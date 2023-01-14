ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, NJ

Girls Basketball: West Essex Beats Columbia, 62-53

NORTH CALDWELL, NJ -- West Essex dominated the middle two quarters and came away with a 62-53 girls basketball victory over Columbia on Saturday.

Jordan Cohen scored 21 points for West Essex (8-3), which outscored the Cougars, 26-13, in the second and third quarters to head into the final quarter with a 44-31 lead.

Sasha Resnick collected 12 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and three blocks; and Olivia Weiss finished with 12 points, eight rebounds and two assists for the Lady Knights.

Talia Baptiste led Columbia (4-7) with 22 points and Shana Desir clicked for 11 points for the Cougars.

TAPinto.net

Smith, Kray and Toddings Lead Barnegat Boys Hoops to Victory over East Brunswick Magnet School 66-29

BARNEGAT - The Barnegat Bengals sprinted out to a 32-14 halftime lead and never looked back in 66-29 victory over East Brunswick Magnet School. Jamari Smith scored 14, Mason Kray 11 and Josh Toddings 10 to lead Brnegat. Barnegat's record improves to 4-9.   Team 1 2 3 4 Final East Brunswick Magnet (6-5) 2 12 2 13 29 Barnegat (4-9) 20 12 15 19 66 Team Stats   Player Stats East Brunswick Magnet Game Stats   Player 2PT 3PT FTM FTA PTS REB AST BLK STL Justin Noon 1 0 0 1 2 0 0 0 0 Juel Holmes-Smith 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Estevan Atanacio 5 3 1 1 20 0 0 0 0 Tyrique Pompey 1 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 Jack Clements 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Scott Pede 1 0 3 4 5 0 0 0 0 Totals: 8 3 4 6 29 0 0 0 0   Barnegat Game Stats Player 2PT 3PT FTM FTA PTS REB AST BLK STL Tommy Szukalski 0 1 0 0 3 0 0 0 0 Mason Krey 3 1 2 2 11 0 0 0 0 Luke Tortorici 2 0 0 0 4 0 0 0 0 Shawn Javines 4 0 1 1 9 0 0 0 0 Cole Toddings 5 0 0 2 10 0 0 0 0 Stephen Griffin 1 0 0 2 2 0 0 0 0 Todd Muhammad 0 1 0 0 3 0 0 0 0 Alex Churney 2 0 0 0 4 0 0 0 0 Kyle Greenleaf 3 0 0 0 6 0 0 0 0 Kalil O'Neal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Jamari Smith 4 2 0 3 14 0 0 0 0 Totals: 24 5 3 10 66 0 0 0 0
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball: Stunning Rally Leads to West Essex OT Win Over Belleville, 59-57

NORTH CALDWELL, NJ -- Belleville was on its was to an unlikely upset on Tuesday before the West Essex boys basketball team staged an even more unlikely comeback. West Essex trailed by 11 points with 2:10 left in the fourth quarter, came back to take a three-point lead before Belleville forced overtime with a game-tying 3-pointer, and then West Essex finally prevailed in overtime, 59-57. Belleville (5-9) led, 49-38, before West Essex went on a 16-2 run to take a 54-51 lead. The comeback featured a five-point play by Joe Ganton, who led the Knights in scoring with 31 points. Ethan Saccone sank...
BELLEVILLE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Montville Girls Basketball Coach Derek Lynn Earns Career Victory No. 200 as Lady Mustangs Move to 9-2

MONTVILLE, NJ – The Montville girls basketball team started off their season by ripping off six straight wins, while playing strong defense and up-tempo offense. But they were tripped up during the first week in January when they fell in two very close contests to Chatham then Saddle River Day.   The Lady Mustangs (9-2) dusted themselves off and turned their sights on the next game, in which they went on the road to battle state ranked Bayonne on Jan. 9.  The Mustangs worked hard all game against the Fighting Bees and held a slight advantage in each of the four quarters to pull...
MONTVILLE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Madison Girls Basketball Captains Are Leading The Charge To Victory This Season

Any team on their schedule that believed that, for whatever reason, the Madison High School girls basketball program was going to take their foot off the gas pedal after a championship 2021-2022 season were very much mistaken. The Dodgers who captured the NJSIAA North 2 Group 2 Sectional title last year are focused on being considerably successful this winter. Through January 18, Madison had an overall record of 10-2. Helping to lead the way on the court for the Dodgers are the senior captains, Erin Kleiven and Gwen Tuhy. “Gwen and Erin have different strengths but are true leaders by example and the...
MADISON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Chargers Junior Varsity Girls Basketball Team Keeps Unbeaten Streak Alive

EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ - It was the annual Noppenberger/Visokay Challenge at East Brunswick High School on Tuesday and the Chargers girls basketball junior varsity team keeps rolling. Spotswood kept its unbeaten steak going with a 55-48 victory over East Brunswick High School's junior varsity team. The victory was the Chargers 10th in a row. Ella Calandruccio led the Chargers with a game-high 27 points. Calandruccio also had seven rebounds, four assists and four steals. Alex Nault added nine points with eight rebounds and five blocks. Tatum Jones and Danielle Salvesen both chipped in eight points. Salvesen also grabbed 11 rebounds. Spotswood will look to keep the steak going against Carteret High School's junior varsity team on Wednesday. Game time is at 4 p.m. 
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Girls Basketball: Scotch Plains-Fanwood Chops Down Oak Knoll, 58-33, on Senior Night

SCOTCH PLAINS/FANWOOD, NJ -- Scotch Plains-Fanwood girls basketball celebrated both a 55-38 win over Oak Knoll and the career of senior captain Ali Murphy on Senior Night on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. "Last night was a lot of fun and provided a vintage game for Ali," SPF girls basketball coach Ryan McKenna told TAPinto. "She finished with other defenders on her and was able to make multiple 3 point plays as a result. She also continued to rebound the ball well and prevent second opportunities for the other team." Murphy, who will continue her academic and athletic career at Wesleyan University, hit for...
FANWOOD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Chargers Wrestlers Defeat Highland Park

HIGHLAND PARK, NJ - The Spotswood High School wrestling team came away with a 54-18 victory on the mat on Tuesday. Spotswood's victory over the Owls improved the team's overall season record to 8-7. Tuesday's results including weight class are as follows. 106 - Valerie Cicero (Spotswood) by forfeit 113 - Aidan Rizzuto (Spotswood) by forfeit 120 - Brandon Snyder (Spotswood) over Alain Segura (Highland Park) by a fall 126 - Colton Schmitz (Spotswood) by forfeit 132 - Double Forfeit 138 - Ernie Botteon (Highland Park) over Paul Aliermo (Spotswood) by a fall 144 - Melissa Wehrle (Spotswood) over Eugene Yu (Highland Park) by a fall 150 - Nick Marin (Spotswood) over...
HIGHLAND PARK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Lady Chargers Fall to Bears in 2023 Noppenberger/Visokay Challenge

EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ - The Spotswood High School girls varsity basketball team ended the first half of the 2022-23 season with a 56-41 loss in the annual Noppenberger/Visokay Challenge at East Brunswick High School on Tuesday. Spotswood was down by 11 at the halftime break. East Brunswick outscored the Chargers 25-21 in the final two quarters to win this year's challenge and stop the Chargers six game win streak. Lizzie Calandruccio led the Chargers' offense with a game-high 18 points. Jada Palacios, Allie Costantino and Violet Tharney all netted five points. Tharney also pulled down seven rebounds. Teagan Jones and Ava...
SPOTSWOOD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Ridgewood High School Makes Quarterfinals of NJ State History Bee & Bowl Championships

RIDGEWOOD, NJ - Students from Ridgewood High School placed fifth in the NJ State History Bee and Bowl Championships on Saturday afternoon. The competition took place at RHS with over 200 students from more than 20 area schools competing for top marks and a bid to national and international competition. Both individual and team matchups took place following a tournament format developed by Ridgewood native David Madden who founded International Academic Competitions. The competition is broken down into three age divisions: Varsity, Junior Varsity and Middle School. Team competition is arranged in a series of head-to-head matches across five rounds. At the...
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Nacinovich Goal with 4:47 Left Caps 3-Goal Third Period for Chatham in 4-4 Ice Hockey Tie with Randolph; 3rd Straight 4-4 Tie

MORRIS TOWNSHIP, NJ -- Chatham boys ice hockey followers who like to play the lottery might be inclined to include the numbers 4 and 44, along with the jersey numbers of Matt Nacinovich (19), Ryan Burke (3) and Nikita Konevych (22) for good luck. The odds are certainly high when it comes to winning the lottery, but there is no calculating the possibilities of Chatham playing to its third straight 4-4 tie, especially when it took three straight goals in the third period for the Cougars to pull even with nemesis Randolph on Wednesday night at Mennen Sports Arena. Sophomore forward Nacinovich's second goal of...
CHATHAM, NJ
TAPinto.net

