Update: 1 reported dead in Ogden shooting
OGDEN, Utah, Jan. 18, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was shot and killed in Ogden Tuesday night. The shooting took place about 5:45 p.m. at the intersection of 12th Street and Harrison Boulevard, according to Ogden Police Lt. Michael Rounkles. The victim, believed to be in his twenties,...
Witnesses saw man fatally shot from another vehicle at Ogden intersection
OGDEN, Utah, Jan. 18, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was shot and killed in Ogden Tuesday night. The shooting took place about 4:57 p.m., according to Ogden City Police. “Officers responded to the report of shots fired in the area of 12th Street and Harrison Boulevard. Multiple callers observed an individual discharging a firearm at another vehicle. The suspect vehicle fled the scene.
Ogden woman charged in connection with man’s shooting death
OGDEN, Utah, Jan. 18, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — One person has been arrested in connection with a shooting incident that killed a man in Ogden Tuesday night. Chelci Tea Marie Seber, 21, was identified as the owner of the car believed to have opened fire on the man. Seber...
Tooele police release name of woman killed when minivan hit business
Jan. 17, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Tooele City Police Department has released the name of the woman killed when a minivan struck a building near the site of her desk. The victim was Roseann Davis, 51, of Tooele, an employee of Ensign Engineering. One of Davis’ social media pages says she was an administrative assistant there and was hired in 2012.
Multiple agencies help knock down Lehi structure fire
LEHI, Utah, Jan. 18, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews from Lehi Fire Department and other agencies responded to a structure fire on Saturday. “Crews had a quick knock down and quick stop on the fire, as flames had spread to other nearby structures,” says a statement issued by Lehi Fire.
Woman struck, killed when minivan slams into Tooele business; driver, 2nd employee transported to hospital
TOOELE, Utah, Jan. 16, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman sitting at her work desk in Tooele was killed when a minivan crashed through the front window, pinning her in place. The accident happened at 11:23 a.m., and emergency crews responded to Ensign Engineering, at 169 N. Main. “Officers...
SLCPD releases details in 3rd latest auto-pedestrian incident in 24 hours
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 16, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police have released details about a third auto-pedestrian incident in less than 24 hours. Officers were called to the scene, 700 S. State, at 11:40 p.m. Sunday, after a call to dispatch about a man crossing the road when he was struck.
Salt Lake City police investigating State Street auto-pedestrian crash, 3rd such incident in 24 hours
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 16, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are investigating a Sunday night auto-pedestrian crash in Salt Lake City, the third such incident in less than 24 hours and the fourth since Friday. One person was taken to the hospital by ground ambulance after the crash,...
Utah Highway Patrol releases details in fatal crash of Snow College athlete
SANPETE COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 17, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol has released more information about the two-vehicle collision Monday which claimed the life of Paige Rydalch, a Snow College softball player. Rydalch, 20, of Stockton, was driving south on State Route 132 just north of Fountain...
WVCPD: Semi driver dead, fuel load spilled, SUV driver critically injured in Mt. View Corridor collision
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Jan. 16, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A semi driver is dead after a collision on Mountain View corridor Monday morning. “A semi traveling southbound on Mt. View and a small SUV traveling westbound collided,” says a 9:55 a.m. tweet from West Valley City police.
Men’s homeless center in South Salt Lake evacuated due to electrical fire
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Jan. 17, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — South Salt Lake Police officers helped with a full evacuation of the Pamela Atkinson Resource Center (PARC) early Tuesday morning due to an electrical fire. The fire was in one of the elevators at center. “South Salt Lake Fire...
Utah doctor, co-defendants indicted for allegedly defrauding government, CDC in COVID-19 vaccine scheme
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 18, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A Utah plastic surgeon and three co-defendants have been indicted on suspicion of running a COVID-19 vaccine scheme to defraud the government and CDC. A statement from the Department of Justice, Utah district, says the suspect, Dr. Michael Kirk...
Salt Lake Bees to move to new stadium to be built by 2025 season
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 17, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Larry H. Miller Company announced Tuesday it will build a triple-A baseball stadium in South Jordan. The new stadium will be used by the Salt Lake Bees, and also will serve as a year-round entertainment venue. “The Larry...
