Angie Van Deven
3d ago
Why did he let the one roommate go? That roommate saw him in the house and watched him leave out the back door. Why did the roommate go back to bed and NOT call the police until like 9:00 am?
Kaylee Goncalves’ family reveal potential reason why she called ex-boyfriend before Idaho murders
A University of Idaho student stabbed to death in her sleep may have called her ex-boyfriend on the night of her murder to rekindle their relationship, her family believes. Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were killed during a 13 November attack in the small college town of Moscow. The murders gripped the nation and a secretive investigation by the FBI, Moscow Police, and Idaho State Police eventually materialised into the 30 December arrest of Washington State University PhD criminology student Bryan Kohberger. Goncalves’ family has now shed new light on why she might have been...
Clue Left at Idaho Murders May Be Clever Move by Bryan Kohberger: Professor
"Would a highly-skilled, intelligent student who is teaching criminology, a Ph.D. student, have made such a basic error?"
'Crime Of Passion': Bryan Kohberger's Neighbor Reveals Chilling Conversation He Had With Accused Killer Just Days After University Of Idaho Massacre
Bryan Kohberger brought up the University of Idaho murders in a bizarre conversation with this neighbor, RadarOnline.com has learned. The man — who wished not to disclose his name or face — revealed the PhD student, who wound up arrested for the murder of the four college students, inquired about the killings just days after the crime.The neighbor lived by Kohberger, 28, in an off-campus apartment complex in Washington, located less than 10 miles from the Moscow murder home. In a brand new interview with CBS, the unidentified male recalled the eerie discussion he had with the person who turned...
Accused Idaho Killer Bryan Kohberger Repeatedly Messaged One of the Victims on Instagram: Source
"He was persistent," an investigative source on the case tells PEOPLE Two weeks before the slayings of four University of Idaho students last November, the man now accused of killing them sent a series of messages to one of the victims on Instagram, an investigator familiar with the case tells PEOPLE. In late October, an account that authorities believe belonged to Bryan Kohberger sent a greeting to one of the female victims, the source says. When he didn't get a reply, he sent several more messages to her. "He slid into one of...
Bryan Kohberger's neighbor says the murder suspect once told him the Idaho killings seemed like a 'crime of passion'
The neighbor told CBS Mornings that Bryan Kohberger told him that serial killers are "rare" when talking about Netflix's Jeffrey Dahmer miniseries.
Dateline's Keith Morrison Admits He Struggles With The Ethics Of Reporting On True Crime
NBC's "Dateline" is a staple of the network, having been on the air now for 31 seasons. Though it has long focused on true crime, "Dateline" in its earliest days was also a general news program. But today, it reigns as one of the kings of true crime, even in a market that has arguably become oversaturated. Between the many true crime podcasts and documentaries across most streaming services, "Dateline" has still managed to carve out a large space for itself.
Clue Found at Idaho Murder Scene Sparks Questions About Possible Target
According to a police probable cause affidavit, a knife sheath was found at the scene and DNA from it was linked back to Kohberger's father.
$1.35 Billion Lottery Winner From Maine Would Have Been $52 Million Richer if They’d Bought Their Ticket One Mile Away
Crossing the New Hampshire border would have saved the lucky winner $52m in state income taxes. Friday 13 January saw the vast Mega Millions jackpot won by a lucky ticket holder who purchased their winning ticket from Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon, Maine.
Ana Walshe’s final chilling note to husband revealed: ‘Courage, love, perseverance…’
COHASSET, Mass. — An eerie note written in bright red letters by Ana Walshe looking forward to the year ahead from a New Year’s Eve party just hours before she disappeared can exclusively be revealed by The Post. “Wow! 2022…What a year! And yet, we are still here and together! Let’s make 2023 the best one yet! We are the authors of our lives…courage, love, perseverance, compassion, and joy. Love, Ana,” reads the ominous message, written on the side of a Lanson Noble Cuvee champagne box. The champagne sits in the kitchen of Ana and husband Brian Walshe’s family home, which appears to be...
