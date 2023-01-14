ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Camp Hope residents migrate to other areas

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - At last count in November, Camp Hope was home to fewer than 300 people, but now there are new concerns from new neighbors. A big worry for neighbors nearby, the city and WSDOT is whether increased shelter space is an answer for all of the people living at Camp Hope or just other available lands?
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
Hundreds of dead fish washed ashore on Lake Coeur d'Alene

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho - Hundreds of dead fish are being found along the shores of Higgens Point on Lake Coeur d’Alene, but it’s completely normal, according to Idaho Fish and Game. “They typically spawn at age three or four and when they’re done spawning, they die and...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene runaway found safe

KOTOENAI COUNTY, Idaho. - Kootenai County Sheriff's Office reports a juvenile runaway last seen on Jan. 6 has been found safe. Kootenai County Sheriff's Office is requesting help locating a Juvenile Runaway. If you have seen or have any information regarding Kaelyn, please contact detective Zirker at (208)446-2257 or mzirker@kcgov.us...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Spokane Valley police searching for man seen draining U-Haul fuel tanks

Spokane Valley Investigative Unit (SVIU) Detectives are attempting to identify the male in these photos and would like help from you. The male has been observed in the area of numerous reported incidents in Spokane Valley, including puncturing fuel tanks and draining fuel to stealing a trailer containing approximately $100,000 in tools.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
COURT DOCS: Mother sawed off son's head after shooting him before disposing of remains

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - A woman from Airway Heights has been charged with second-degree murder after telling detectives she shot her son in June of 2022. According to the affidavit of facts filed with the courts, 58-year-old Christine Catelli turned herself in after telling her brother she had shot and killed her son, 35-year-old Chase Catelli, last summer.
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, WA
Gonzaga puts unbeaten WCC record on line against Loyola Marymount

LMU (13-7, 3-3 WCC) was pegged for ninth place by the coaches but has a shot at cracking the upper tier. The Lions went the opposite direction last season when they were picked fourth and finished ninth . Two years ago, coaches projected LMU for seventh place in head coach...
SPOKANE, WA
1 dies from injuries after vehicle crash with powerline pole in Airway Heights

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - One person is dead after a vehicle collision with a powerline pole in Airway Heights on Monday evening, Jan. 16 near McFarlane Rd. and Craig Rd. According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), the adult female driver was rescued from the vehicle and transported to the hospital where she later died from her injuries.
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, WA
Zags move up to No. 6 in AP college basketball poll

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Associated Press (AP) released this week's college basketball poll, ranking the top 25 men's teams in the nation. Last week, Gonzaga University was ranked number eight last week, but it seems their stellar performance against Portland has swayed the tide. On Monday, Jan. 16, the latest...
SPOKANE, WA

