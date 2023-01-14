Read full article on original website
Downtown Santa Monica Vons Getting Demolished And Replaced With 8-Story Apartment Complex
Vons, which is located in downtown Santa Monica, is getting demolished within the next week or two to make way for a new five-story apartment complex that will have 280 apartment units with 84 of them for low and moderate-income households.
LA Council Vetoes Denial of Permit for Proposed South LA Hotel
The City Council Tuesday vetoed the denial of a permit for a 168-room Marriott Hotel in South Los Angeles, sending the matter back to the South Los Angeles Area Planning Commission for reconsideration and to the council's planning committee for further review.
Long Beach offers landlord incentives to help house homeless
One week after the city of Long Beach declared a state of emergency on homelessness, it's moving forward with a plan to incentivize landlords to help the housing situation.The city wants landlords to accept more renters who rely heavily on federally subsidized Emergency Housing Vouchers to pay the bulk of their rent."Emergency Housing Vouchers are a critical resource in meeting the city's housing needs," said Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson. "We need property owners to be 'all in' when it comes to solving the homelessness crisis, and the city is willing to help landlords make the leap and open their...
LAPD seeks to rehire retirees to shore up personnel losses, Inglewood sure can’t
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (2UrbanGirls) – Since the devastation visuals behind the death of George Floyd law enforcement agencies saw a rash of departures of long-time employees as scrutiny grew over how they did their job. The loss of personnel also affected local departments, including the Inglewood and Los Angeles police departments. LAPD has come up with an idea to rehire retirees which Inglewood can’t entertain due to Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts Jr.
As COVID-19 Eviction Deadline Looms, LA City Council Considers New Protections For Renters
With a Jan. 31 sunset date fast approaching, local lawmakers are considering new safeguards against evictions.
What's behind the recent drop in rent prices?
While Los Angeles County might be one of the most expensive places to live in the United States, rent prices have dropped steadily over the last four months, a trend noticed across nine of California's 10 most-populated cities. After a period in which rent prices skyrocketed consistently from year to year, the change might not seem like much to many renters, but a new study from ApartmentList suggests that the trend could continue through 2023. The city with the largest drop in rental prices was Oceanside, where in December, prices dropped by nearly 4%. In Los Angeles and Long Beach, there was...
Mayor, L.A. City Council take steps to address homelessness
The sidewalks along Venice's Rose Avenue and Hampton Drive are empty Wednesday morning. It's all a part of a bigger homeless discussion happening Wednesday in Washington, D.C.The empty sidewalks represent an early victory for L.A. Mayor Karen Bass's plan to tackle homelessness. Until last week, the area held a sprawling tent encampment, one of the city's oldest. But it has been completely cleared and power-washed.Approximately 100 people living in the encampment have been placed in housing.Wednesday, L.A. City Council members are expected to create a homelessness fund of about $50 million to help push the mayor's Inside Safe program, addressing...
Excitement And Alarm Greet Online Fashion Giant Shein's LA Expansion
The controversial fast-fashion brand plans to have a local workforce of 500 by year's end.
LA Council Committee recommends list of permanent tenant protections
LOS ANGELES – A slate of permanent tenant protections are set to come before the Los Angeles City Council later this week after the council’s housing committee voted to move forward with recommendations Wednesday. The council is under pressure to implement protections before the state of emergency due...
Woman shot near Hollywood gas station
HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – A woman was injured in a shooting near a gas station in the Hollywood area Wednesday. The shooting was reported around 4:30 p.m. near the Chevron gas station and ExtraMile convenience store near Sunset and Crescent Heights boulevards. The female victim was treated at the scene...
L.A. Council approves $50M, emergency fund for mayor's homelessness initiative
In a show of support for Mayor Karen Bass’ efforts to address Los Angeles’ homelessness crisis, the City Council voted today to create and transfer $50 million into an emergency fund for the mayor to use at her discretion.
Some SoCal Gas customers are getting a shock from their latest gas bills
Douglas Hauge from Fillmore says he got a huge and unpleasant surprise when he saw his upcoming gas bill. Last month, Hauge says his bill was $200, but his next projected bill is over three times that. He isn't alone. SoCal Gas says customers can expect to see a substantial...
Vallarta Food Enterprises Pays $48.93MM for 144,000 SQFT Office Campus in Santa Clarita
After it was placed up for sale in 2021, a 144,036 square foot office campus in Santa Clarita has sold for $48.93 million, or approximately $339 per square foot. Public records show that the Valencia Corporate Plaza was purchased by Vallarta Food Enterprises Inc., and the seller in the transaction was an entity linked to True North Real Estate Fund III, a fund managed by True North Management Group.
Is Karen Bass’ success in clearing Venice homeless encampments just a facade
LOS ANGELES (2UrbanGirls) – Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass is basking in the success of removing 100 people off of city streets and into temporary shelters in less than 30 days on the job. No one seems concerned with how she is having so much success, in a short amount of time.
Headlines: Gang Violence Closes Compton Youth Academy
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Compton: Gang violence, including a December 9 shooting caught on camera, has indefinitely closed Compton’s Wildcat Youth Academy, a...
Baldwin Hills Apartment Fire Displaces One Resident
Sunday afternoon Nicolet Ave fire knocked down in under 15 minutes. LAFD crews put out a Baldwin Hills fire in under 15 minutes over the weekend. The blaze was confined to one unit but displaced a resident of the apartment. According to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), the incident...
Forget Rodeo Drive, This Casual Beverly Hills Restaurant Is Priced Just Right
The famous Beverly Hills Golden Triangle — the three-sided street grid comprised of Rodeo Drive, Canon Drive, and Wilshire — is home to restaurants like Mírame and Avra along with upscale hotel dining and corporate chains like the Cheesecake Factory. Now there’s also a casual, independent newcomer named the Beverly Bar in the area that’s eager to step into the fray to attract those who work or live within walking distance while in need of cocktails, on-tap beers, crudo, Neapolitan-style pizza, or grilled branzino.
Kriz: Another 45 People Died Homeless in OC in December, 488 for the Year. Now, After 2 Weeks of Rain, What’s Next?
Another 45 people died “without fixed abode” in Orange County in December 2022. Their names are:. Walfre POZGONZALEZ who died on December 1st in Anaheim. Hotai GASTON who died on December 1st in San Clemente. David CAHOON who died on December 2nd in Orange. Jesus MURRIETA CEBREROS who...
Rapper files $10M claim over Dec. 31 encounter with L.A. County deputies
Lawyers for a Los Angeles-based rapper called Feezy Lebron filed a $10 million claim against Los Angeles County today, alleging sheriff’s deputies threatened to shoot and kill him as he sat alone in his car on New Year’s Eve.
LGBTQ+ community center opens in downtown Los Angeles
DTLA PROUD is committed to celebrating everyone's story, spreading optimism, growing our community and expanding our definition of diversity.
