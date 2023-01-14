ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News 12

Paterson police welcome more than a dozen new recruits

The city of Paterson welcomed 18 new recruits to the police department on Wednesday afternoon. The newest group took their oaths inside City Hall. Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh called this class of police recruits the most diverse in recent years. Justin Taveras is one of those recruits and says he...
PATERSON, NJ
News 12

Spring Valley Police Department seeks new officers for force

The Spring Valley Police Department is hiring - but if you're interested, you need to hurry. The department says it's accepting resumes up until Jan. 27 for the position of full-time police officer. They're looking for someone who is already a New York state-certified police officer, but NYPD officers can't...
SPRING VALLEY, NY

