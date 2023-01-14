ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weber County, UT

Comments / 0

Related
Gephardt Daily

Update: 1 reported dead in Ogden shooting

OGDEN, Utah, Jan. 18, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was shot and killed in Ogden Tuesday night. The shooting took place about 5:45 p.m. at the intersection of 12th Street and Harrison Boulevard, according to Ogden Police Lt. Michael Rounkles. The victim, believed to be in his twenties,...
OGDEN, UT
Gephardt Daily

Witnesses saw man fatally shot from another vehicle at Ogden intersection

OGDEN, Utah, Jan. 18, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was shot and killed in Ogden Tuesday night. The shooting took place about 4:57 p.m., according to Ogden City Police. “Officers responded to the report of shots fired in the area of 12th Street and Harrison Boulevard. Multiple callers observed an individual discharging a firearm at another vehicle. The suspect vehicle fled the scene.
OGDEN, UT
Gephardt Daily

Ogden woman charged in connection with man’s shooting death

OGDEN, Utah, Jan. 18, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — One person has been arrested in connection with a shooting incident that killed a man in Ogden Tuesday night. Chelci Tea Marie Seber, 21, was identified as the owner of the car believed to have opened fire on the man. Seber...
OGDEN, UT
Gephardt Daily

Tooele police release name of woman killed when minivan hit business

Jan. 17, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Tooele City Police Department has released the name of the woman killed when a minivan struck a building near the site of her desk. The victim was Roseann Davis, 51, of Tooele, an employee of Ensign Engineering. One of Davis’ social media pages says she was an administrative assistant there and was hired in 2012.
TOOELE, UT
Gephardt Daily

Multiple agencies help knock down Lehi structure fire

LEHI, Utah, Jan. 18, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews from Lehi Fire Department and other agencies responded to a structure fire on Saturday. “Crews had a quick knock down and quick stop on the fire, as flames had spread to other nearby structures,” says a statement issued by Lehi Fire.
LEHI, UT
Gephardt Daily

Utah Highway Patrol releases details in fatal crash of Snow College athlete

SANPETE COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 17, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol has released more information about the two-vehicle collision Monday which claimed the life of Paige Rydalch, a Snow College softball player. Rydalch, 20, of Stockton, was driving south on State Route 132 just north of Fountain...
STOCKTON, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy