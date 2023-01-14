ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
seminoles.com

No. 16 FSU Sweeps ACC Weekly Awards

– After its 5-2 win over No. 7 Georgia, the 16th-ranked Florida State men’s tennis team swept the ACC weekly honors announced Tuesday. Antoine Cornut-Chauvinc is the conference’s Performer of the Week and Cornut-Chauvinc and Barnaby Smith are the Doubles Pair of the Week. Cornut-Chauvinc, who is ranked No. 12 nationally in singles play, defeated the No. 1 collegiate singles player in America with a 6-1, 7-5 victory over Ethan Quinn. Cornut-Chauvinc, a junior from Lyon, France, is off to a 3-0 start this season with all three wins coming over ranked opponents.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
seminoles.com

Kone and Davis Named ACC Performers of the Week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida State’s Ismael Kone (track) and Jeremiah Davis (field) were each named ACC Men’s Performers of the Week on Tuesday afternoon by the ACC. Both Seminoles put together phenomenal performances this past weekend at the Clemson Invite. Both athletes currently hold the world leads in their respective events.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
seminoles.com

Latson Ties Conference Record With Ninth ACC Rookie of the Week Honor

TALLAHASSEE, FL – Florida State Women’s Basketball freshman guard Ta’Niya Latson has tied the conference record by winning her ninth ACC Rookie of the Week award, announced on Monday. Latson’s latest honor ties her for the most in conference history with Wake Forest’s Tracy Connor (1992-93) and...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
seminoles.com

M. Basketball Defeats Notre Dame, 84-71

NOTRE DAME, Ind. – Darin Green Jr. scored a game-high 20 points on six made field goals, four 3-pointers, and four free throws to lead Florida State to an 84-71 victory over Notre Dame at the Joyce Center. Green Jr. led five Seminoles in double figure scoring, Green, Jalen Warley (17 points), Matthew Cleveland (14 points), Caleb Mills (11 points), and Cameron Corhen (10 points) to improve Florida State’s ACC record to 4-4. Matthew Cleveland secured his eighth consecutive double double against Notre Dame with 14 points and a career-high 16 rebounds. The last Seminole to reach the prestigious milestone was Reggie Royals who finished the 1970-71 season with nine consecutive double doubles. Cleveland will have the chance to join Royals in Saturday’s game at Pittsburgh.
TALLAHASSEE, FL