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger had an ‘incel complex’ that drove him to kill: ex-FBI agent
University of Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger may have been driven to kill by his history of social issues and a possible “incel complex,” a former FBI investigator told The Post. “The murders may have been… an effort to assert some type of dominance,” former FBI agent and security expert Pete Yachmetz explained to The Post this week. Kohberger, 28, was arrested late last month for the Nov. 13 stabbing deaths of Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, at an off-campus residence in Moscow, Idaho. Yachmetz believes the brutality of the crime and Kohberger’s history...
Sleuths claim Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger was filmed attending vigil for victims
Twitter sleuths think they've found someone who looks like Bryan Kohberger, accused of slaying four Idaho college students, at a vigil for the victims.
Woman Describes Eerie Tinder Date With Idaho Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger
Hayley Willette says she had not been closely following the latest developments in the case of the four University of Idaho students who were murdered inside their campus home when she came across a news article last week about the grisly crime.As Willette was reading the story in a small Pennsylvania news outlet, detailing the scene where Bryan Kohberger had been arrested on Dec. 30, the 26-year-old OB/GYN nurse stumbled upon the suspect’s mugshot. That’s when she says she realized that Kohberger was the same man she went on an uncomfortable December 2015 Tinder date with when she was in...
VIDEO: What in the World is Going On in the Woods of Idaho?
Idaho is known for a lot of things - amazing food, mountains, finger steaks, and yes... Bigfoot. While there are a lot of theories as to where Bigfoot is lurking in the Treasure Valley, there is one video floating around on the internet that seemingly shows where Bigfoot either lived... or where he attacked.
Ex-Tenant At 'Creaky' University Of Idaho Murder House Believes Suspect Couldn't Have Gone Unnoticed
A former tenant who lived at the off-campus house-turned-crime scene in the brutal murders of four University of Idaho students has spoken out with a claim about the suspect. The ex-tenant found it hard to believe that the killer could freely move about the residence without being noticed due to the "old, creaky house," RadarOnline.com has learned. Cole Alteneder graduated from UI in 2022 and lived at 1122 King St during his junior year of college. After he moved out, his former off-campus dwelling became the crime scene of a gruesome quadruple homicide that has left Moscow, Idaho, police, state,...
What Bryan Kohberger's Parents Have Said About the Idaho Murders
Suspect Bryan Kohberger's parents have called for privacy as they support their son while cooperating with law enforcement.
According to a lawyer, the suspect in the Idaho college student killings wants to bypass the extradition hearing.
To hasten his return to the Gem State, where he is charged with four counts of first-degree murder, the suspect in the deaths of four University of Idaho undergraduate students intends to bypass this week's extradition hearing.
WATCH: Idaho’s Most Evil Woman Once Competed on Wheel of Fortune
By now, you've probably heard of the case of Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell. They're going to be facing trial in April of 2023 for their heinous acts against J.J. Vallow, Tylee Ryan, and Tammy Daybell. Their horrific crimes are documented in the trending Netflix documentary Sins of Our Mother and one particular detail absolutely caught me off guard.
'Incredible mother' to be laid to rest with her children in southern Utah on Friday
A Utah father shot and killed his wife, five children and his wife’s mother Jan. 4 in Enoch, Utah. The Latter-day Saint mother will be remembered for being an “incredible mother” who “served faithfully.”
What is visual-snow syndrome? Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger may have discussed the rare disorder on an old chat forum.
Most people experiencing visual-snow syndrome continuously see tiny, snowlike flecks in their vision — even when their eyes are closed.
Report from Pennsylvania prison: Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger makes insensitive remark
MOSCOW, Idaho- A report claims that during his five days in a Pennsylvania jail, murder suspect Bryan Kohberger from Idaho made a crude joke. NewsNation was informed by an anonymous source inside the Monroe County Correctional Facility that the alleged mass killer was questioned as to his motivations for the murders of the four college students in Moscow, Idaho. "I didn't do anything," he reportedly replied.
