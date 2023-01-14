Read full article on original website
KNOE TV8
Entergy set to hire over 125 call center jobs, expanding facility in West Monroe
kalb.com
LDWF: 5 additional suspected cases of CWD discovered in Tensas Parish
The following has been provided by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries:. Five more suspected cases of chronic wasting disease (CWD) in deer have been discovered in Tensas Parish, the Louisiana Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory (LADDL) reported. The three does and two bucks were harvested on private land and would bring to seven the number of CWD positive cases found in Louisiana, all in Tensas Parish, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) said.
KNOE TV8
Employee volunteers pack meals to combat NELA food insecurity
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Nearly a hundred volunteers from Entergy, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana and Healthy Blue helped pack meals Wednesday morning in an effort to fight food insecurity in northeast Louisiana. The meal-packing event is part of the three organizations’ commitment to packing 200,000 meals statewide...
KNOE TV8
LDWF announces five more possible cases of CWD in Tensas Parish
TENSAS PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory (LADDL) said five more suspected cases of the chronic wasting disease have been identified in Tensas Parish, bringing the number of CWD-positive cases found in the state to seven - all of which came from Tensas Parish. The three...
KNOE TV8
Reports of storm damage following south Arkansas severe weather
EL DORADO, Ark. (KNOE) - There are multiple reports of damage following the severe weather in south Arkansas on Jan. 18, 2023. Tree fell on a home in Parkers Chapel of Union County. Trees down “everywhere” on Cody Rd. in Parkers Chapel near Parkers Chapel School. Tree damage...
KNOE TV8
KNOE Exclusive: One-on-One with Gubernatorial Candidate Sharon Hewitt
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Just days after announcing her candidacy for Governor, State Senator Sharon Hewitt (R-01) stopped by the KNOE studios for an exclusive interview. Hewitt says her trip to Monroe on the first business day since entering the race proves she cares about every corner of the state.
lincolnparishjournal.com
UPDATED: Severe weather alert in effect for today
Strong to severe thunderstorms will move into our area from the west today and will continue into the early evening hours. SW Arkansas, NW Louisiana, and Deep East Texas between 8AM to 4 PM. NE Louisiana and South-Central Arkansas 2PM to 8PM. Wind speed values around 20 mph with gusts...
KNOE TV8
Zoo Buddy: Budgies!
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The interactive Budgie Exhibit at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens & Zoo is back open after the avian flu was detected at the zoo. Lisa Taylor, General Curator at the zoo, says budgies are from Australia. The zoo has about 300 of them and you can feed them if you stop by the zoo entrance and get a budgie stick.
2023 Twin Cities Mardi Gras Kick-Off and Media Event to take place on January 18th in West Monroe
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 18, 2023, at 11 AM, the 2023 Twin Cities Mardi Gras Kick-Off and Media Event will take place at Alley Park in West Monroe, La. The event will include king cake tasting and music by KEDM 90.3. For more information, call 318-396-2600.
Buc-ee's is building its first Louisiana location. Here is the city they chose.
If you've ever traveled through Texas, you may have seen or visited the mega gas station Buc-ee's. More than just your run-of-the-mill gas station, Buc-ee's is known as a travel center and holds the record for the "world's largest convenience store". Each store can be over 74,000 square feet, have 120 fuel pumps, over 80 toilets, and a carwash that is 250 feet long.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Tech student wins free vehicle courtesy of Karl Malone Auto Group
Louisiana Tech student Davis Martin had quite the Saturday at the Thomas Assembly Center. Martin was selected as a competitor for a halftime free throw contest during the Bulldog basketball game against UAB, and he beat all his opponents. His prize? A brand new Ford Escape courtesy of Karl Malone...
Cabin Just 40 Minutes From Shreveport Feels Like a World Away
Maybe you thought that this year would be different and that you would have it all together by now, however reality strikes and sometimes you just need to be able to escape. You are already behind on work projects and you feel like you haven't spent time with your people or that special someone, we get it.
KNOE TV8
City of Monroe helps youth plan future through MLK Day Youth Resource Fair
KNOE TV8
Aaron’s Aces: Jonathan Bradshaw & Zion Weeks
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Ouachita is coming off a stunning buzzer beater victory over powerhouse Ruston. Bradshaw hit the game winning shot for the Lions but his dynamic play is what is leading Ouachita to a 14-7 record. Bradshaw leads the team with 15 points and eight rebounds per game. Sophomore guard, Zion Weeks has also stepped up to the plate to lead the Lions to 7th place in the non-select division one rankings.
KNOE TV8
Crash kills unrestrained West Carroll Parish woman
OAK GROVE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana State Police say they responded to a single-vehicle crash on Jan. 17, 2023, around 7 a.m. According to LSP, Wanda C. Kennedy, 79, was traveling on Louisiana Hwy. 2 west of Louisiana Hwy. 587 when her vehicle left the road and hit a tree.
KNOE TV8
El Dorado elementary student injured in bus crash
EL DORADO, Ark. (KNOE) - El Dorado School District Superintendent James Tucker has released a statement regarding the child that was injured in a school bus accident. “Yesterday morning at 6:57 a.m., one of our school buses was turning left onto 167. At that time, a black Mustang with no lights on struck the front driver’s side of the bus. There were three students on board: two high school students and one elementary student. Although the elementary student did not go to school yesterday, I spoke with the guardian today, and the student went to school today. This was an unfortunate incident, but we are happy that all students and the bus driver are ok.”
KNOE TV8
Feed Your Soul: A shop where you can grab a taste of home
CALHOUN, La. (KNOE) - If you are south of I-20 on Highway 80, stop at the little shop next to Calhoun Middle School, Specialty Meats of Calhoun, it will surprise you. Co-owner Charlie Carter got the idea for the shop while working in the oil fields. “All of a sudden,...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Ruston man wanted in Marion armed robbery
A 24-year-old Ruston man is being sought in connection with an armed robbery at a convenience store in Marion on January 2. The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office holds arrest warrants for Ali Abdulla Mohamed Maria Saleh of Ruston for armed robbery and aggravated assault with a firearm. On January...
Charges filed in vandalism incident at La. university; suspect identified
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, January 15, 2023, Louisiana Tech University Police confirmed they have identified a suspect in the December 31, 2022 campus vandalism incident. According to police, warrants for Possession of a Firearm on a University Campus and Criminal Damage to Property have also […]
KNOE TV8
BBB: Preventing used car scams
MONROE, La. (KNOE) -Tax season is approaching, and scammers are plotting to take your money. Jo Ann Deal from the BBB joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss to inform the viewers of one of the biggest tax season scams, selling used cars. Deal said when purchasing a used car, there are rules...
