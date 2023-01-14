ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

NFL fines Packers rookie Quay Walker for shoving Lions trainer; Rasul Douglas also fined

By Kassidy Hill, Packers News
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m50cf_0kF6Feew00

GREEN BAY, Wis. − The NFL fined Green Bay Packers defenders Quay Walker and Rasul Douglas for incidents that occurred during the Week 18 loss to the Detroit Lions.

Walker was fined $13,261 for shoving a Lions athletic training staff member while play was stopped for an injured Detroit player. Walker was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct and ejected. It was Walker's second such incident and ejection of the year, the first coming during the Week 8 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

On Monday, following the ejection, Walker met with media and apologized for his actions .

"I reached out to the trainer earlier today,” Walker said. “I talked to him for a long time. Just continued to apologize and pray he forgive me. Also I told him to reach out to the team if he can and the other trainers as well on my behalf and say I’m sorry.

“Really nothing I can do, to be honest with you, 'cause I made a mistake. I did what I did and I own up to that. Just something I gotta live with. Just a mistake I made and pray they forgive me.”

Douglas was fined $11,139 for an unnecessary roughness penalty after shoving a Lions player. With time expiring in the first half, the Lions were lining up to attempt a 48-yard field goal. The Packers called a timeout to ice Lions kicker Michael Badgley, who had missed a 46-yarder earlier.

The Lions stayed in field goal formation after the timeout was signaled with the intent of getting a practice kick before an official could run in. Douglas, on the field goal blocking unit, walked to the line of scrimmage and moved the ball out of the center’s hand.

Green Bay's future: As Packers mull QB situation, could both Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love return?

NFL mock draft: Where might Georgia, TCU stars land in first round?

“My thing is, we call timeout. I’m not about to let you snap and get a free kick,” Douglas said Sunday. “You already missed one earlier. There's no free kicks. When you kick, it's going to count for something. It ain’t about to be no, ‘you snap the ball, I’m kicking it, I got to push it right a little bit.’ I'm not doing that. So I smacked the ball out of the center’s hands, (No.) 70 pushed me, and I (pushed) him.

“That was bad for both of us, me and Quay, we know better. We shouldn't have did it.”

This article originally appeared on Packers News: NFL fines Packers rookie Quay Walker for shoving Lions trainer; Rasul Douglas also fined

Comments / 4

Rick Van Der Wegen
3d ago

I am a die hard Packers fan. With that being said I do not agree with this fine. I think it should have been $50,000 or better it was the second time this has happened. These petty little fines is like fineing me $25 for Jay walking. Hard to figure out how players get fined????

Reply
7
harm
3d ago

2nd offense, should be a suspension. It was not a terrible foul but must send a message

Reply
6
Joeynope123
3d ago

What a joke. Jamaal Williams got fined more for a touchdown celebration.

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation

A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
sportszion.com

Packers’ players brutally mock Vikings after they suffer humiliating loss vs Giants in wild-card round

The rivalry between the Green Bay Packers and the Minnesota Vikings has been sparked again after the Vikings’ exit from the wild card round last night. The Packers-Vikings rivalry has taken on a new dimension in the modern NFL era. This season, the Vikings have clinched the NFC North, whereas the Packers failed to claim the playoff spot with just a win. Both rival fans and players got engaged in social media banter after games.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Vikings WR Adam Thielen’s wife Caitlin’s IG story hints at potential Minnesota exit

Well, that’s a sad way to end the regular season. The Minnesota Vikings’ 13-3 season came to an untimely end after choking away a 27-0 lead to the New York Giants in the Wild Card round. Despite stellar play from their offense, Minnesota failed to stop the two-headed monster that was Saquon Barkley and Daniel Jones. Now, the future of the Vikings’ weapons are in jeopardy, especially after Adam Thielen’s wife Caitlin posted this on her IG story.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
SB Nation

Kirk Cousins is never going to win anything because he’s a Costco hotdog

There’s going to be no shortage of jokes about the Vikings this week. Their fraudulent path to the No. 3 seed was a road littered with near-losses to mediocre teams. The play inside the Giants game was uninspired, boring, and failed in key places at the worst possible times. Even their future is looking kind of bleak. Minnesota is projected to be well above the salary cap, and without much draft capital to get younger — or better in the process.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Alexus Atchley, TB Buccaneers Vita Vea’s Newlywed Wife

Vita Vea has gone through highs and lows during his NFL career, including injuries and a Super Bowl championship. Moreover, Vita Vea’s wife, Alexus Atchley, is making his Instagram followers swoon. The fellow athletes have been together for years and before his professional career. Atchley’s also been his constant cheerleader at games. They’ve made their relationship work through physical distance and tied the knot in 2022. Fans want to know more about Vita Vea’s newlywed wife’s background, which we reveal in this Alexus Atchley wiki.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Not Happy With 'Unfair' Schedule Decision

There is one game remaining in the NFL's Wild Card round, as the Dallas Cowboys are set to play at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. The winner of this game will take on the San Francisco 49ers on the road late on Sunday. The 49ers are coming off a win over the Seahawks on Saturday ...
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

753K+
Followers
79K+
Post
419M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy