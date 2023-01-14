ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NSJ unveils All-North State football team

The college football season came to an end earlier this month, and North Carolina was well-represented in the postseason. A total of six schools from the state participated in bowl games, with Wake Forest, ECU and Duke winning their games and NC Central taking the HBCU national championship. UNC and NC State also played in bowls as the state set a high mark for postseason representation.
Tar Heels looking for health, urgency as Wolfpack come to town

CHAPEL HILL — Assuming they both hold serve early in the week, UNC and NC State could help each other out on Saturday afternoon. The Tar Heels are a “disappointing for us” 12-6 on the year and 4-3 in ACC play, including a 3-2 record in the last five games. But when State comes to the Smith Center this weekend for a true road game, the Tar Heels will be a Quad I opponent for the Wolfpack.
Love finds a way as Tar Heels hold off Boston College

CHAPEL HILL — UNC took care of business on Tuesday, knocking off visiting Boston College, 72-64, to set up a weekend showdown with NC State. Both teams will enter the game with 5-3 ACC records, and, for the first time in four years, the Tar Heels and Wolfpack will meet with both teams as Quad I opponents for the other.
