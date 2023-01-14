ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Monroe, LA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

kalb.com

LDWF: 5 additional suspected cases of CWD discovered in Tensas Parish

The following has been provided by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries:. Five more suspected cases of chronic wasting disease (CWD) in deer have been discovered in Tensas Parish, the Louisiana Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory (LADDL) reported. The three does and two bucks were harvested on private land and would bring to seven the number of CWD positive cases found in Louisiana, all in Tensas Parish, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) said.
TENSAS PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

Employee volunteers pack meals to combat NELA food insecurity

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Nearly a hundred volunteers from Entergy, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana and Healthy Blue helped pack meals Wednesday morning in an effort to fight food insecurity in northeast Louisiana. The meal-packing event is part of the three organizations’ commitment to packing 200,000 meals statewide...
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

LDWF announces five more possible cases of CWD in Tensas Parish

TENSAS PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory (LADDL) said five more suspected cases of the chronic wasting disease have been identified in Tensas Parish, bringing the number of CWD-positive cases found in the state to seven - all of which came from Tensas Parish. The three...
TENSAS PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

Reports of storm damage following south Arkansas severe weather

EL DORADO, Ark. (KNOE) - There are multiple reports of damage following the severe weather in south Arkansas on Jan. 18, 2023. Tree fell on a home in Parkers Chapel of Union County. Trees down “everywhere” on Cody Rd. in Parkers Chapel near Parkers Chapel School. Tree damage...
EL DORADO, AR
lincolnparishjournal.com

UPDATED: Severe weather alert in effect for today

Strong to severe thunderstorms will move into our area from the west today and will continue into the early evening hours. SW Arkansas, NW Louisiana, and Deep East Texas between 8AM to 4 PM. NE Louisiana and South-Central Arkansas 2PM to 8PM. Wind speed values around 20 mph with gusts...
LOUISIANA STATE
KNOE TV8

Zoo Buddy: Budgies!

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The interactive Budgie Exhibit at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens & Zoo is back open after the avian flu was detected at the zoo. Lisa Taylor, General Curator at the zoo, says budgies are from Australia. The zoo has about 300 of them and you can feed them if you stop by the zoo entrance and get a budgie stick.
MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Tech student wins free vehicle courtesy of Karl Malone Auto Group

Louisiana Tech student Davis Martin had quite the Saturday at the Thomas Assembly Center. Martin was selected as a competitor for a halftime free throw contest during the Bulldog basketball game against UAB, and he beat all his opponents. His prize? A brand new Ford Escape courtesy of Karl Malone...
RUSTON, LA
K945

Cabin Just 40 Minutes From Shreveport Feels Like a World Away

Maybe you thought that this year would be different and that you would have it all together by now, however reality strikes and sometimes you just need to be able to escape. You are already behind on work projects and you feel like you haven't spent time with your people or that special someone, we get it.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KNOE TV8

Aaron’s Aces: Jonathan Bradshaw & Zion Weeks

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Ouachita is coming off a stunning buzzer beater victory over powerhouse Ruston. Bradshaw hit the game winning shot for the Lions but his dynamic play is what is leading Ouachita to a 14-7 record. Bradshaw leads the team with 15 points and eight rebounds per game. Sophomore guard, Zion Weeks has also stepped up to the plate to lead the Lions to 7th place in the non-select division one rankings.
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Crash kills unrestrained West Carroll Parish woman

OAK GROVE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana State Police say they responded to a single-vehicle crash on Jan. 17, 2023, around 7 a.m. According to LSP, Wanda C. Kennedy, 79, was traveling on Louisiana Hwy. 2 west of Louisiana Hwy. 587 when her vehicle left the road and hit a tree.
WEST CARROLL PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

El Dorado elementary student injured in bus crash

EL DORADO, Ark. (KNOE) - El Dorado School District Superintendent James Tucker has released a statement regarding the child that was injured in a school bus accident. “Yesterday morning at 6:57 a.m., one of our school buses was turning left onto 167. At that time, a black Mustang with no lights on struck the front driver’s side of the bus. There were three students on board: two high school students and one elementary student. Although the elementary student did not go to school yesterday, I spoke with the guardian today, and the student went to school today. This was an unfortunate incident, but we are happy that all students and the bus driver are ok.”
EL DORADO, AR
KNOE TV8

Feed Your Soul: A shop where you can grab a taste of home

CALHOUN, La. (KNOE) - If you are south of I-20 on Highway 80, stop at the little shop next to Calhoun Middle School, Specialty Meats of Calhoun, it will surprise you. Co-owner Charlie Carter got the idea for the shop while working in the oil fields. “All of a sudden,...
CALHOUN, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Ruston man wanted in Marion armed robbery

A 24-year-old Ruston man is being sought in connection with an armed robbery at a convenience store in Marion on January 2. The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office holds arrest warrants for Ali Abdulla Mohamed Maria Saleh of Ruston for armed robbery and aggravated assault with a firearm. On January...
RUSTON, LA
KLFY News 10

Charges filed in vandalism incident at La. university; suspect identified

All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, January 15, 2023, Louisiana Tech University Police confirmed they have identified a suspect in the December 31, 2022 campus vandalism incident. According to police, warrants for Possession of a Firearm on a University Campus and Criminal Damage to Property have also […]
RUSTON, LA
KNOE TV8

BBB: Preventing used car scams

MONROE, La. (KNOE) -Tax season is approaching, and scammers are plotting to take your money. Jo Ann Deal from the BBB joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss to inform the viewers of one of the biggest tax season scams, selling used cars. Deal said when purchasing a used car, there are rules...
MONROE, LA

