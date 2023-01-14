NOTRE DAME, Ind. – Darin Green Jr. scored a game-high 20 points on six made field goals, four 3-pointers, and four free throws to lead Florida State to an 84-71 victory over Notre Dame at the Joyce Center. Green Jr. led five Seminoles in double figure scoring, Green, Jalen Warley (17 points), Matthew Cleveland (14 points), Caleb Mills (11 points), and Cameron Corhen (10 points) to improve Florida State’s ACC record to 4-4. Matthew Cleveland secured his eighth consecutive double double against Notre Dame with 14 points and a career-high 16 rebounds. The last Seminole to reach the prestigious milestone was Reggie Royals who finished the 1970-71 season with nine consecutive double doubles. Cleveland will have the chance to join Royals in Saturday’s game at Pittsburgh.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO