Deutsche Bank, Blue Water Fintech Lab Introduce Robotic Process Automation Commercialization Program
Deutsche Bank and its Blue Water Fintech Lab recently launched a Robotic Process Automation (RPA) commercialization program by “introducing a multibank Data Processing and Reconciliation Solution, its first commercial product.”. Deutsche Bank is the first international bank in China “to offer this innovative solution to its corporate clients through...
NTT DATA to Support UK Banking Operations with Four New Hires
NTT DATA UK&I, which claims to be a trusted global innovator in banking and IT services, has announced that it has appointed four new senior hires to its banking practice (banking solutions division), “demonstrating continued growth as an advisory business of the highest quality.”. Banking is a critical market...
Deel Acquires Capbase to Introduce Equity Management Solution
The team at Deel notes that they are building the “best” equity and compliance product for global companies and their teams. The Deel team writes in a blog post that we all know equity “can be one of the best ways to attract and retain talent for the long-term.” But when you’re expanding your company worldwide, it’s hard “to know where and how to start approaching equity grants.”
Workplace Equity Analytics Platform Syndio Teams Up with Broadridge Financial Solutions
Syndio, which claims to be the world’s leading workplace equity analytics platform, announced a new partnership with global Fintech Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR). The company is “employing Syndio’s technology to better enable the critical steps of measuring and deepening their commitment to pay equity.” This announcement “comes on...
Investment Platform Lightyear Introduces In-App Access to Earnings Calls
Finance software startup Quartr and investment platform Lightyear announce a partnership to bring Quartr’s convenient “access to earnings calls audios, reports and slide decks to the Lightyear platform.”. Quartr has “collected company information from roughly 7,000 listed companies and have, since this autumn, started redistributing this data to...
Bank of America customers outraged after accounts drained without explanation
CHARLOTTE, NC. - The morning sun has barely begun to rise as a new wave of angry tweets and Facebook posts hit the internet. All across the country, Bank of America customers are waking up to discover that their accounts have been emptied or that funds have gone missing.
Investment Platform RoboCash Shares Performance of Loan Originators in 2022
The past year has been “challenging,” according to an update from Robo.cash. However, Robocash says it’s time to take stock and start 2023 “with new goals and plans.” The Robo.cash team is pleased to share the results of their creditors for 2022. RC Riga Kazakhstan.
Zelle Has Issues, Points Finger at Bank of America
Zelle, a payments and transfers service that was created by multiple big banks, has been having some issues today, according to multiple posts on Twitter. While Zelle has not issued a press statement reassuring users it is on top of things, it appears that Zelle was quick to blame Bank of America (NYSE:BAC).
Coinbase Halts Japan Operations, Citing Difficult Market Conditions
Digital asset firm Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) reveals that the harsh market conditions have led to the company makin the difficult decision “to halt operations in Japan and to conduct a complete review of ther business in the country.”. However, Coinbase is committed “to making this transition as smooth as possible...
FNZ Completes Acquisition of Germany’s Fondsdepot Bank
FNZ, the global wealth management platform, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Fondsdepot Bank, one of the leading independent platforms for trading and custody in Germany. The acquisition represents “a further investment by FNZ in the German market and will bring together the complementary strengths of investment platform ebase,...
Digital Transformation of Financial Services Expected to Continue in 2023, as Fintech Ecosystem Matures
The financial services sector has evolved considerably during the past decade, with many new Fintech startups and banking challengers raising substantial funding to fundamentally improve how consumers perform transactions. Individuals and business organizations across the globe have been moving their activities online, a digital transformation trend that has accelerated following the COVID-19 outbreak. As we look back at the key developments in Fintech during 2022, it becomes clear that consumers and businesses are still looking for flexible payment options, including BNPL, contactless transactions, and more affordable cross-border transfers.
Fintech Ingenico, Klarna to Enable Alternative Payment Solutions at Retailers
Ingenico, which claims to be a global leader in payments acceptance solutions, and Klarna, the “leader” in the generational shift away from credit cards, announced a partnership that will facilitate the roll out of Klarna’s flexible payment options “at the point of sale using PPaaS, Ingenico’s innovative, cloud Payments Platform as a Service.”
Sprinque Announces €6M Round to Expand Pay by Invoice Solution Across Europe
Sprinque, Europe’s most flexible B2B payments platform, has raised a €6m seed funding round led by Connect Ventures, “with participation from Kraken Ventures, Inference Partners, and SeedX.”. Existing investors Antler, Volta Ventures, and Force Over Mass also contributed to the investment round. Sprinque’s B2B payments platform “enables...
Restaurant Management and Payments Platform Foodics Teams Up with French Tech Startup Partoo
Connecting France and The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in a “first of its kind” strategic tech partnership, Foodics, the cloud-based restaurant management technology and payments platform in the MENA region, has announced it has partnered with French-based tech start-up Partoo, who “help brands manage and increase their presence online in order to further grow their business.”
Digital Assets: Ravencoin, Clover Finance, Convex Finance Available on Okcoin
On January 11, 2023, RVN, CLV, CVX, ANT, and PHA became available to buy on Okcoin in the United States. Withdrawals will be available soon, the Okcoin team confirmed. As mentioned in a blog post, Ravencoin (RVN), Clover Finance (CLV), Convex Finance (CVX), Aragon Network (ANT), and Phala Network (PHA) are coming to Okcoin.
Bison Bank Partners with Sygnum in Crypto Push
Bison Bank, a regulated bank licensed by the Banco de Portugal, has inked an agreement with Sygnum Bank to enter the global crypto markets. The move follows the announcement of Bison Digital Assets, a subsidiary of the bank aiming to provide digital asset services like custody and trading, to the bank’s customers.
Fintech Firm Divilo Selects ThetaRay AI Solution to Monitor Payments for Financial Crime
Divilo, a Spain-based fintech providing B2B financial services, and ThetaRay, a leading provider of AI-powered transaction monitoring technology, announced they will “collaborate to protect Divilo’s growing services against money laundering, sanctions violations, and other financial crimes.”. Through the agreement, ThetaRay will “provide Divilo its SONAR solution, a SaaS-based...
Airwallex, American Express to Diversify Merchant Payments Acceptance Options
Global fintech Airwallex has announced the launch of a partnership with American Express, allowing Airwallex customers “to accept American Express Cards as a payment method.”. Airwallex customers in Australia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the United Kingdom will now be able to “accept American Express Card payments from around the...
Digital Lender and Non-Bank Challenger MONEYME Introduces Credit Score
Digital lender and non-bank challenger MONEYME (ASX: MME) has officially launched a new credit score product that has already “seen over 37,000 new customers swarming to discover their score during a Beta Trial, despite zero marketing of the product so far.”. The MONEYME Credit Score product is “available through...
Open Banking Firm Salt Edge Works with Kingdom of Jordan
Salt Edge, an Open Banking enabler, has expanded into the Kingdom of Jordan. According to a blog post, Salt Edge will be working with Jordanian Banks and other financial services firms to power Open Banking solutions with its API-driven platform. According to the post, the Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ)...
