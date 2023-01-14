Read full article on original website
kjluradio.com
Pulaski County man seriously injured in DWI ATV crash
A Pulaski County man is seriously injured in an apparent drunk driving ATV crash in his hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Joshua Dunn, 20, was driving an ATV on private property in the 10000 block of Cherry Road last night, when the vehicle overturned. Dunn was flown to...
Two Camden County women arrested during burglary
CAMDENTON, Mo. – Two Camden County women were arrested during a burglary in progress in Stoutland. Camden County deputies discovered Ashley M. Blackburn, 22, and Amber L. Juergens, 27, inside a residence where they were ripping copper wiring from inside the walls. Blackburn and Juergens told police they had permission from the property owner to […]
krcgtv.com
Police release name of Jefferson City man fatally stabbed in Columbia
Police released the name of the Jefferson City man, stabbed to death at a home in Columbia, and his body burned in a fire pit. In a tweet, police said that the victim was Samuel Michael Clemons, 21. While Clemons was from Jefferson City, he was attending the University of...
kjluradio.com
Jefferson City man faces half a dozen charges for threatening woman with scissors
A Jefferson City man faces several felony charges for allegedly holding scissors to a woman’s neck and threatening to kill her. Kelly Harrison, 35, is charged with first-degree assault, second-degree domestic assault, second-degree kidnapping, unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action. He’s currently being held without bond.
krcgtv.com
'A funny, caring, family protector': Mother of Jefferson City man killed Saturday
JEFFERSON CITY — The family of a Jefferson City man who was shot and killed on Saturday is speaking out about social media and its translation to violence in the state. On Saturday, Michael Burns, 27, was killed near the intersection of Broadway and Atchison streets. Jefferson City Police responded to the scene at 12:01 p.m. and attempted to resuscitate Burns, which was unsuccessful.
kjluradio.com
kjluradio.com
kjluradio.com
Juvenile suspected of stealing cars taken into custody in Phelps County
A juvenile suspect is taken into custody for stealing a vehicle in Phelps County. The Phelps County Sheriff’s Office posted a warning on social media Monday, reminding people to lock their cars and take the keys out on County Road 7570 between I-44 and Highway P. Deputies said a juvenile auto theft suspect had fled on foot and was possibly still in the area.
kjluradio.com
Camden County teen seriously injured in rollover crash west of Warrensburg
A Camden County teen is seriously injured in a one-vehicle rollover crash in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a 17-year-old girl from Camdenton was driving a pickup truck on Highway 50, at NW 601st Road, about seven miles west of Warrensburg, Monday afternoon, when she tried to pass another vehicle. The Patrol says the pickup truck began to skid, ran off the left side of the road into the median, and began to overturn. The vehicle continued to overturn into the eastbound lanes off the highway and off the shoulder of the road, hitting a guardrail.
KMZU
Columbia man hospitalized and charged following accident
BOONE COUNTY, Mo. – A Columbia man is hospitalized and charged following a single vehicle accident. Missouri State Highway Patrol states in a crash report the accident occurred at 2:03 a.m. Tuesday on Highway 763, south of Route VV. Tony R. Jones, 33, was traveling northbound at an alleged high rate of speed and failed to slow for a roundabout intersection. Jones struck a curb, crossed the center island grass, and overturned. The vehicle came to rest blocking the northbound lane of Highway 763, directly north of the roundabout.
kwos.com
krcgtv.com
Woman charged with murder, burning body waives bond hearing
The woman charged with the death of a Columbia man and then burning his body was in court on Tuesday. Emma Adams waived a bond hearing. Prosecutors charged her with Murder 2nd Degree, Armed Criminal Action, Tampering with Physical Evidence in a Felony Prosecution, and Abandonment of a Corpse. Adams...
kjluradio.com
Hallsville woman seriously injured in crash near Iowa border
A Boone County woman suffers serious injuries when the SUV she’s riding in crashes in northern Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Misty Robb, 44, of Hallsville, was riding in the SUV late Wednesday morning in Queen City when a pickup truck pulled into their path, causing the two to collide.
kjluradio.com
Trucker sentenced to probation for crash that killed Moniteau County man
A northeast Missouri over-the-road trucker is sentenced to probation on a manslaughter charge involving the death of a Moniteau County man. Joseph Harrington, of Atlanta, pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree manslaughter in October of 2022. On Friday, he was sentenced to five years supervised probation. If he violates the terms of his probation, he faces four years in prison.
kwos.com
Police continue search for two suspects following crash at Columbia liquor store
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ.) The search continues for two suspects who crashed a car into a Columbia liquor store early Monday morning. The Columbia Police Department says two men drove into the side of Arena Liquor on 2201 Ballenger Lane. The incident took place around 2:30 a.m. Monday. The suspects left the scene, but not before stealing $400 and The post Police continue search for two suspects following crash at Columbia liquor store appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Osage Beach man seriously injured in Camden County crash
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) An Osage Beach man sustained serious injuries Monday after he was ejected from his 2017 Honda Accord during a crash on Route MM in Camden County. Dayton McDonough-Armstrong, 22, was sent from the vehicle after it traveled off the right side of the roadway, went into a ditch, hit an embankment The post Osage Beach man seriously injured in Camden County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
St. Louis-area man sentenced to more than 30 years for attempted Eldon murder-suicide
A St. Louis-area man is sentenced to more than thirty years in prison for an attempted murder-suicide at an Eldon funeral home. Bradley Duncan, of Chesterfield, was convicted of first-degree domestic assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon in October of 2022. On Friday, he was sentenced to 15 years in prison on the domestic assault charge, 15 years on the armed criminal action charge, and four years on the weapons charge. He is to serve all those sentences, totaling 34 years, back-to-back. He must serve at least 85% of his sentence before he’s eligible for parole.
