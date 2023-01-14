Seahawks’ Johnathan Abram commits dirty move on Deebo Samuel

Johnathan Abram was caught committing a dirty move on Deebo Samuel during the NFC wild-card game between his Seattle Seahawks and the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday.

Samuel caught a pass on a 3rd-and-7 from the Seattle 37. He gained 21 yards on the play and took the ball down to the 16. But Samuel had his leg pulled by Abram at the end of the play, which caused a bit of a skirmish between the teams.

Samuel was seeking a penalty flag, but no fouls were called.

Abram was able to get away with his dirty move for Seattle. But San Francisco scored a touchdown on the possession thanks to a quarterback sneak by Brock Purdy to take a 23-17 lead.

