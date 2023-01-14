ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

wvlt.tv

Dolly Parton birthday bash planned in Sevierville

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A historic building in Dolly Parton’s career planned to celebrate her birthday and debut a new mural in her honor on Thursday in downtown Sevierville. Maisie Thompson called it a labor of love as she put the finishing touches on the mural of Dolly. “To...
SEVIERVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Ways for you and the family to Find Your Fun this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Here are some events for you and the family to Find Your Fun this weekend!. It’s Peanuts Night at the Ice Bears game on Thursday. Go hang out with Snoopy and the gang for a night full of fun and laughs. The team will be wearing their special Peanuts jerseys to be auctioned off after the game. The puck drop is at 7:35 p.m.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

East Tennessee man walks 52 miles for Isaiah 117 House

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Isaiah 117 House is a group that helps kids have a comfortable and safe place to stay as they await foster care. On Tuesday, Mark Troutt walked 52 miles to raise awareness and money for Isaiah 117 House. “I wanted to help people become aware and...
CLINTON, TN
wvlt.tv

Families enjoy nearly foot of snow at Newfound Gap

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Four-foot drifts of snow on the top of Newfound Gap is what greeted road crews as they tried to clear it all away. For 11 years, Darold Gaffney has been on the snowplow team in Great Smoky Mountains National Park. In that time, he’s seen everything from a lot of snow to just a little ice. He said each snow event can be different and scary.
GATLINBURG, TN
WATE

List: Fatal street racing crashes in East Tennessee

One man was killed and two children were seriously injured in a crash on Tuesday that Knoxville Police said was the result of drag racing. Street racing has caused multiple fatal crashes in East Tennessee and across the state in recent years, causing lawmakers to stiffen penalties for dangerous drivers.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Changes coming to America's Past time

KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knox County to offer tree seedlings for Tennessee Tree Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County will be participating in Tennessee Tree Day in 2023, offering tree seedlings for people to plant, with a goal of bringing 95,000 trees to the area. Tennessee Tree Day is celebrated on March 18 and is the largest community tree-planting project of its kind....
KNOX COUNTY, TN
wymt.com

Former pastor with EKY ties dies in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WYMT) - A former pastor at an Eastern Kentucky church died this past weekend in East Tennessee. Carl Dean Buchanan died Saturday at his home in Knoxville. Buchanan served as pastor for First Baptist Church in Hazard from 1992 until 1999. In addition to his work in the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Commission vote bypass around Knoxville

Knox County commissioner Larson Jay thinks it is time to get the ball rolling on a new bypass around Knoxville. Knox County commissioner Larson Jay thinks it is time to get the ball rolling on a new bypass around Knoxville. The Seven on 1/18. News at 6 on 1/18. News...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

East Tennessee family feeds homeless to honor mother’s memory

KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

MLK Tribute event in Knoxville Church

KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Heavy snow closes Newfound Gap Road

KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knox Co. Commission proposes new highway bypass around Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s no surprise if you drive to work—or anywhere—on I-40 or I-75, you have to battle an enormous amount of traffic at any time of the day. The Knoxville County Commission, at Tuesday’s meeting, recognized that traffic congestion throughout Knox County is becoming a more predominant issue that requires long-term solutions.
KNOXVILLE, TN

