearm,...
KCRG.com
Two arrested after Cedar Rapids Police stop in-progress burglary
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On January 16th at approximately 10:30 pm, Cedar Rapids Police were dispatched to the 100 block of 22nd St. NE for a report of a burglary in progress. Responders quickly surrounded the home in question, right as the first suspect, who was later identified as...
KCRG.com
KCRG.com
Two injured in Cedar Rapids RV fire
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people have been taken to the hospital after an RV caught fire in Cedar Rapids Wednesday morning. Officials said they responded to the fire at 5:45 a.m. in the 1000 block of America Drive Southwest. That’s behind hotels and a gas station, just off Wright Brothers Boulevard and 6th Street.
KCJJ
Iowa City man arrested on OWI warrant
An Iowa City man was arrested on a warrant stemming from an OWI incident the last weekend of 2022. According to the initial report, 61-year-old Zainel Ashry of Finkbine Lane was called in by witnesses who said he was dangerously intoxicated in the parking lot of his apartment building. Reports said he was halfway out of the driver’s side of his vehicle, and upon arrival, witnesses alleged that Ashry had urinated himself, had alcohol in the vehicle, and had given them his car keys.
KCRG.com
Iowa City bar security guard charged after knocking someone out while on the job
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - An Iowa City security guard is facing charges after police said he knocked someone unconscious while on the job last month. Cole Donaghey, 21, of Iowa City, has been arrested and is charged with willful injury. In a criminal complaint, police said he was working...
KCJJ
Additional charge filed against Iowa City man who fired shots on Ped Mall
An additional charge has been filed against an Iowa City man who allegedly fired point blank at another man on the Pedestrian Mall over the weekend. Witnesses say just before 4pm Saturday they observed 29-year-old Dante Yance of Primrose Court firing a gun at another subject. Nearby officers say they heard the gunshots and passed multiple people running from the scene.
KCRG.com
Former crime scene investigator testifies in Alexander Jackson murder trial
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Testimony resumed Wednesday in the trial of a man accused of killing his family in Cedar Rapids. Alexander Jackson is charged with three counts of first degree murder in the death of his parents and sister. Police say he shot and killed them inside the...
KCRG.com
KCRG.com
Investigator: Alexander Jackson’s prints were found on gun used to kill his family
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Investigators say Alexander Jackson’s prints were found on the gun used to kill his family. A third day of testimony is underway in his trial. Jackson faces three counts of First Degree Murder accused of killing his father, mother, and sister in 2021. Former Cedar...
KCRG.com
Body camera video shown as trial continues for Cedar Rapids man accused of murder
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - More body camera video was shown Tuesday morning in the trial of a man accused of killing his family. Alexander Jackson faces three counts of First Degree Murder. He’s accused of shooting and killing his father Jan, mother Melissa and 19-year-old sister Sabrina. Their...
KCRG.com
Marion police still searching for missing 83-year-old man
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Marion police say they’re still looking for a missing 83-year-old man. Police said Theodore “Ted” Wolf was last seen driving on Monday at 12:30 p.m. Police said he is 5 feet 9 inches. He weighs 224 pounds. He has brown eyes and gray...
KCRG.com
Monticello intruder previously lived in residence
Fayette is without a chief for its fire department - even after the department recommended someone not once, but twice. The program works to help people get healthy, affordable meals below cost. Updated: 11 hours ago. A tornado touched down in rural Iowa County on Monday, January 16, 2023, causing...
cbs2iowa.com
Investigator: rifle in Jackson home used in murders, Alex Jackson's prints found on gun
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (IOWA'S NEWS NOW) — An investigator that helped lead the four-day processing of the scene at the Jackson family home says the rifle found next to one of the bodies is the murder weapon - and that prints from Alex Jackson were found on the gun.
KCJJ
Iowa City Police Department conducts tobacco compliance checks
The Iowa City Police Department conducted tobacco sales law compliance checks last week at the 56 open businesses licensed to sell tobacco, alternative nicotine, or vapor products. In a release from the city, underage persons entered the businesses accompanied by plainclothes officers over the period of January 10th through the...
QC man arrested on nationwide warrant
A 23-year-old Davenport man is behind bars after he was arrested in Dixon on an Iowa nationwide warrant. Christian McDonnell-Groenbeck was arrested in the 100 block of Plaza Drive on January 16 for an Iowa nationwide warrant for walking away from a detention center/halfway house in Iowa. He was taken to the Lee County Jail […]
cbs2iowa.com
KCJJ
Arrest made in Iowa City burglary case
Iowa City Police have made an arrest in a reported burglary earlier this week. Officers were called to an address on Taylor Drive just before 10:45 Wednesday night for a subject breaking into the house through a window while the reporting party hid in their basement. Arriving police say they located 42-year-old Angela Burk of Dover Street exiting the residence through a broken-out sliding glass door. Burk allegedly admitted to breaking the door with a rock. The resident also claimed Burk broke a door to a bedroom as well.
