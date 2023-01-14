ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inglewood, CA

CBS LA

Long Beach offers landlord incentives to help house homeless

One week after the city of Long Beach declared a state of emergency on homelessness, it's moving forward with a plan to incentivize landlords to help the housing situation.The city wants landlords to accept more renters who rely heavily on federally subsidized Emergency Housing Vouchers to pay the bulk of their rent."Emergency Housing Vouchers are a critical resource in meeting the city's housing needs," said Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson. "We need property owners to be 'all in' when it comes to solving the homelessness crisis, and the city is willing to help landlords make the leap and open their...
LONG BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

LAPD seeks to rehire retirees to shore up personnel losses, Inglewood sure can’t

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (2UrbanGirls) – Since the devastation visuals behind the death of George Floyd law enforcement agencies saw a rash of departures of long-time employees as scrutiny grew over how they did their job. The loss of personnel also affected local departments, including the Inglewood and Los Angeles police departments. LAPD has come up with an idea to rehire retirees which Inglewood can’t entertain due to Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts Jr.
INGLEWOOD, CA
CBS LA

What's behind the recent drop in rent prices?

While Los Angeles County might be one of the most expensive places to live in the United States, rent prices have dropped steadily over the last four months, a trend noticed across nine of California's 10 most-populated cities. After a period in which rent prices skyrocketed consistently from year to year, the change might not seem like much to many renters, but a new study from ApartmentList suggests that the trend could continue through 2023. The city with the largest drop in rental prices was Oceanside, where in December, prices dropped by nearly 4%. In Los Angeles and Long Beach, there was...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Mayor, L.A. City Council take steps to address homelessness

The sidewalks along Venice's Rose Avenue and Hampton Drive are empty Wednesday morning. It's all a part of a bigger homeless discussion happening Wednesday in Washington, D.C.The empty sidewalks represent an early victory for L.A. Mayor Karen Bass's plan to tackle homelessness. Until last week, the area held a sprawling tent encampment, one of the city's oldest. But it has been completely cleared and power-washed.Approximately 100 people living in the encampment have been placed in housing.Wednesday, L.A. City Council members are expected to create a homelessness fund of about $50 million to help push the mayor's Inside Safe program, addressing...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

LA Council Committee recommends list of permanent tenant protections

LOS ANGELES – A slate of permanent tenant protections are set to come before the Los Angeles City Council later this week after the council’s housing committee voted to move forward with recommendations Wednesday. The council is under pressure to implement protections before the state of emergency due...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Woman shot near Hollywood gas station

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – A woman was injured in a shooting near a gas station in the Hollywood area Wednesday. The shooting was reported around 4:30 p.m. near the Chevron gas station and ExtraMile convenience store near Sunset and Crescent Heights boulevards. The female victim was treated at the scene...
LOS ANGELES, CA
theregistrysocal.com

Vallarta Food Enterprises Pays $48.93MM for 144,000 SQFT Office Campus in Santa Clarita

After it was placed up for sale in 2021, a 144,036 square foot office campus in Santa Clarita has sold for $48.93 million, or approximately $339 per square foot. Public records show that the Valencia Corporate Plaza was purchased by Vallarta Food Enterprises Inc., and the seller in the transaction was an entity linked to True North Real Estate Fund III, a fund managed by True North Management Group.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
LATACO

Headlines: Gang Violence Closes Compton Youth Academy

Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Compton: Gang violence, including a December 9 shooting caught on camera, has indefinitely closed Compton’s Wildcat Youth Academy, a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
westsidetoday.com

Baldwin Hills Apartment Fire Displaces One Resident

Sunday afternoon Nicolet Ave fire knocked down in under 15 minutes. LAFD crews put out a Baldwin Hills fire in under 15 minutes over the weekend. The blaze was confined to one unit but displaced a resident of the apartment. According to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), the incident...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

Forget Rodeo Drive, This Casual Beverly Hills Restaurant Is Priced Just Right

The famous Beverly Hills Golden Triangle — the three-sided street grid comprised of Rodeo Drive, Canon Drive, and Wilshire — is home to restaurants like Mírame and Avra along with upscale hotel dining and corporate chains like the Cheesecake Factory. Now there’s also a casual, independent newcomer named the Beverly Bar in the area that’s eager to step into the fray to attract those who work or live within walking distance while in need of cocktails, on-tap beers, crudo, Neapolitan-style pizza, or grilled branzino.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA

