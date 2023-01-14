Read full article on original website
Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst was the woman who jumped from a high-rise building in New York City.Westland DailyNew York City, NY
‘I Am Heartbroken,’ Her Husband Says Whose Wife Dies Trying to Save Daughter, 6, From Burning N.J. HomeWestland DailyHazlet, NJ
Mayor Adams Signs a $275 Million Dollar Deal That Looks Like a Baseball Contract, But it’s Hotels Housing MigrantsTom HandyNew York City, NY
Dog Walker Goes Gunning for MercedesBronxVoiceBronx, NY
HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your rightMark StarNew York City, NY
Related
News 12
Parents outraged over plan for Bridgeport students to be relocated due to teaching vacancies
There has been a slew of open teacher positions across the country, but it's become such an issue, the district is planning on relocating more than 60 students to another school. Parents say they are outraged with how they say the district is handling the situation, with the lack of...
2 Hudson Valley hospitals named among America's Top 250 hospitals
Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall Hospital in Newburgh and Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie have been recognized for superior performance in providing care for dozens of conditions.
News 12
Paterson police welcome more than a dozen new recruits
The city of Paterson welcomed 18 new recruits to the police department on Wednesday afternoon. The newest group took their oaths inside City Hall. Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh called this class of police recruits the most diverse in recent years. Justin Taveras is one of those recruits and says he...
News 12
Brooklyn community activist says she was thrown out of MLK church service attended by Gov. Hochul
A parishioner who has attended Sunday Trinity Lutheran Church for years says she was kicked out of a Martin Luther King Jr. church service after speaking up when Gov. Kathy Hochul spoke. Genesis Aquino was removed by the NYPD from her parish. Video shows her being escorted out and saying,...
News 12
Police: Occupied school bus rear-ended by hit-and-run driver in West Babylon
Police say an occupied school bus was struck in a hit-and-run on the eastbound Southern State Parkway in West Babylon. The accident happened around 8 a.m. by Belmont Avenue. Police say two vehicles were involved, and a school bus was rear-ended by a dark sedan. The sedan fled the scene.
Headlines: Putnam County deadly stabbing, Newburgh weapons case, teens charged with attempted murder
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley.
Massive delays after Metro-North train clips car in North White Plains
The Metro-North warns that there could be scattered residual delays of up to 80 minutes.
Dozens attend funeral in Rockland County for Army vet who had no family nearby
Army veteran George Kenneth Erskine was laid to rest Tuesday at Frederick Loescher Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
News 12
Spring Valley Police Department seeks new officers for force
The Spring Valley Police Department is hiring - but if you're interested, you need to hurry. The department says it's accepting resumes up until Jan. 27 for the position of full-time police officer. They're looking for someone who is already a New York state-certified police officer, but NYPD officers can't...
Police: 2 teens charged with attempted murder in Yonkers shooting
Police say 18-year-old Ku-Shown Jefferson, from Yonkers, and 18-year-old Donte Ramsey, from Mount Vernon, were both involved in a shooting incident that left a man hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the leg.
Somerset County man accused of hitting McDonald’s employee with a rock
A South Bound Brook man was arrested after attacking a McDonald’s employee with a rock, police say.
Manhasset residents, officials say Hochul's housing plan will strain community resources
Residents and elected officials from Manhasset on Long Island's North Shore have expressed their opposition to Governor Kathy Hochul's proposal to increase the housing stock on the Island.
NYPD investigating string of violence across Brooklyn
A series of violent incidents broke out across Brooklyn on Tuesday, including a teen who was stabbed in Sunset Park and a 40-year-old man who was fatally shot in Canarsie.
NYPD: Numerous bloody, violent weekend incidents across Brooklyn under investigation
The NYPD is investigating a string of violent acts across the Brooklyn borough Tuesday.
News 12
North Babylon man sentenced for stealing 89-year-old woman's home
A North Babylon man was sentenced Tuesday to up to 10 years in prison for stealing an 89-year-old woman's Brooklyn home. Prosecutors say Shavard Callaway sold the house by claiming to be her nephew and using a forged power of attorney. He was convicted in December of charges including grand...
Police: 15-year-old girl spit on trooper, 2 other teens arrested in brawl at Trumbull Mall
Officers were called to the Main Street shopping center Saturday night due to multiple reports of a large fight.
News 12
City of Beacon police arrest person stealing catalytic converters at Metro-North station
City of Beacon police say they arrested a suspect they say was stealing catalytic converters at the Metro-North train station. Police performed a traffic stop on North Avenue near Verplanck Avenue on Dec. 14 and found that 22-year-old Dylan Brooks was driving on a suspended license. Police also say the...
Man accused in Stamford hit-and-run that killed 2 makes 1st court appearance
Police say Michael Talbot was driving 86 mph, his alcohol level was more than double the legal limit, and he was under the influence of marijuana when he hit and killed the co-workers as they were crossing Washington Boulevard Dec. 3 in Stamford.
Eight Years Later: NYPD identifies human remains found in Coney Island in 2015
Police say that the body parts belong to Jennifer McAllister, a 33-year-old mother of two who lived in Gravesend.
Police: Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in Bridgeport
Police have identified the victim as 52-year-old Rafael Davila.
