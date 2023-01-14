Read full article on original website
wbiw.com
Lady Jackets unable to push past conference opponent Paoli
One step forward and two steps back, or perhaps two steps forward and one step back?. Whatever the case, Mitchell High School continued their recent run of competitive games, where they eventually fall by four points in the end on Tuesday, as they travelled to Paoli to take on their Patoka Lake Athletic Conference Opponents, the Rams.
wbiw.com
Sweet senior music as Stars honor their upperclassmen during meets with Seymour
BEDFORD – Cole Baker’s favorite song, according to his Senior Night bio, is the hip-hop track “Get Low” by lil Jon and the East Side Boyz. Hey, every generation listens to something the previous ones don’t quite understand. The question isn’t Baker’s taste in music....
wbiw.com
Jake Walker is District 9 Officer of the Year
INDIANA – Indiana Conservation Officer Zach Walker has been selected as the 2022 District 9 Officer of the year. District 9 includes Dearborn, Decatur, Fayette, Franklin, Jefferson, Jennings, Ohio, Ripley, Rush, Switzerland, and Union counties. Walker is assigned to Jennings County and has been a conservation officer since 2009....
wbiw.com
Obituary: Hazel A. Fender
Hazel A. Fender, 93, of Bedford, passed away at 9:41 a.m. on Monday, January 16, 2023, at Stonecroft Health Campus in Bloomington, Indiana. Born October 19, 1929, in Bedford, she was the daughter of William Sydney Meadows and Effie (Shields) Meadows. She attended school in Heltonville, Indiana, and later worked for Sarkis Tarzian, RCA, Crane Naval Supply Center, and Bedford North Lawrence High School.
wbiw.com
Cole Hollingsworth named District 5 Officer of the Year
INDIANA – Indiana Conservation Officer Cole Hollingsworth has been selected as the 2022 District 5 Officer of the Year. District 5 includes Clay, Greene, Owen, Parke, Putnam, Sullivan, Vermillion, and Vigo counties. Hollingsworth is assigned to Greene County and has been a conservation officer since 2019. Before transferring to...
wbiw.com
Obituary: Michael Souder
Michael Souder, 57, of Indianapolis, passed away on January 14, 2023, at 11:35 a.m. at his residence. He was born in Bedford on July 5, 1965, to Gayles D. Souder and Linda Clarine (Brown) Souder. Michael was a graduate of Mitchell High School Class of 1983, he was a meat cutter at Kroger’s Grocery Stores in Indianapolis for over 30 years, and he loved Harley Davidson motorcycles.
wbiw.com
Winter Market fundraiser for NLCS robotics teams coming on Feb. 5
BEDFORD – North Lawrence Community Schools will host a Winter Market on Sunday, Feb. 5 from 1-5 p.m. at the Parkview Gym. The market will serve as a fundraiser for the district’s robotics programs, with 100% of vendor fees and donations going directly to them. There will be...
wbiw.com
Ryan McCauley is District 3 Conservation Officer of the Year
INDIANA – Indiana Conservation Officer Ryan McCauley has been selected as the 2022 District 3 Officer of the Year. District 3 includes Benton, Boone, Carroll, Cass, Clinton, Fountain, Montgomery, Tippecanoe, Warren, and White counties. McCauley is assigned to Clinton County and has been a conservation officer since 2014. In...
wbiw.com
Obituary: Ruby Cracraft
Ruby Cracraft, 85, of Bedford, passed away at 6:05 p.m., on Tuesday, January 17, 2023. Born September 8, 1937, in Lawrence Co., she was the daughter of Shirley and Pearl (Kirk) Sharr. She married Willard Cracraft on February 14, 1960, and he survives. She retired from the Bedford National Bank/Chase Bank after 30 years of service and was a member of the Judah Church of Christ.
wbiw.com
DNR begins $30 million Monon South Trail development
INDIANA — The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will award $29.5 million to acquire and begin the development of the 62.3-mile Monon South Trail. Once constructed, the trail, spanning five counties in Southern Indiana, will be the longest contiguous recreational trail in Indiana. Gov. Holcomb discussed the plan in his State of the State address last week.
