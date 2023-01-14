Group holds banner-making event ahead of reproductive rights rally

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Abortion and Reproductive Rights Coalition for Healthcare hosted a banner-making event Saturday at the Memorial Union ahead of a reproductive rights demonstration planned for next weekend at the Wisconsin State Capitol.

Attendees made a banner for next weekend’s rally, which marks 50 years since the landmark Roe v. Wade case guaranteeing the right to an abortion was decided.

The U.S. Supreme Court overturned that precedent last summer , which reverted Wisconsin to its 1849 abortion ban. Under that law, it’s a felony to perform an abortion at any stage of pregnancy unless it’s done to save the pregnant person’s life.

“Free abortion on demand is really our ultimate goal,” MARRCH member Caitlin Benedeto said. “Right now we’re working on getting the 1849 abortion ban overturned. That’s like a big first step that we’re working on right now.”

The rally is scheduled to start next Sunday at 11:30 on the State Street Mall, with a march at 1 p.m. and speakers to follow outside the Capitol.

