Girls Basketball: West Essex Beats Columbia, 62-53

NORTH CALDWELL, NJ -- West Essex dominated the middle two quarters and came away with a 62-53 girls basketball victory over Columbia on Saturday.

Jordan Cohen scored 21 points for West Essex (8-3), which outscored the Cougars, 26-13, in the second and third quarters to head into the final quarter with a 44-31 lead.

Sasha Resnick collected 12 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and three blocks; and Olivia Weiss finished with 12 points, eight rebounds and two assists for the Lady Knights.

Talia Baptiste led Columbia (4-7) with 22 points and Shana Desir clicked for 11 points for the Cougars.