wbiw.com
Police Log: January 18, 2023
4:45 a.m. Medical emergency in the 1000 block of Zollman Avenue. An IU LifeLine ambulance responded. 6:28 a.m. Battery reported at Transitions on G Street. 6:32 a.m. Report of a suspicious person in the 2000 block of H Street. 7:20 a.m. School patrols at Lincoln Elementary. 7:30 a.m. An alarm...
wbiw.com
Young Hoosiers and Legislators to rally for Action on Climate Change at Statehouse
INDIANAPOLIS — The statewide youth-led organization Confront the Climate Crisis will host a climate action rally and press conference on Wednesday, February 1 at 11 a.m. in the Fourth Floor’s North Atrium at the Indiana Statehouse. This event called “Act Now!” and co-hosted by State Representative Carey Hamilton...
wbiw.com
Let’s look at the monumental progress of the I-69 Finish Line project
INDIANA – Let’s look in the rearview mirror at last year’s monumental progress of the I-69 Finish Line project. The following video highlights all the progress made across Morgan, Johnson, and Marion Counties in 2022. I-69 in Martinsville was named the number one road in America by...
wbiw.com
Bloomington Parks & Recreation is looking for volunteers for upcoming opportunities
BLOOMINGTON – The Bloomington Parks & Recreation department is looking for volunteers for several upcoming opportunities. Volunteers are needed to brave February’s frigid temperatures like truck arctic explorers during the Arctic Adventure on February 18th at Switchyard Park. The park is located at 1601 South Rogers Street. Volunteers...
wbiw.com
Brain Excellence Education (B.E.E.) Program launching, participants needed
BEDFORD – On March 6, the IU Health Rural Dementia Network along with IU Health Community Health Alzheimer’s and Dementia Resource Service is launching a program for individuals with or at risk of mild cognitive decline. This is the second of two pilot programs, with the first having...
wbiw.com
Community Foundation of Morgan County Awards $10,000 to Youth First
MORGAN CO. – The Community Foundation of Morgan County (CFMC) is investing in mental health support for K-12 youth. A $10,000 grant award will be presented to Youth First, Inc., by CFMC on Thursday, January 19, at 2:00 pm ET. The check presentation will be held at Bell Intermediate...
wbiw.com
Lions complete KidSight vision screening of preschool children for 2022
LAWRENCE CO. – Members of the four Lawrence County Lions Clubs (Bedford, Bedford Noon, Mitchell, and Fayetteville Community) have recently completed their ninth year of Operation KidSight vision screenings at 18 area preschool and childcare facilities. Members completed screenings at North Lawrence Playful Pathways Preschool, St. Vincent Preschool and...
wbiw.com
Obituary: Jo Ellen Sutton
Jo Ellen Sutton, 78, of Bedford, passed away at 3:58 a.m. on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at I.U. Health Bloomington Hospital. Born February 23, 1944, in Bedford, she was the daughter of Joseph Clinton and Mary Jo (Dalton) Gilbert. She graduated from Manchester High School with the class of 1962.
wbiw.com
Local 157 uses Youth Ranch cabin construction as ‘real-world, outdoor classrooms’ for apprentices
BRAZIL – Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 157 joined ranks with Indiana sheriffs and deputies on Saturday to help future law enforcement officers, at-risk kids, young witnesses, and victims of crime. Union trainers and trainees from across the Wabash Valley used construction on four new cabins at the nonprofit Indiana...
wbiw.com
City of Bloomington accepting applications to serve on the City’s Boards and Commissions
BLOOMINGTON – The City of Bloomington is accepting applications to serve on city boards and commissions. BIDAC (Bloomington Industrial Development Advisory Commission) For more information, visit bloomington.in.gov/onboard/committees/info?committee_id=7. Bicycle and Pedestrian Safety Commission. Seat(s) available: 1. Appointed by: Bloomington Common Council. For more information, visit bloomington.in.gov/onboard/committees/info?committee_id=6. Bloomington Arts Commission. Seat(s)...