Eastside Keeps Winning Streak as Lady Ghosts Defeat Kennedy 42-16

PATERSON, NJ - The 4-7 John F. Kennedy (JFK) Knights girls basketball team traveled across Paterson to take on the 10-3 Lady Ghosts at Eastside High School on Tuesday. Eastside got off to a strong start against the Knights outscoring their opponents12-4 in the first quarter, 8-0 in the second quarter and 16-3 in the third quarter. The Knights won the fourth quarter, as they outscored the Ghosts 9-6. Ultimately, Eastside defeated Kennedy by a final score of 42-16.  For Eastside, senior guard Symiaha Brown-Cobb had a great performance, putting up a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds, adding eight assists to her...
PATERSON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Wrestling: Union Victorious Over Hoboken, 66-18

UNION, NJ -- The Union wrestling team pinned four opponents en route to a 66-18 victory over Hoboken on Wednesday. 106 Jaydon Robles (U) — Forfeit 113 Raul Moscoso Moreira (U) — Forfeit 120 Macain Romain (U) — Forfeit 126 Woodley Auciel (U) — Forfeit 132 Ariel Azeredo (U) — Forfeit 138 Gabriel Hargrove (U) — Pin 3:28 Noah Reyes (H) 144 Aidan Cross (U) — Pin 2:55 Tyler Shawlinsky (H) 150 Joshua Deleon (U) — Pin 0:49 Kristopher Atkins (H) 157 Kodi Pfeiffer (H) — Pin 1:14 Isaiah Caban (U) 165 Adams Jacques (U) — Forfeit 175 Daniel Collin (U) — Forfeit 190 Nicholas Gonzalez (U) — Pin 0:30 Benedetto Cecala (H) 215 Shane Berberna (H) — Pin 1:42 Mark Belfleur (U) 285 Jhonas Eckhardt (H) — Pin 4:13 Obreight Ingram (U)
HOBOKEN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Ice Hockey: Millburn Beats Bayonne, 5-2

BAYONNE, NJ -- Millburn scored three unanswered goals in the third period to pull away for a 5-2 ice hockey victory over Bayonne Wednesday afternoon. Bayonne (1-8) had a 2-1 lead midway through the second period before the Millers tied it with a goal, and then scored three more times in the final period. Kurt Dimoski scored the only goal of the first period to give the Bees a 1-0 lead. After a Millburn goal tied it in the second period, Alex Fiermonte scored with an assist from Roberto Bernardo to give Bayonne a one-goal lead. Sydney Fogu of Bayonne made 63 saves.
MILLBURN, NJ
TAPinto.net

HS Bowling: Wood-Ridge Shuts Out Wallington

NORTH ARLINGTON. NJ – Coming in Tuesday’s match with Wood-Ridge, Wallington had little to fear.  Undefeated on the season, the Panthers were coming with an average nearly 60 pins per game higher than Wood-Ridge. But Wood-Ridge, who has been hot lately, continued their winning ways, sweeping the league-leading Panthers, handing them a convincing 7-0 defeat. Senior captain Andrew Medina led the way for the Blue Devils, rolling a 224 in game one as Wood-Ridge crushed Wallington, 739-605.  Dylan Matawa rolled a 202, while Nico Altamura rolled a 192 in the win.  Game two saw Wallington roll a 743 game, but Medina, who rolled...
WALLINGTON, NJ
TAPinto.net

10 from Ridgewood High School Make North Jersey Win Ensemble/Symphonic Band

RIDGEWOOD, NJ - Excellence in the arts has always taken center stage at Ridgewood High School and this year 10 students were accepted to perform as members of the 2023 Region 1 North Jersey Wind Ensemble/Symphonic Band. The selected students underwent a challenging audition process that has been known to many as the most competitive region in the state. Selected students include: Youngho (Ryan) Cho - Flute Sumedha Solai - English Horn Elliott Yi - Clarinet Aaron Shefter - Clarinet Seojin Kim - Clarinet Markus Ryen - Trumpet Kai Koyama - Trumpet Justin Wang Danielle Haas - French Horn Ethan Hayes - Principal Euphonium The members will go through a series of rehearsals before their concert performance at Parsippany High School on Sunday, January 29 at 3 p.m. Read More Ridgewood Education News: Ridgewood High School Makes Quarterfinals of NJ State History Bee & Bowl Championships 17 Students from Ridgewood Make Lehigh University's Dean's List Meet Ridgewood Art Institute's Elena Taylor
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Rahway High School Musicians Selected for Prestigious Central Jersey Honors Band

