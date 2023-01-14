Read full article on original website
Lakers News: Watch LeBron James Throw Down a Huge Slam Against Houston
LeBron James is 38 years old and playing in his 20th season in the NBA. I think sometimes we all forget that. However, that's through no fault of our own. LeBron is playing like he's 25, and doing things that no one has ever done at his age. There are...
Giddey Dominance Shining During Thunder Win Streak
Oklahoma City is carrying a three-game win streak currently with victories against top teams in the Eastern Conference. Josh Giddey is a major reason why OKC is getting closer to being .500 on the season. He has been dominant this season, but in his last three games he’s upped his level of play even more.
Short Break Gives Thunder Time to Heal
Oklahoma City gets a short break to rejuvenate after a heavy start to January. The Thunder defeated the Nets on Sunday and will not play another game until facing the Pacers on Wednesday. The break comes at an important time for OKC, as the team is in the midst of a three-game win streak and gaining ground toward a .500 record.
John Wall: Wizards Would Have Destroyed LeBron James in 2017
John Wall pulled no punches in his most recent interview on the Run Your Race Podcast. He discussed his trade from the Wizards, his tumultuous time on the Rockets, and even had a very candid response about playing against LeBron James in the 2017 playoffs. "We was going to beat...
Brook Lopez Attempts to Explain Scuffle With Gary Trent Jr. and Strange Headband Throw
Brook Lopez seems to have lost his mind. View the original article to see embedded media. The Milwaukee Bucks center was ejected for the first time in his NBA career Tuesday night following a strange scuffle with Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. It seemed to start with some subtle pushing back and forth before Lopez escalated the incident, pushing Trent toward the baseline out of bounds. Eventually, Lopez decided to take things even further, ripping Trent's headband off and throwing it away.
Myles Turner has improved significantly this season. Just ask his former teammates and coaches
A quick glance at Myles Turner's stats shows that he is having his best-ever season for the Indiana Pacers. He is averaging 17.4 points and 7.9 rebounds per game, both of which are career highs. His three-point shooting percentage (39%) and true shooting percentage (66.4%) are both higher than they have ever been before. His defense is still excellent. Turner is having a career year at age 26 and has been a huge part of the Pacers' surprising start.
NBA X HBCU Stream Will Feature Student Journalists Miles Johnson and Zoria McClerklin
Morehouse College senior Miles Johnson and Spelman College junior Zoria McClerklin will host the NBA X HBCU Stream of the Miami Heat vs. New Orleans Pelicans game at 7 PM CT on Jan. 18. Lately, Johnson has been visible on the recent NBA MLK Day broadcast between the Atlanta Hawks'...
