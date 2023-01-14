Read full article on original website
crowdfundinsider.com
Deutsche Bank, Blue Water Fintech Lab Introduce Robotic Process Automation Commercialization Program
Deutsche Bank and its Blue Water Fintech Lab recently launched a Robotic Process Automation (RPA) commercialization program by “introducing a multibank Data Processing and Reconciliation Solution, its first commercial product.”. Deutsche Bank is the first international bank in China “to offer this innovative solution to its corporate clients through...
Digital Assets: Ravencoin, Clover Finance, Convex Finance Available on Okcoin
On January 11, 2023, RVN, CLV, CVX, ANT, and PHA became available to buy on Okcoin in the United States. Withdrawals will be available soon, the Okcoin team confirmed. As mentioned in a blog post, Ravencoin (RVN), Clover Finance (CLV), Convex Finance (CVX), Aragon Network (ANT), and Phala Network (PHA) are coming to Okcoin.
Earnix, a Provider of Pricing and Rating Solutions for Banks, Welcomes New CEO
Earnix, the provider of mission-critical cloud-based intelligent real-time, dynamic pricing and rating solutions for insurers and banks, announced it is appointing insurance and fintech industry veteran, Robin Gilthorpe, as its new Chief Executive Officer “effective February 1, 2023.”. Mr. Gilthorpe will be “taking over the helm from Mr. Udi...
Sprinque Announces €6M Round to Expand Pay by Invoice Solution Across Europe
Sprinque, Europe’s most flexible B2B payments platform, has raised a €6m seed funding round led by Connect Ventures, “with participation from Kraken Ventures, Inference Partners, and SeedX.”. Existing investors Antler, Volta Ventures, and Force Over Mass also contributed to the investment round. Sprinque’s B2B payments platform “enables...
FNZ Completes Acquisition of Germany’s Fondsdepot Bank
FNZ, the global wealth management platform, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Fondsdepot Bank, one of the leading independent platforms for trading and custody in Germany. The acquisition represents “a further investment by FNZ in the German market and will bring together the complementary strengths of investment platform ebase,...
Capital Rise Hires More Executives Following “Substantial Growth”
Property investment and financing platform Capital Rise has announced four new hires following a “period of substantial growth.”. The positive report follows Capital Rise surpassing £200 million in loan originations during Q4 of 2022. About half of this amount was financed during the 12 month period ending June 2022.
Fintech Ingenico, Klarna to Enable Alternative Payment Solutions at Retailers
Ingenico, which claims to be a global leader in payments acceptance solutions, and Klarna, the “leader” in the generational shift away from credit cards, announced a partnership that will facilitate the roll out of Klarna’s flexible payment options “at the point of sale using PPaaS, Ingenico’s innovative, cloud Payments Platform as a Service.”
Zelle Has Issues, Points Finger at Bank of America
Zelle, a payments and transfers service that was created by multiple big banks, has been having some issues today, according to multiple posts on Twitter. While Zelle has not issued a press statement reassuring users it is on top of things, it appears that Zelle was quick to blame Bank of America (NYSE:BAC).
SEC Posts Distribution Plan for Unikrn and Unikoin Gold Investors
Unikrn, a token issuer that attempted to remain compliant while issuing digital assets but ended up being the target of a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) enforcement action, settled with the Commission in 2020. As was reported at that time, Unikrn was assessed a $6.1 million penalty with “substantially all of the company’s assets, to be distributed to investors through a Fair Fund.”
HashKey Capital Closes Fund III at $500M in Commitments to Build Web3
HashKey Capital, a global asset manager specializing in crypto and blockchain, has announced the final closing of its third fund, HashKey FinTech Investment Fund III with a total commitment of US$500 million. Fund III received strong support “from institutional investors namely sovereign wealth funds, renowned family offices, and corporations.”
NTT DATA to Support UK Banking Operations with Four New Hires
NTT DATA UK&I, which claims to be a trusted global innovator in banking and IT services, has announced that it has appointed four new senior hires to its banking practice (banking solutions division), “demonstrating continued growth as an advisory business of the highest quality.”. Banking is a critical market...
Investment Platform RoboCash Shares Performance of Loan Originators in 2022
The past year has been “challenging,” according to an update from Robo.cash. However, Robocash says it’s time to take stock and start 2023 “with new goals and plans.” The Robo.cash team is pleased to share the results of their creditors for 2022. RC Riga Kazakhstan.
StartEngine Reports Raising $33.9 Million in Q4, Topping Competitors
StartEngine, a leading US-based investment crowdfunding platform, is reporting that it raised $33.9 million during Q4 2022 under the Reg A+ (Regulation A) and Reg CF (Regulation Crowdfunding) exemptions. StartEngine added that this surpassed its two largest competitors. According to StartEngine, Wefunder raised $23.9 million, and Republic raised $17.2 million...
Societe Generale-FORGE Completes 7 Million DAI Drawdown from MakerDAO Protocol
MakerDAO, which claims to be the longest-standing DeFi lending protocol and creator of DAI, the original, decentralized stablecoin, announces Societe Generale-FORGE, a subsidiary of French multinational investment bank Societe Generale, has “completed an initial DAI drawdown from the MakerDAO protocol of 7 million DAI. SG-FORGE converted the DAI to fiat currency to offer Societe Generale a means of refinancing digital covered bonds (the OFH Tokens) on its balance sheet.”
ABN AMRO Registers Digital Bond on Public Blockchain, Using Fireblocks
ABN AMRO, headquartered in Amsterdam, reportedly became the first bank in Europe to register a digital bond on the public blockchain, using Fireblocks. The digital bond was issued to a select group of investors “to raise funds on behalf of APOC, an ABN AMRO commercial client in the aerospace industry.”
Fintech Firm Lynk Adds Pay by Bank to its Payment Platform
Lynk, the payment solution providing merchants a secure alternative to costly credit card processing fees while powering customer loyalty programs, announced it has added Pay by Bank, the No. 1 customer-requested feature, to its platform. Pay by Bank allows businesses “to reduce their credit card processing fees, while safeguarding against...
Cloud-Native Issuer Processor Enfuce, Orka Ventures Introduce Consumer Lending Offering
“Pioneering” issuer processing powerhouse, Enfuce, announced a new partnership with Orka Ventures, the Nordic-Czech fintech holding company, “to launch Orka Card, a new consumer lending card and mobile app that challenges the traditional understanding of ‘Buy Now Pay Later’ (BNPL) lending.”. Until now, Orka Ventures has...
Fintech Firm Divilo Selects ThetaRay AI Solution to Monitor Payments for Financial Crime
Divilo, a Spain-based fintech providing B2B financial services, and ThetaRay, a leading provider of AI-powered transaction monitoring technology, announced they will “collaborate to protect Divilo’s growing services against money laundering, sanctions violations, and other financial crimes.”. Through the agreement, ThetaRay will “provide Divilo its SONAR solution, a SaaS-based...
Fintechs Citcon, Klarna to Provide Flexible Payment Solutions Worldwide
Citcon, the “one-stop” service global payment platform in providing in-store, online, and mobile payment solutions, and Klarna, which claims to be the global leader in the generational shift away from credit cards, announced an integration and business partnership which will add Klarna as a featured mobile wallet “available through Citcon’s omni-channel payment platform.”
Investment Platform Lightyear Introduces In-App Access to Earnings Calls
Finance software startup Quartr and investment platform Lightyear announce a partnership to bring Quartr’s convenient “access to earnings calls audios, reports and slide decks to the Lightyear platform.”. Quartr has “collected company information from roughly 7,000 listed companies and have, since this autumn, started redistributing this data to...
