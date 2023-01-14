ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rabun County, GA

North Ga. man facing 12 child sex crime charges

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
RABUN COUNTY, Ga. — A north Georgia man is facing a dozen child sex crime charges after deputies found child porn on his computer.

Deputies say the Department of Community of Supervision and GBI -Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office were conducting an investigation in Rabun County in early December.

During the investigation, deputies searched William Paul “PJ” Taylor’s home. Inside, they found child porn on an electronic device.

As investigators continued looking into Taylor, they found enough evidence to charge him with:

  • One count of child molestation
  • Two counts of trafficking of a person for labor or sexual servitude
  • Two counts of obscene internet contact with a child
  • One count of sexual battery against a child under the age of 16
  • Two counts of solicitation of sodomy
  • Two counts of enticing a child for indecent purposes
  • Two counts of criminal solicitation

