Salt Lake City, UT

Giddey Dominance Shining During Thunder Win Streak

Oklahoma City is carrying a three-game win streak currently with victories against top teams in the Eastern Conference. Josh Giddey is a major reason why OKC is getting closer to being .500 on the season. He has been dominant this season, but in his last three games he’s upped his level of play even more.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Short Break Gives Thunder Time to Heal

Oklahoma City gets a short break to rejuvenate after a heavy start to January. The Thunder defeated the Nets on Sunday and will not play another game until facing the Pacers on Wednesday. The break comes at an important time for OKC, as the team is in the midst of a three-game win streak and gaining ground toward a .500 record.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
John Wall: Wizards Would Have Destroyed LeBron James in 2017

John Wall pulled no punches in his most recent interview on the Run Your Race Podcast. He discussed his trade from the Wizards, his tumultuous time on the Rockets, and even had a very candid response about playing against LeBron James in the 2017 playoffs. "We was going to beat...
Brook Lopez Attempts to Explain Scuffle With Gary Trent Jr. and Strange Headband Throw

Brook Lopez seems to have lost his mind. View the original article to see embedded media. The Milwaukee Bucks center was ejected for the first time in his NBA career Tuesday night following a strange scuffle with Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. It seemed to start with some subtle pushing back and forth before Lopez escalated the incident, pushing Trent toward the baseline out of bounds. Eventually, Lopez decided to take things even further, ripping Trent's headband off and throwing it away.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Myles Turner has improved significantly this season. Just ask his former teammates and coaches

A quick glance at Myles Turner's stats shows that he is having his best-ever season for the Indiana Pacers. He is averaging 17.4 points and 7.9 rebounds per game, both of which are career highs. His three-point shooting percentage (39%) and true shooting percentage (66.4%) are both higher than they have ever been before. His defense is still excellent. Turner is having a career year at age 26 and has been a huge part of the Pacers' surprising start.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

