Centre Daily
Dallas Mavericks vs. Atlanta Hawks: 3 Big Things to Watch
The Dallas Mavericks (24-21) play host to the Atlanta Hawks (22-22) on Wednesday in hopes of ending their two-game losing streak. Dallas is coming off back-to-back losses to the Portland Trail Blazers on the road over the weekend with Luka Doncic missing the second contest. However, Doncic, as well as some other reinforcements, should be back in action against the Hawks.
Centre Daily
LA Clippers vs. Utah Jazz Full Injury Report
It what has become a regular occurrence for this iteration of the LA Clippers, neither Kawhi Leonard or Paul George will suit up against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night. Both players are healthy, but with this being the last half of a back-to-back, neither will play. For George, this is the 6th game he has missed in LA's last seven contests.
Centre Daily
Lakers: Energizer Bunny Wenyen Gabriel Humble Despite Big Night Against Houston
25-year-old Los Angeles Lakers Wenyen Gabriel had another good night Monday, proving to be a critical two-way component in LA's 140-132 Crypto.com Arena victory over the visiting Houston Rockets. Across 24:07, Gabriel was LA's fourth-leading scorer. He notched 14 points on 5-of-8 shooting from the floor and 4-of-4 shooting from...
Centre Daily
Injury Report: Pacers Without Halliburton as OKC Returns Home
Oklahoma City returns to its home court after a brief Eastern Conference road trip. The Thunder enter the game on three-game win streak. They continue to claw closer to a .500 record as the season draws closer to the All-Star Break. The OKC injury report isn’t lengthy, but the missing...
Centre Daily
Lakers: Would The Win-Now Kings Be Willing To Trade This Vet To LA?
Tonight's opponents, the Sacramento Kings, don't exactly seem like fertile trading partners for your Los Angeles Lakers. At 24-18, Sacramento is finally in a position to actually qualify for the playoffs for the first time in 17 years, and, as led by probable All-Star center Domantas Sabonis and possible All-Star point guard De'Aaron Fox, could conceivably even win a playoff round.
Centre Daily
Giants-Eagles NFC Divisional Round Odds, Lines, Spread and Best Bet
The NFC East is guaranteed to have at least one representative playing for the conference title as the Giants and Eagles are set square off for the third time this season with an NFC championship game appearance on the line. Philadelphia, which earned the No. 1 seed and a first-round...
Centre Daily
Lakers Injury Report: Availability of Ailing Domantas Sabonis For LA-Sacramento Revealed
Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis, who's looked like a shoo-in to make the 2023 NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City next month as his team's best player, has apparently been battling a non-COVID-19 illness of late. This morning, he was previously listed as questionable to suit up for tonight's matchup against your Los Angeles Lakers.
Centre Daily
Former Miami Heat Player Markieff Morris Involved In Yet Another On-Court Altercation
It seems on-court altercations seem to follow Brooklyn Nets forward Markieff Morris wherever he goes. On Tuesday, Morris got into a near-skirmish with Jeremy Sochan of the San Antonio Spurs. It began with Morris trying to run through Sochan in the paint. It ended with Sochan putting Morris on the ground with a semi-body slam.
Centre Daily
Lakers: Trading For Rockets Veteran Could Cure What Ails Purple And Gold
To go anywhere in the 2023 postseason, your 19-24 Los Angeles Lakers clearly need more help in two key departments: three-point shooting and defense. Tonight's opposition, the Houston Rockets, has one sharpshooting veteran contributor who could at least assist LA on the long range front. 6'3" shooting guard Eric Gordon,...