RAHWAY, NJ —Four Rahway High School (RHS) band members have just been selected to perform with the prestigious Central New Jersey Music Educators Association High School Honors Band. RHS band director Meagan Spatz said she nominated Alex Martino, Joskar Yanes, Kimberly Reyes, and Michael Nieves "based on their high level of performance, musical achievement, work ethic, and positive attitudes." Students selected represent schools from each of the six central New Jersey counties: Hunterdon, Monmouth, Mercer, Somerset, Middlesex, and Union. Following student nominations, a committee of representative band directors then makes the final decision, assessing its long list of nominated students in order to create an honors band with ideal instrumentation.  Juniors and seniors are given priority over younger students. Alex Martino and Kimberly Reyes are seniors. Joskar Yanes is a junior. Michael Nieves, who plays the tuba, is a sophomore.  The Honors Band concert will take place this Saturday, January 21, at 4 p.m. at Sayreville War Memorial High School, located at 820 Washington Rd. in Parlin.  Anyone wishing to attend the concert should email Meagan Spatz at mspatz@rahway.net for ticket information.  [Don’t miss any TAPinto Rahway news. Go to tapinto.net/enews to sign up for our free e-newsletter, delivered each morning to your inbox
RAHWAY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Vinny's Pizza & Pasta Cranford Athletes of the Week: Kristen Fries & Dylan Jones

CRANFORD, NJ - Congratulation to this week's Vinny's Pizza and Pasta Cranford High Athletes of the Week: Kristen Fries and Dylan Jones.   Kristen is a junior on the varsity winter track team. She threw a personal best of 32' 3" in the shot put at the Group 2 State meet this past weekend. She, along with her teammate Tori Aslin, placed 2nd overall.  Dylan is a sophomore on the varsity wrestling team. He had a come-from-behind pin to win the match against West Morris this weekend to secure the number two seed at the State Sectional Tournament.     TAPinto Cranford's Athletes of the Week section is sponsored by Vinny's Pizza & Pasta. Vinny's is located at 28 Eastman Street in Cranford. To order online or check out their menu, click here!
CRANFORD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Spotswood PBA Local 225 Taking the Plunge

SPOTSWOOD, NJ - Spotswood PBA Local 225 will be taking the plunge next month; the Polar Bear Plunge. Team Spotswood will be participating in the 2023 Polar Bear Plunge on Saturday, February 25. Plungers hit the beach at 12:45 p.m. and jump in at 1 p.m. All the proceeds from the event go to support Special Olympics New Jersey. Spotswood PBA Local 225 is asking residents to support their Polar Bear Plunge and help New Jersey's Special Olympic athletes as well. Donations can be made for Team Spotswood on their Polar Bear 2023 webpage. To date, the team has raised $270. 
SPOTSWOOD, NJ
TAPinto.net

WOHS AB-Salute Boys Step Team Wins 1st Place at Youth Step Brooklyn Borough Stepping Championship

WEST ORANGE, NJ -- The award-winning West Orange High School Ab-Salute Boys Step Team kicked off the season with a first-place win at the Youth Step USA Brooklyn Borough Stepping Championship, held Jan. 14 at Boys and Girls High School, beating out seven New York contenders. Next up is the Regional Championship on Feb. 18 in Newark at George Washington Carver Elementary School. WOHS Fine Arts Director Dr. William Farley is the advisor for the Boys Step Team.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Princeton's New Planning Director -- The Young Guy with 'Street Cred'

Princeton, NJ – Last May, when municipal planner Michael LaPlace left Princeton after just three years on the job to take a similar position in Annapolis, Maryland, the town had no immediate successor. As it undertook a search for a replacement, the town’s planning coordination fell on the shoulders of young Justin Lesko, a 2015 Rutgers alumnus who joined the municipality as a senior planner in the summer of 2020. As the senior planner and then acting planning director, Lesko got plenty of on-the-job training, overseeing the current rewriting of the Community Master Plan and the major overhaul of both the...
PRINCETON, NJ
