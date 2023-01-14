Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in TennesseeDiana RusTennessee State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From KnoxvilleTed RiversKnoxville, TN
Biggest gas station in the world to open soon in SeviervilleAsh JurbergSevierville, TN
Related
wvlt.tv
Dolly Parton birthday bash planned in Sevierville
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A historic building in Dolly Parton’s career planned to celebrate her birthday and debut a new mural in her honor on Thursday in downtown Sevierville. Maisie Thompson called it a labor of love as she put the finishing touches on the mural of Dolly. “To...
wvlt.tv
Ways for you and the family to Find Your Fun this weekend
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Here are some events for you and the family to Find Your Fun this weekend!. It’s Peanuts Night at the Ice Bears game on Thursday. Go hang out with Snoopy and the gang for a night full of fun and laughs. The team will be wearing their special Peanuts jerseys to be auctioned off after the game. The puck drop is at 7:35 p.m.
wvlt.tv
North Cumberland Wildlife Management Area to host trapper training camp
LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is teaming up with local trappers to host a youth camp in March at the North Cumberland Wildlife Management Area in Campbell County. The course will run from March 10 through 12. The free course will introduce kids to trapping and...
wvlt.tv
Cruze Farm to celebrate Dolly Parton’s birthday with discounted ice cream
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dolly Parton will soon turn 77, and businesses in East Tennessee are eager to celebrate. Cruze Farm, which makes ice cream with milk from their family farm, is excited to celebrate East Tennessee’s queen with discounted ice cream. On Parton’s birthday, Thursday, Jan. 19, guests...
wvlt.tv
East Tennessee man walks 52 miles for Isaiah 117 House
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Isaiah 117 House is a group that helps kids have a comfortable and safe place to stay as they await foster care. On Tuesday, Mark Troutt walked 52 miles to raise awareness and money for Isaiah 117 House. “I wanted to help people become aware and...
wvlt.tv
Families enjoy nearly foot of snow at Newfound Gap
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Four-foot drifts of snow on the top of Newfound Gap is what greeted road crews as they tried to clear it all away. For 11 years, Darold Gaffney has been on the snowplow team in Great Smoky Mountains National Park. In that time, he’s seen everything from a lot of snow to just a little ice. He said each snow event can be different and scary.
List: Fatal street racing crashes in East Tennessee
One man was killed and two children were seriously injured in a crash on Tuesday that Knoxville Police said was the result of drag racing. Street racing has caused multiple fatal crashes in East Tennessee and across the state in recent years, causing lawmakers to stiffen penalties for dangerous drivers.
wvlt.tv
Changes coming to America's Past time
Two years later: Shooting at Mac Lounge on Magnolia Ave. case still unsolved. It has been two years since two men were killed in East Knoxville, and the family still does not have answers. Home for at-risk youth and families in need left unlivable after deadly crash. Updated: 6 hours...
wvlt.tv
Knox County to offer tree seedlings for Tennessee Tree Day
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County will be participating in Tennessee Tree Day in 2023, offering tree seedlings for people to plant, with a goal of bringing 95,000 trees to the area. Tennessee Tree Day is celebrated on March 18 and is the largest community tree-planting project of its kind....
wymt.com
Former pastor with EKY ties dies in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WYMT) - A former pastor at an Eastern Kentucky church died this past weekend in East Tennessee. Carl Dean Buchanan died Saturday at his home in Knoxville. Buchanan served as pastor for First Baptist Church in Hazard from 1992 until 1999. In addition to his work in the...
wvlt.tv
Two years later: Shooting at Mac Lounge on Magnolia Ave. case still unsolved
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tonya Nolan carried on her son’s legacy with the second annual prayer vigil for her son Marquis Nolan, who was murdered at Mag Lounge on Magnolia Avenue in East Knoxville. Family and friends all showed up with green and gold balloons, to release in remembrance...
wvlt.tv
Home for at-risk youth, families in need left unlivable after deadly crash
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Nine people are looking for a place to stay after a car crashed into the Safe Haven Teen Empowerment House Tuesday evening. An orange Dodge Charger crashed into the building’s foundation, after drag racing with another vehicle. Because of the damage, the house is now unlivable.
wvlt.tv
Knoxville Ice Bears rally behind KCSO Corporal who lost his home in a fire
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Ice Bears have a home game tomorrow night, and the front office is hoping the arena is filled not only to cheer on the team but to help out a Knox County Sheriff’s Office Corporal. Cpl. Lance Thomas and his family lost almost...
WATE
Commission vote bypass around Knoxville
Knox County commissioner Larson Jay thinks it is time to get the ball rolling on a new bypass around Knoxville. Knox County commissioner Larson Jay thinks it is time to get the ball rolling on a new bypass around Knoxville. The Seven on 1/18. News at 6 on 1/18. News...
Knox County death investigator 1 of 7 in Tennessee to earn rare certification
Morgan Maples has become one of seven people in Tennessee who have earned “Fellow” status as a medicolegal death investigator through the American Board of Medicolegal Death Investigators. According to Knox County, around 200 people around the nation have attained the status.
Woman’s dog wakes her up in Knoxville house fire
Crews with the Knoxville Fire Department have responded to the scene of a house fire in the Fountain City area north of Knoxville Wednesday afternoon.
wvlt.tv
East Tennessee family feeds homeless to honor mother’s memory
The tax filing process the last few years was a little different because of the pandemic, people were getting more money back thanks to big tax breaks. Knoxville man remembers his fight to give Martin Luther King Jr. Ave it’s name. Updated: 10 hours ago. Harold Middlebrook befriended King...
wvlt.tv
MLK Tribute event in Knoxville Church
Tre Thompson and his family teamed up to feed dozens under the North Broadway bridge. Don’t expect big refunds on your tax return this year. The tax filing process the last few years was a little different because of the pandemic, people were getting more money back thanks to big tax breaks.
wvlt.tv
Heavy snow closes Newfound Gap Road
Tre Thompson and his family teamed up to feed dozens under the North Broadway bridge. Don’t expect big refunds on your tax return this year. The tax filing process the last few years was a little different because of the pandemic, people were getting more money back thanks to big tax breaks.
wvlt.tv
Knox Co. Commission proposes new highway bypass around Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s no surprise if you drive to work—or anywhere—on I-40 or I-75, you have to battle an enormous amount of traffic at any time of the day. The Knoxville County Commission, at Tuesday’s meeting, recognized that traffic congestion throughout Knox County is becoming a more predominant issue that requires long-term solutions.
Comments / 0