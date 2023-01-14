Elden Ring and God of War lead the DICE Awards nominees
God of Forbidden Ring
The Academy of Interactive Arts and Sciences announced the 2023 DICE Awards nominees, and after The Game Awards 2022 , it may come as no surprise to see that Elden Ring and God of War Ragnarok show up in nearly every category. Horizon Forbidden West and Stray also make regular appearances, along with Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and some other big hits from the past year.
Here’s the full list of categories and nominees.
Outstanding Achievement in Animation
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- Cuphead
- Moss Book 2
Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction
- God of War Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2
- Stray
- The Callisto Protocol
Outstanding Achievement in Character
- Horizon Forbidden West (Aloy)
- God of War Ragnarok (Atreus)
- God of War Ragnarok (Kratos)
- Return to Monkey Island (Guybrush Threepwood)
- Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 (Alejandro Vargas)
Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition
- A Plague Tale Requiem
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Metal: Hellsinger
- Moss Book 2
- God of War Ragnarok
Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design
- God of War Ragnarok
- Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2
- A Plague Tale Requiem
- Gotham Knights
- Somerville
Outstanding Achievement in Story
- Elden Ring
- I Was a Teenage Exocolonist
- NORCO
- Immortality
- God of War Ragnarok
Outstanding Technical Achievement
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Teardown
- A Plague Tale Requiem
Action Game of the Year
- Bayonetta 3
- Vampire Survivors
- Neon White
- Grounded
- Sifu
Adventure Game of the Year
- Horizon Forbidden West
- God of War Ragnarok
- NORCO
- Stray
- Tunic
Family Game of the Year
- Mario+Rabbids Sparks of Hope
- Lost in Play
- Kirby's Dream Buffet
- Trombone Champ
- Disney Dreamlight Valley
Fighting Game of the Year
- SpiderHeck
- Rumbleverse
- MultiVersus
- King of Fighters XV
- JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R
Racing Game of the Year
- F1 2022
- Gran Turismo 7
- Need for Speed Unbound
Role-Playing Game of the Year
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3
- Elden Ring
- Weird West
- World of Warcraft Dragonflight
- Citizen Sleeper
Sports Game of the Year
- NBA 2K23
- MLB The Show 22
- Mario Strikers: Battle League
- FIFA 23
- OlliOlli World
Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year
- Marvel's Midnight Suns
- Dwarf Fortress
- Ixion
- Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator
- Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters
Immersive Reality Technical Achievement
- Among Us VR
- Cosmonious High
- Moss Book 2
- Red Matter 2
- The Last Clockwinder
Immersive Reality Game of the Year
- Red Matter 2
- Moss Book 2
- Cosmonious High
- Tentacular
- The Last Clockwinder
Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game
- Immortality
- Neon White
- Tunic
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge
- Vampire Survivors
Mobile Game of the Year
- Immortality
- Diablo Immortal
- Gibbon: Beyond the Trees
- Marvel Snap
- Poinpy
Online Game of the Year
- FIFA 23
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2
- Rumbleverse
- Marvel Snap
Outstanding Achievement in Game Design
- Elden Ring
- Marvel Snap
- Tunic
- God of War Ragnarok
- Vampire Survivors
Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- Immortality
- Tunic
Game of the Year
- Stray
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- Vampire Survivors
- Horizon Forbidden West
The DICE Awards will be held on Feb. 23, 2023, during the annual DICE Summit.
