Luka Doncic Refuses To Rank LeBron James Among All-Time NBA Greats: "I Just Enjoy Great Basketball Players."

Luka Doncic simply appreciates LeBron James.

Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James is widely believed to be the second-best player of all time, due to his sustained dominance and longevity at the highest level. This season, LeBron James is averaging 29.0 PPG, 8.4 RPG, and 6.8 APG for the Los Angeles Lakers.

There is no doubt that LeBron James is widely viewed as the GOAT of this generation of basketball players. Some, like Detroit Pistons star Cade Cunningham, even believe that he is the greatest player ever .

Recently, Luka Doncic was asked to rank LeBron James when it comes to his position among the other great players in NBA history. Doncic refused to rank James, noting that he just enjoys watching "great basketball players".

"I'm not doing the rankings stuff, man. I just enjoy great basketball players. That's it. He's an amazing player, an exceptional player, but I'm not doing the rankings stuff."

This position from Luka Doncic is definitely interesting, and he is clearly not caught up in comparing greats to each other. Sometimes, it is best to simply appreciate the talent one is watching, rather than debating about whether players are better than one another.

LeBron James Respects Luka Doncic

There is a huge amount of mutual respect between Luka Doncic and LeBron James. In fact, LeBron James has recently praised Luka Doncic's game , noting that he has "the ball on a string" and speaking highly of his "vision" for the game.

“His size. I mean he’s gigantic. A 6-8 point guard. He’s 225 pounds. He has the ball on a string. And more importantly, his vision.”

Many have already compared Luka Doncic to LeBron James due to his passing ability, though it is clear that the Slovenian superstar still has a long way to go before being viewed in the same light as James in terms of resume. However, it is clear that Luka Doncic has the talent to be a highly successful superstar for years to come.

The Dallas Mavericks have been a solid team this year, and it is clear that they could potentially reach the next level if they make a trade and improve the talent-level of the team. It remains to be seen how far they will go in the playoffs, but with Luka Doncic they have a chance against anyone.

