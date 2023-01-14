ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, IN

Lady Jackets unable to push past conference opponent Paoli

One step forward and two steps back, or perhaps two steps forward and one step back?. Whatever the case, Mitchell High School continued their recent run of competitive games, where they eventually fall by four points in the end on Tuesday, as they travelled to Paoli to take on their Patoka Lake Athletic Conference Opponents, the Rams.
MITCHELL, IN
Jake Walker is District 9 Officer of the Year

INDIANA – Indiana Conservation Officer Zach Walker has been selected as the 2022 District 9 Officer of the year. District 9 includes Dearborn, Decatur, Fayette, Franklin, Jefferson, Jennings, Ohio, Ripley, Rush, Switzerland, and Union counties. Walker is assigned to Jennings County and has been a conservation officer since 2009....
INDIANA STATE
Obituary: Hazel A. Fender

Hazel A. Fender, 93, of Bedford, passed away at 9:41 a.m. on Monday, January 16, 2023, at Stonecroft Health Campus in Bloomington, Indiana. Born October 19, 1929, in Bedford, she was the daughter of William Sydney Meadows and Effie (Shields) Meadows. She attended school in Heltonville, Indiana, and later worked for Sarkis Tarzian, RCA, Crane Naval Supply Center, and Bedford North Lawrence High School.
BEDFORD, IN
Cole Hollingsworth named District 5 Officer of the Year

INDIANA – Indiana Conservation Officer Cole Hollingsworth has been selected as the 2022 District 5 Officer of the Year. District 5 includes Clay, Greene, Owen, Parke, Putnam, Sullivan, Vermillion, and Vigo counties. Hollingsworth is assigned to Greene County and has been a conservation officer since 2019. Before transferring to...
INDIANA STATE
Obituary: Michael Souder

Michael Souder, 57, of Indianapolis, passed away on January 14, 2023, at 11:35 a.m. at his residence. He was born in Bedford on July 5, 1965, to Gayles D. Souder and Linda Clarine (Brown) Souder. Michael was a graduate of Mitchell High School Class of 1983, he was a meat cutter at Kroger’s Grocery Stores in Indianapolis for over 30 years, and he loved Harley Davidson motorcycles.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Winter Market fundraiser for NLCS robotics teams coming on Feb. 5

BEDFORD – North Lawrence Community Schools will host a Winter Market on Sunday, Feb. 5 from 1-5 p.m. at the Parkview Gym. The market will serve as a fundraiser for the district’s robotics programs, with 100% of vendor fees and donations going directly to them. There will be...
BEDFORD, IN
Ryan McCauley is District 3 Conservation Officer of the Year

INDIANA – Indiana Conservation Officer Ryan McCauley has been selected as the 2022 District 3 Officer of the Year. District 3 includes Benton, Boone, Carroll, Cass, Clinton, Fountain, Montgomery, Tippecanoe, Warren, and White counties. McCauley is assigned to Clinton County and has been a conservation officer since 2014. In...
CLINTON COUNTY, IN
Obituary: Ruby Cracraft

Ruby Cracraft, 85, of Bedford, passed away at 6:05 p.m., on Tuesday, January 17, 2023. Born September 8, 1937, in Lawrence Co., she was the daughter of Shirley and Pearl (Kirk) Sharr. She married Willard Cracraft on February 14, 1960, and he survives. She retired from the Bedford National Bank/Chase Bank after 30 years of service and was a member of the Judah Church of Christ.
BEDFORD, IN
DNR begins $30 million Monon South Trail development

INDIANA — The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will award $29.5 million to acquire and begin the development of the 62.3-mile Monon South Trail. Once constructed, the trail, spanning five counties in Southern Indiana, will be the longest contiguous recreational trail in Indiana. Gov. Holcomb discussed the plan in his State of the State address last week.
INDIANA STATE
Police Log: January 18, 2023

4:45 a.m. Medical emergency in the 1000 block of Zollman Avenue. An IU LifeLine ambulance responded. 6:28 a.m. Battery reported at Transitions on G Street. 6:32 a.m. Report of a suspicious person in the 2000 block of H Street. 7:20 a.m. School patrols at Lincoln Elementary. 7:30 a.m. An alarm...
BEDFORD, IN
Brain Excellence Education (B.E.E.) Program launching, participants needed

BEDFORD – On March 6, the IU Health Rural Dementia Network along with IU Health Community Health Alzheimer’s and Dementia Resource Service is launching a program for individuals with or at risk of mild cognitive decline. This is the second of two pilot programs, with the first having...
Lions complete KidSight vision screening of preschool children for 2022

LAWRENCE CO. – Members of the four Lawrence County Lions Clubs (Bedford, Bedford Noon, Mitchell, and Fayetteville Community) have recently completed their ninth year of Operation KidSight vision screenings at 18 area preschool and childcare facilities. Members completed screenings at North Lawrence Playful Pathways Preschool, St. Vincent Preschool and...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
Obituary: Jo Ellen Sutton

Jo Ellen Sutton, 78, of Bedford, passed away at 3:58 a.m. on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at I.U. Health Bloomington Hospital. Born February 23, 1944, in Bedford, she was the daughter of Joseph Clinton and Mary Jo (Dalton) Gilbert. She graduated from Manchester High School with the class of 1962.
BEDFORD, IN
City of Bloomington accepting applications to serve on the City’s Boards and Commissions

BLOOMINGTON – The City of Bloomington is accepting applications to serve on city boards and commissions. BIDAC (Bloomington Industrial Development Advisory Commission) For more information, visit bloomington.in.gov/onboard/committees/info?committee_id=7. Bicycle and Pedestrian Safety Commission. Seat(s) available: 1. Appointed by: Bloomington Common Council. For more information, visit bloomington.in.gov/onboard/committees/info?committee_id=6. Bloomington Arts Commission. Seat(s)...
BLOOMINGTON, IN

